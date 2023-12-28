Walking with the Magi Astrologer Kings into the New Year December 28, 2023



We begin the new year, January 1, 2024, under a stationing (standing still) Mercury. A Mercury station means anything could occur in the coming year. Life itself becomes life unexpected. In addition, 2024 will be the most important election year of our lives – and we (history books) will look back and say “that was the crazy year that was.” The absurdity of what we have been listening to, witnessing and experiencing the past eight years has been, well, absurd, to say the least, if not hard to believe.

In looking back at these years, and gazing into the future, one can say there is definitely purpose in these unprecedented times, a purpose that humanity must come to know. Absurdities help humanity choose which path to follow. This way, or that (way). And in this voting year, the choice of this president or that president (the false one or the real) is crucial. We are at the end of an age. Confusion, difficulties, polarizations and chaotic unrest always appear at the ending of an age. And evil shows up too, showing its face in plain sight.

What do we know about 2024? The words most applicable would be “acceleration, a quickening, speeding up, increases in velocity, actions, speech and vibration and change occurring in the blink of an eye!” These are Aquarian words. Pluto has been in Capricorn, an earth (slow, Saturn) sign for the last 14 years (since 2008, financial crisis). Pluto leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius January 20, (next year), signifying a complete transformation of the social structure, and a in vibration for humanity and the earth. From slow earth to the lightness and movement of wind and air. The beginning of a new era, epoch, threshold and entryway into an unknown world. As the Pisces Age is succeeded by the Aquarius Age we will see a gradual “rising up of humanity with healing in its wings.”

At each new year we walk with the Three Magi Astrologer Kings to Bethlehem (House of Bread) to offer gifts to the Holy Child (“Light of the world”). This cosmic event that occurred 2000 years ago is behind our gift giving during Christmas and on a deeper level, reminds us that we too are gifts (magical gifts). Each sign we were born under holds a gift. Each sign has a name, a magical gift and a task. Each of the twelve days after Christmas (midnight Dec. 26 – midnight Jan. 6, Epiphany) highlights and reviews one of the zodiacal signs – Aries to Pisces (ending on January 6th). Each sign is a gift and our journey has already begun. Happy & Peaceful New Year to one & all – to Everyone!

ARIES: During the holydays (days up to and including January 6th) after tending carefully and joyfully to family, begin to plan, create goals and agendas for your work in the world. Sun, Pluto and Mars together allow your career and profession to be your focus and whatever you do to prepare, whatever work and responsibilities you assume, prosperity and opportunity follow. Remember also, in all that you do, to radiate Goodwill (to all).

TAURUS: It is a good thing to consider some sort of travel to areas, cultures and people you’ve never been for the Sun is in your thinking-about-travel house. This is a time of learning and of experiencing differences that allow new possibilities to occur on both inner and outer levels. It’s most important to understanding another’s need in order to prepare for and tend to changes in the coming year. You don’t want to leave anyone behind. Flexibility will be most important. Compassion too.

GEMINI: The Christmas season presents us with great solar and cosmic mysteries. Actually the entire liturgical and esoteric year is a mystery, leading to understanding who we are, why we’re here on earth, how we arrived, how to return to our original home and who our Teachers are. We have forgotten our entire spiritual history. But not you, the keeper of information. I suggest you once again study the Mysteries, explore them to see if you are ready to follow the Path they summon you to. You are the messenger. Remember?

CANCER: These weeks of holidays and holydays, it’s good to reach out to others for company, companionship and friendship. A deep closeness results, which you need and have secretly been seeking. You will understand how and what it means to have harmony with others, which you also seek. Promise yourself and others that you will not betray anyone emotionally. Think on this. Turning into your crab shell can make others feel abandoned. Maintain stability as you lead others to the manger.

LEO: Your daily work increases including working on your health and well-being, your diet, exercise and restriction of stress and worry. Along with these health needs, your creativity is stimulated too. You’ll feel happier and happier when creating which turns to unexpected joy. Happiness comes from the personality and joy emerges from the Soul and heart of the Sun. Joy is what the birth of the Holy Child brought to humanity and the earth. This coming year you have a new birth, too.

VIRGO: You may not consider yourself creative or artistic, often thinking your detail and need for perfection (there is none – there is only “good enough”) keeps you from the more aesthetic arts. But actually you are artistic & creative and soon this will be so apparent you’ll have to choose among the many endeavors, undertakings, blueprints, designs and projects that appear. You will be like a happy child who knows their work is good (enough). And so it is.

LIBRA: You find in the days to come a new level of structure and order. You cannot bear and sort of disorder and that spaciousness (and not objects, no matter how beautiful) must fill each room. You may buy or sell property, someone (a child, a mother, an elder, a friend or even new pets) may need to live with you. Sometimes you want to live alone. But that doesn’t last. Tending to parents or intimates, loved ones, provides time needed to correct disharmonious relationships before death, the next adventure, spirits them happily away.

SCORPIO: All of a sudden you notice your community seems more vital, alive, and inviting. You realize it contains information you gladly accept and you visit different areas and neighborhoods and realize how important where you live is. You give thanks for the services, amenities, facilities and people that serve you. Yes, they serve you. Everyone is in service to everyone else. And then you begin to give back, creating new relationships and your heart expands in proportion. It’s joy and !hark! the angels sing about it!

SAGITTARIUS: Whereas you always wondered how to use money resourcefully and what you value, you’ll soon begin to just enjoy life for the very first time consciously. Your appreciation for the earth will at times feel like happiness enfolded in joy realizing you’re here on this magnificent planet along with everyone else all doing their deep psychological work. Money situations ease up and opportunities you didn’t expect (but hoped for) will materialize. Be grateful for everything. Be one of the Magi. Which one would you be?

CAPRICORN: You’ve actually become the king/queen of the zodiac as so many good things come your way, all of which you deserve, like self-esteem and success, attainting goals, feeling loved and most importantly your feelings of not being enough vanishing. Know that decisions you make professionally are always correct. Reach for the sky in all matters. You have the talents and skills and opportunities are like stars hanging from the sky waiting to be plucked. Follow Polaris, your north star.

AQUARIUS: Optimism has begun to wrap itself around you like a cloak, shielding you from past challenges, healing you physically, emotionally and mentally, expanding your dreams to do what it is you know you can and must, and helping you know the truth about yourself – that you are insightful, a futurist, an excellent writer, thinker and speaker, a scientist (occult), and very lucky because all your needs are met by the great White Spirit in the sky. Now with all of that you can willingly serve others in need. You need a radio show and podcast.

PISCES: You’ve been thinking how to expand your social circle but you realize to feel comfort and safety those involved must understand and act within the new Aquarian Laws & Principles. Have you noticed when people look at you they smile? What is it they see? Is it your perplexedness, your humility, your grace, your pure spirit? Know that you are not alone. Know also that you must ask for what you want and need. Ask and ask, then ask again. Obstacles will be removed. The light and beauty of the holy season shines upon you. Then you turn around and share it.