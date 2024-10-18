Fabric of the Ozarks: Fiber Fest returns with demonstrations, vendors, music and more October 18, 2024

Bridal tulle isn’t a popular insecticide, but it’s effective.

After draping a diaphanous “Waterfall” over the stone edifice of Ozark Folkways outside of Winslow, artist Kathy Sparks learned that her curtains made from porous strips of teal, royal blue, pink and yellow were a death trap.

“It was sad!” she remembered. Grasshoppers got their legs caught and couldn’t escape. In the end, they had to throw half of the installation away. That was two years ago, Sparks said. The next Fiber Fest on Oct. 26 and 27 promises to be much safer for bugs.

Sparks, along with many of the other talented artisans who dedicate their time to Ozark Folkways, are busy planning the annual two-day festival at the center dedicated to preserving Ozark arts, crafts, food and music. The festival will include demonstrations in sewing, lace making, felting, quilting, spinning, knitting, crocheting and embroidery. There will be a silent auction benefiting the nonprofit center and a juried contest for artisans looking to share their work.

It’s a scenic 30-minute drive on U.S. 71 South out of Fayetteville to get to the center, but changing leaves adorn lovely vistas along the way.

Sparks said that each artist represented at Ozark Folkways lives within a 60 to 90 mile radius of the center, which was built in the 1940s as an arts and crafts school. Like the Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine next door, both buildings were envisioned by Clara Muxen, a retired educator from Iowa and a nun.

During Fiber Fest there will be a pancake breakfast and historical presentations at the Shrine, which still functions as a Roman Catholic Church.

Now as Ozark Folkways, The Muxen building has long been a space for preserving and teaching Ozarks crafts through festivals, concerts, workshops and more.

To this day, the gallery at Ozark Folkways is open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and filled with crafts that include woodworking, paintings, jewelry, health and beauty supplies, food, soaps, glass art and so much more.

Workshops range from fiber arts to pottery to foraging to wreath-making and nearly everything in between in the three-story facility that includes a kitchen, pottery room, weaving room full of looms and even a stage for concerts including the monthly “Squirrel Jam” on the fourth Sunday of the month. Some of the regular players plan to pick a few tunes during Fiber Fest.

Sparks said they will also pay tribute to artist Eleanor Lux, who recently donated looms to the center. A special exhibit will be dedicated to the co-founder of The Eureka Springs School of the Arts who was named a 2016 Arkansas Treasure.

“She’s aging and no longer in a position to do her weaving,” Sparks said, but they wanted to commemorate her donation during Fiber Fest, so there will be a display with items from Lux’s studio to pay tribute to a living legend.

The two-day Fiber Fest will include at least 20 vendors selling all sorts of art, not just fiber-based pieces. The event takes place rain or shine since, Sparks said, there’s plenty of space in the center and their nearby barn.

This year, Sparks will share a large-scale yarn installation, inspired by the late artist Avis Collins Robinson. They will also lead yarn-bombing where ever they can find something to wrap.

Find updates on Fiber Fest, more information on The Muxen Building and see a schedule of workshops at Ozark Folkways at ozarkfolkways.org.

FAQ

The Ozark Folkways Fiber Fest

WHAT — A family friendly community celebration of the fiber arts tradition in the Ozarks with displays, vendors, talks, demos, a community-wide yarn bombing project, live music, dancing, and a food truck.

WHEN — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26-27

WHERE — Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North, Winslow

COST — Free

INFO — info@ozarkfolkways.org; ozarkfolkways.org

BONUS — Nearby the historical Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine will offer other cultural activities and exploration.

