Gratitude as Amulet & Talisman, a Radiance of Kindness November 24, 2022

Wednesday is the Sagittarius new moon with Jupiter (Sag’s ruler), turning stationary direct. Very auspicious for our Season of Gratitude and Giving.

Jupiter (Ray 2 of Love/Wisdom) direct – we become generous, sharing our abundance. Gathering friends and families for Thanksgiving we are more charitable, optimistic and most of all more compassionate. We see everyone as a character, doing their part, always doing their best.

About Gratitude – some are attempting to forego Thanksgiving. But Thanksgiving isn’t some historical event from long ago. Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the past year’s “harvest of blessings.” It’s a reminder to appreciate – to be glad and pleased and grateful, happy and content. It’s a time to praise and bless and it’s a day for graciousness, too. All of these are also Jupiter’s virtues. It is also a day to ask the self what we are grateful for. Gratitude creates well-being and happiness. Gratitude releases us into a state of freedom.

The theme of the season, from now through January 6th (and especially at Thanksgiving) is Gratitude, referred to in the Wisdom teachings as the “Kingly or Royal Way.” It is a way of life. The Royal Way is a state of constant and ceaseless gratitude and appreciation. “Gratitude” comes from Latin “gratus,’ meaning pleasing, thankful and is related to grace. The Wisdom teachings refer to Gratitude as a potent releasing agent. It is the hallmark of an enlightened Soul. Gratitude is scientific in nature. It salvages humanity, brings forth deep joy, lifts others up, and creates a steadfast orientation toward the Light of Life itself.

Gratitude is an amulet and a talisman, creating merit and virtue leading to forgiveness. Gratitude liberates us from karma and sets us free. The autumn season with its many festivals of Light invites us to embark on a journey of Gratitude together. When disciples and the New Group of World Servers offer Gratitude, there is a “radiance of solace, kindness and love that flows into the sorrow and suffering of the world.”

Here again is the Tibetan’s quote on Gratitude.

“Gratitude, a scientific and occult releasing agent, is a service. Gratitude releases us from the past and lays open for us our future path leading to the new culture and civilization, the rising light of Aquarius, the Age of Friendship and Equality. The Hierarchy (inner world government) lays much emphasis upon gratitude.”

ARIES: It’s most important to find times for reflection and contemplation because there’s such an onrush of activity, ideas and ideals flowing here, there, everywhere in this season. There’s a desire to travel, discovering new realities important to your well-being. Without pausing a bit, they will be missed. It’s also good to review what’s of value while observing what’s occurring in the world. A question – how are you aiding in building the new society and what do you envision for the future?

TAURUS: You continue to tend to the care and well-being of others. Sometimes you remember to care for yourself. You must remember that you are a valuable resource. If you are not tended to well enough, you cannot be a resource for others. Ideas and visions for the new era and what’s needed continue to appear. Their manifestation into form has been elusive. There is an esoteric equation for manifestation. We see the need, we call in the needed resources, we imagine the outflow of abundant resources. It’s an Aquarian triangle (and art) with Uranus at the center.

GEMINI: It’s most important to reflect upon what your relationships are based upon. Include all relationships, but begin with your most intimate one(s). Consider what’s taken for granted, what’s understood and not understood, and what allows you to be most truthful. Is there talk about moving, relocating and rethinking resources? A new path comes forth and a new message within the relationship. Listen with patience, perseverance, poise and serenity. Poise allows creation to unfold.

CANCER: Your idea of a schedule quickly dissipates and you find yourself with no routines, plans or the ability to take control of daily events. Anything you’ve thought of doing simply melts into states of chaos seeking the next level of harmony. However, the harmony’s not manifesting for a while. The best thing to do is to read, study and in between prepare nourishing foods for others. They will receive it as manna (goodness) from the heavens. You are that.

LEO: The past year has been rather serious for many, especially you – restructuring and disciplining us in confronting the past and bringing forth new ways of thinking. This new moon with its Sagittarius fire calls you to a new study, possible journeys, to recreation, children, pleasure, creativity, games, fun, enjoyment and being with like-minded others. Is there a wound that has come into your awareness, a sadness, a loss? Do you need to communicate about it so the veils of sorrow can drop away? I will listen.

VIRGO: Family and parents, the foundations of your life, your childhood, beliefs learned while young and carried into the present time will be on your mind for the purpose of appraising, cleansing, clearing, and eliminating all that is no longer useful. Be aware that moodiness, brooding, and perhaps intense feelings will arise. Let them be your friends. Contemplate and evaluate these with intelligence, patience and careful observation. There’s a brilliance in them, like a jewel to be polished at the center of a lotus.

LIBRA: It’s good to be in touch with siblings, communicating with them, sharing news, family gossip, hopes, wishes, dreams, plans and ideals. Do all things with family that makes everyone feel empowered. Do not allow anything (ideas, sorrows, pain, unforgiveness, misunderstandings, etc.) from the past to obscure your connections. Allow nothing to be misconstrued. Communicate with the intention to make contact, which releases Love. Your family loves you with all their hearts and Souls.

SCORPIO: The entire world’s in a state of reorientation, a condition you know well, for you experience reorientation continually. The entire world is in a Scorpio state of transformation, testing, of dying and regenerating, so that the new era can come forth. Your importance in this great shift is the fact that your knowledge, dedications, curiosities and research abilities become the core information source for humanity and the new culture and civilization. What are your present tasks? What are you using your resources for? Are you happy?

SAGITTARIUS: There’s an opportunity now, not wanting to waste a moment of life’s energy or time, to redefine yourself, your self-identity and purpose. You’re able to change your mind about who you (think you) are and how you see yourself. Be aware that your presence is very impactful to many others around you. Issues and decisions you thought were concluded reappear for re-evaluation and reassessment. New rhythms, tempos and patterns are appearing. Just let the music play. It’s magic. This is Jupiter in Pisces stationing in your heart.

CAPRICORN: You may feel you’re waiting in the wings for new realities to appear. It’s like planning a winter garden –arugula, kales, mustards, onions, wintergreens, thyme, oregano, parsley – envisioning spring for the first green shoots to appear. Everything on inner levels is being restructured. You feel this but it hasn’t manifested in your outer world. Everything is in right timing. Be as reclusive as needed to allow the roots and flowers and blooms of a new reality to anchor, grow, become strong, later to reshape your life with a new sort of beauty.

AQUARIUS: In the weeks and months to come you discover your true friends, what groups support your endeavors and whom you can turn to for nurturance, needs and simple friendship. So many of humanity are mis-informed. Become a researcher (not a reactor) so you can provide humanity with true information. Then you become part of the education of humanity. Assess your life’s journey. When traveling, follow the rules of the road. For safety and direction. Whatever is happening in your physical world is where you need to be.

PISCES: There have been thoughts on teaching, presenting the self to the public, writing, perhaps a small book or two. Perhaps a publishing company of the new art, charts, games. It’s good to think of new endeavors, considering them without making final decisions. Acknowledgements and recognitions come forth unexpectedly. Careful of miscommunication to and with the public. Tend to previous tasks and continue to work with focused consistency. New tasks will appear. The Hierarchy looks on offering guidance and impressions.