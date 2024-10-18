FYI Calendar: Cast Of Crazed Characters Performs On Halloween Eve October 18, 2024



At The Theatre

“The Trojan Women” by Euripides — Play presented by the Department of Theatre at the University of Arkansas. In the aftermath of war, the surviving women of Troy lament their losses and ponder their fate under new tyranny. Showings are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 23-26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27 at the University Theatre in the Fine Arts Center.

“Murder on the Oriental Rug” — Tableside Theater presents a hilarious play within a play, featuring a cast of crazed characters. When half of the cast bails on their double-crossing director, the remaining performers are stuck playing all the roles. In addition to the show, there is a dinner with a main course of stuffed chicken breast garnished with sauteed vegetables. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join the cast for their annual costume contest. 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road, Springdale. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance at sassafrasspringsvineyard.com/events-calendar.

“I Haunt You” — An original play, ghost story and seated entertainment experience embellished with dancing, costumes and a bit of fright. BYOB and limited seating. General admission is $47. Performing 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 16. Melonlight Ballroom, Eureka Springs.

__

Read & Write

True Lit – The Fayetteville Literary Festival has returned to once again celebrate the literary traditions of NWA. Through October 19, Fayetteville Public Library will host a variety of events to reach all age groups and interests. Workshops in screenwriting and poetry, author talks, story times and literary-themed craft activities can be found all week. View schedule at faylib.org/truelit.

Latino Poetry: Places We Call Home — Join Dr. Erika Almenara for a discussion on Latino poetry using Library of America’s latest anthology, “Latino Poetry” edited by Rigoberto González. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Book Club — A discussion of New York Times Bestseller “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore. 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Two Friends Books, 801 S.E. 8th St., Bentonville.

__

Try Something New

Rumwolf’s the Howling: Part III — A Halloween party following the success of Rumwolf’s Howling: Parts I and II in 2021 and 2023, this sequel promises to be even bigger. Expect live music, dancing, horror films, performance artists, food, drinks, and more at this Halloween extravaganza. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 26 at The Momentary. Tickets are $13 ($9 for members) at themomentary.org.

Astronomy Program — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free astronomy program at the park’s visitor center. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use. No reservations are necessary. 5:30-8:30 Nov. 2 at 20201 E. AR-12, Rogers.

__

Out & About

Ghost Tour at the Square — This Fayetteville Haunts team will lead this one-hour walking tour of downtown Fayetteville, where they’ll reveal the town’s little-known stories and ghostly Northwest Arkansas legends. 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Ghost Walks — The Rogers Historical Museum is hosting Ghost Walks on Oct. 24, 25 and 26. The evening event is a 45-minute guided walking tour through the museum grounds and historic Downtown Rogers. It features retellings of true, ghastly and grim stories from the Ozark region’s past. The first tour each evening begins at 7 p.m. Tours leave every 15 minutes; the last tour begins at 8:15 p.m. $5 per person. 313 S. Second St., Rogers. rogershistoricalmuseum.org/ghostwalks.

Northwest Arkansas Maker’s Market — Over 275 local artists, makers and craftspeople of all kinds show off and sell everything from unique art to handmade furniture. The market will also offer local coffee and have food trucks. Admission is $5, and kids 16 and under get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2463 N. McConnell Ave., Fayetteville.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Ozark Folk Art Paintings of Essie Ward — The Historic Cane Hill Gallery will display a selection of Ward’s work until Oct. 26. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Visit historiccanehillar.org.

Our Art — The exhibition includes 105 pieces by 87 Northwest Arkansas visual artists representing 20 cities and the diverse communities of the region. Exhibit is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. until Oct. 27. Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

__

Take The Kids

Night in the Museum — A trunk-or-treat, where history comes to life. Free event. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville.

Beginning Hip Hop Dance Class — Rooted Movement Collective is bringing hip hop to the Springdale Public Library. Students in grades 4-7 will learn the foundations of hip hop dance in hopes of building lifelong confidence and social skills. 4:15-5:45 p.m. Oct. 21 and 28 at 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. Register at calendar.springdalelibrary.org.

Bill Blagg’s Family Magic — Laughter, wonder and endless surprises await when the Jones Center welcomes renown magician Bill Blagg to FamJam. Family Magic is a unique blend of interactive entertainment and awe-inspiring magic that guarantees an unforgettable adventure for all ages. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System — TheaterWorksUSA family musical lands at the Jones Center. An opportunity for families to get to watch their favorite characters from the book and TV series explore space. 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets are $10 ($8 for members) at thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Fall on the Farm — Fall-favorite activities include a corn maze, a 6-acre barnyard play area and more. Hours in October and November: 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, 2991 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville. Tickets at rivercrestorchard.com/fallfestival.

__

For the Fur Friends

Northwest Arkansas Festival — Bella Vista Animal Shelter is bringing a schedule of events to the festival for our furry friends to enjoy through Oct. 19 at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. View schedule at nwafestival.com/schedule.

Pups and Pages — An opportunity for children to practice their reading skills with a furry friend. Therapy dogs will visit participants in the children’s section of the Springdale Public Library. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 19. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Autumn Tails — Fall scavenger hunts for the pets every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

__

At The Movies

Movie Night — A showing of the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.” 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at City Park Fayetteville, 1332 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville.

“Wonderland Cave” — This gala benefits the upcoming movie. Wear your best 1930s attire and enjoy live jazz music, dancing, refreshments, historical presentations, exclusive updates from the filmmakers and sneak peaks at never-before-seen footage. Constance May Waddell, the daughter of the original operator of Wonderland Cave, will be in attendance as the Guest of Honor. General admission: $100 per person. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville. wonderlandcavefilm.com/redcarpetgala.

Movies on the Mountain — Mount Sequoyah’s showing of the 1980 film “Friday the 13th.” $5 per person. 9-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville.

__

Get Crafty!

Creative Threads — Attention crafters! Join others for a “bring your own” craft circle at the Springdale Public Library. Participants may bring and work on a variety of arts and crafts including crochet, knitting, drawing, painting, collage, etc. Drop in event, registration is not required. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Board Room. 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale.

__

Hear It Here

Misty Posey Sings — The Fayetteville Public Library welcomes accomplished vocalist, Misty Posey, for a performance of traditional Irish and Scottish songs in both Gaelic and English, accompanied by the Irish harp, native percussion and recorded tracks. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Art and Movement Room. 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville.

Dana Johnson and His Photography — Bella Vista Historical Museum presents an opportunity to hear from award winning Dana Johnson where he will also be doing a book signing. 1-5 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista.

NWA Jazz Society Presents a Retrospective — Join the Fayetteville Public Library for a look at the local jazz scene and enjoy some live music from the original Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society House Band. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Willard and Pat Walker Community Room. faylib.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Tastemakers — Chef’s dinner with Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka. Chef Pandya will be serving a multi-course dinner featuring traditional Indian cuisine with a creative twist. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Momentary. Tickets are $150 ($140/members) at themomentary.org.

Gusano’s Pizza Trivia Night — Every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Gusano’s Pizza, 1267 N. Steamboat Drive. Food and beverage specials after 4 p.m.

Wine Tasting — $15 for four 3-ounce pours. Each week the cafe chooses four natural wines to showcase in their tasting. Every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at The Meteor Cafe, 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville.

Nightmare on Block Street — This immersive Halloween cocktail pop-up bar has haunted decor, themed cocktails, exclusive brews, tasty treats and pinball machines. Ages 21 and older only. Through November 2. Opens at 4 p.m. Pinpoint, 23 Block Ave. Fayetteville.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com