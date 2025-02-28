LIVE! Music: Momentary music series continues with Greyhounds, Wonder Women of Country, Shemekia Copeland and more in Bentonville February 28, 2025

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com

The RØDE House Music Series continues to heat up this March at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Dynamic singing and songwriting duo Anthony Farrell and Andrew Trube of Austin-based Greyhounds deliver soulful sounds and gritty Texas rock on March 1. King Cabbage Brass Band will kick off the evening with an energetic blend of funk, soul, jazz and R&B music at 7 p.m.

Next up is indie soul sensation Oh He Dead from Washington, D.C., on March 6. Powerhouse trio Wonder Women of Country featuring Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh performs the next night, March 7. Deathcore heavyweights TRAITORS bring their “Phobias” tour to the house on March 8. The Main Squeeze closes the month with a little bit of funk on March 28.

The series continues with singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt April 6; EDM artist TOKiMONSTA on May 3; and heartfelt storytelling and tender ballads from Wallice on May 9. Tickets prices vary per show; see themomentary.org for prices and links.

City Sessions presents folk duo Penny & Sparrow May 4. Hometown cellist Auralai opens the show. Tickets are $40 through citysessions.org.

BENTONVILLE

The Momentary — Greyhounds & King Cabbage Brass Band, March 1; Oh He Dead, March 6; Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper and Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. March 7; TRAITORS, March 8; The Main Squeeze, 8 p.m. March 28; Jessica Pratt, 7 p.m. April 6; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26; Wallice, May 9; Jaime Wyatt, Waylon Wyatt, Cha Wa and Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices joined the FreshGrass lineup with Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Rosanne Cash, John Leventhal, Béla Fleck, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, La Doña, Alison Brown, Jesse Welles, Sister Sadie, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Willi Carlisle and more, May 16 & 17; Hippo Campus, May 25; Alabama Shakes, 7 p.m. July 22.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — All-ages Taylor Swift Dance Party, 5 p.m., and Timekeepers Classic Rock, 7 p.m. Feb. 28; country line dancing, 6 p.m March 6; Thoughts on Bowling, 7 p.m. March 7; That 70s Band, 7 p.m March 14; Pat Travers Band, 8 p.m. March 22; Oxytocin, 7 p.m. March 27; The Almas and Crashing Wayward, 7 p.m. March 28; Mountain Sprout, 7 p.m. March 29. The Reeves Brothers celebrate Merle Haggard’s birthday, 8 p.m. April 6. Open mics, 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Undercroft Bar — Jeff Gray & Forte Quintet, 7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Blake Street House – Crys Matthews with Jude Brothers, 6:30 p.m. March 25. citysessions.org for tickets.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art – Van Cliburn series featuring Clayton Stephenson, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; and Yefim Bronfman, 7 p.m. Dec. 18.

Ozark Social Club — Wildermiss and A Strange Bird, 7 p.m. April 11. citysessions.org for tickets.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud – Robert Earl Keen, 7:30 p.m. March 13; Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, 7:30 p.m. April 5; Eureka Springs Music Awards, 3 p.m. April 13; Ozarks Chorale Concert, 7 p.m. April 27.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday; Gary & Benji, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Alex Hawf Revue, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Gotahold — Sean Harrison, 6 p.m March 1; Common Roots, 6 p.m. March 8.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — Ben Miller solo, 8 p.m. Feb. 27; Happy Hour with Simply Seger, 6 p.m., then Ester Rose & Twain with Jude Brothers, 8:30 p.m. March 1; Happy Hour with Jumpsuit Jamey, 6 p.m. March 2; Phat Tuesday Party with Crescent City Combo, 8:30 p.m. March 4; Spencer Sutherland, Stacey Ryan and Cloe Wilder, 8 p.m. March 5; Fierce & Loud: A Night of Femme-Led Sound with The Phelgms, Chainsaw Lassy & Daisychain, 8 p.m. March 6; Happy Hour with Full House, 6 p.m. March 7; Andy Frasco, March 12.

Club 509 — Jazz Jam, 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month; Funk Jam, 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jams at 3 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month (weather permitting).

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27; Treble Chorus & Razorback Chorus Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 6.

Waystone Pizza – Rockstars Feed People food drive and fundraiser for 7hills with Mildenhall, Modeling and Resting, 7 p.m. March 1.

Walton Arts Center — Ian Fidance, 7:30 p.m. March 6; The Burney Sisters, March 7; Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8; Keb’ Mo’ x Shawn Colvin, March 15; A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, 7:30 p.m. March 25; The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1; The Edge Effect, April 4; VoiceJam Competition, April 5; SoNA: American Voices: Rhapsody in Blue, April 19; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24; Dov Davidoff, 7:30 p.m. May 15; Dover Quartet with Edgar Meyer, May 17; West Street Live: Rodney Crowell, May 30.

JJ’s Live — Debi Tirar Mas Fiestas (Bad Bunny Party), 8 p.m. Feb. 28; Bryce Vine, March 2; Randy Rogers Band, 8 p.m. March 6; It’s A 2000s Party, 9 p.m. March 7; Killswitch Engage, 7 p.m. March 8; Corey Kent, March 13; Bingo Loco presents Music Trivia, 7:30 p.m. March 14; Band of Horses, March 15; The Wallflowers, March 19; The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute with Randall Shreve, 7:30 p.m. March 21; Everclear with Idle Valley, March 22; The Four Horsemen (Metallica tribute), 8 p.m. March 28; Pallbearer, 8 p.m. March 29; Ole 60 and Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. April 3; Sam Barber, April 4; Hawthorne Heights, 8 p.m. April 8; Stavros Halkias, 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 9; Chase Rice, April 17; Iron & Wine, April 18; Red Not Chili Peppers, April 19; Dexter and The Moonrocks, 8 p.m. April 26; Nothing More with Kingdom Collapse, April 27; Rob Schneider, 7:30 p.m. April 30; Mat Kearney, May 2; Ty Myers, 8 p.m. May 3 (sold out); Asking Alexandria with From Ashes to New, 6:30 p.m. May 4; Citizen Soldiers, May 22; The Fab Four, 7 p.m. June 6.

Jammin’ Java — Jonivan Jones, May 9.

Bud Walton Arena – Theo Von, April 10.

LAMPE

Black Oak Amp – Hairball: Silver Anniversary Tour with Cherry & James, 7 p.m. May 10; Rap Rewind with Baby Bash, Twista, Paul Wall, Ying Yang Twins and Yung Joc, 7 p.m. July 27; Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — Gabriel Rutledge, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1; Stewart Huff and Paul Varghese, 6:30 p.m. March 7-8; Jeff Allen’s The Human Condition: We’re Still Not There Yet, 6 p.m. March 14 and 6 and 8 p.m. March 15; Peter Wong, 6:30 p.m. March 28-29; Trae Crowder, 6:30 p.m. April 3 and 6:30 and 9 p.m. April 5; Killer Beaz, 7 p.m. April 10-11.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Magnolia House — Tony Redman, March 1; Caleb King, March 8; Tara and the Gift Horses, March 15; Batterton & Edwards, March 22; Sean Harrison, March 29; Still on the Hill, April 5; Justin Cauble and Mike Snow, 6 p.m. April 19; Some Guy Named Robb, April 12; Common Roots, May 17; Brian Martin, June 14. Concerts begin at 6 p.m. for the Listening Room music and dinner series. Reservations at magnoliahousepg.com/events.

RIDGEDALE, MO.

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena — Bulls, Bands, and Barrels with Riley Green and Craig Morgan, April 26; Styx and Kevin Cronin, June 7; Hozier with Gigi Perez, June 12; Post Malone and Jelly Roll, 7:30 p.m. June 13; Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles and Tami Neilson, June 29; Tim McGraw, Aug. 31; Doobie Brothers and Coral Reefer Band, Sept. 5; KIDZ BOP, Sept. 25.

RIVER VALLEY

Breedlove Auditorium — SJSOE: Wind Ensemble, 7 p.m. April 8; SJSOE: Jazz Catz, 7 p.m. April 15; SJSOE: Jazz Band, 7 p.m. April 17; Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7 p.m. April 18; Rock Lab Concert, 7 p.m. April 24; SJSOE: Orchestra, 7 p.m. April 28; Brass Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m. May 4.

United States Marshals Museum – Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. March 21.

Fort Smith Brewing Company – Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with Sam Miller, 7:30 p.m. March 1.

Mad Ox Bar & Tap — Jonivan Jones, April 25.

TempleLive — Robert Kelly, March 22; Geoff Tate, March 26; Justin Willman, March 29; Creed Fisher, April 3; The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show, April 15; Waylon Wyatt, April 19; The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit: The Concert and The Music of Hans Zimmer & Others: A Celebration of Film Music, April 24; That Arena Rock Show & Special Guests, April 25; Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush, May 1; Black Violin, May 3; Jeremy Camp, May 4; Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 8 p.m. May 17; Ahren Belisle, Oct. 17.

King Opera House – Take3, 7 p.m. March 4; Andy Gross, 7 p.m. May 24; Allen Hurt, 7 p.m. June 21; The Moanin’ Frogs Saxophone Sextet, 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Majestic Fort Smith — Giovanni and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m. March 15; Kanton Teen & The Penny Pickers with Emily Hollings, JT Hubbard, 7 p.m. March 21; Drake Milligan, April 4; Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. April 5; Mike Ryan, April 11; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — “Romantic Journeys” with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. March 1; UAFS Men’s and Women’s Chorus, Leonis Chamber Singers, and special guests for A Grand Night for Singing, 7 p.m. April 22; “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26.

Choctaw Casino and Resorts, Pocola – Los Rieleros del Norte, 8 p.m. March 8; Southall, 8 p.m. April 26.

Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland – Neal McCoy, Feb. 28; Easton Corbin, 9 p.m. March 8.

ROGERS

Underbrush Books – Shine Through Winter Listening Room starts at 5:30 p.m. with Taylor Smith, March 9.

The Music Depot — Panchami with Kartik Balachandran (violin), Sarada Karthik (vocal), Nikola Radan (flute), Anthony Ball (drums), Vishaak (Mridangam), 4 p.m. March 8.

AMP — Treaty Oak Revival, April 11; My Morning Jacket, April 15; RUFUS DU SOL, April 27; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, May 2; Staind and Breaking Benjamin, May 4; comedian Nate Bargatze, 2 shows on May 17; Alison Krauss & Union Station with Willie Watson, May 16; Simple Minds, Soft Cell and Modern English, June 4; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, June 5; The Black Keys, June 8; Bailey Zimmerman with Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge, June 14; Luke Bryan and Adrien Nuñez, Ashland Craft, Cole Goodwin and DJ Rock, June 19; TobyMac, Zach Williams and We The Kingdom, June 20; Old Dominion, June 28; Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, RaeLynn & Dee Jay Silver, July 18; Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, July 19; Kansas and 38 Special, July 26; Weird Al Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, Aug. 3; The Avett Brothers with Blackberry Smoke, Aug. 22; Train with Edwin McCain, Aug. 26; Comedian Matt Rife, Sept. 12; Papa Roach, Rise Against with special guest Underoath, Sept. 30.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 8 p.m. with Ben Jones (North Carolina), March 6; Meredith Hopping (St. Louis), March 13; Ed Bell (Denver), March 20; Gabbie Watts (Atlanta), March 27; Kevin Casey White (Brooklyn), April 3; Aaron Naylor (Chicago), April 10; Cori Stewart (Denver) w/ Katie McDonald April 17 and Dan Alten (Louisville), April 24.

The Jones Center — Shiny Happy People Laughing with Karen Morgan, 8 p.m. April 11.

Fairlane Station — Early James with Jon Dooly, 6:30 p.m. March 21.

Tontitown Winery — Take Cover 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28; The White River Band, 6:30 p.m. March 1.

WEST FORK

Little O’ Oprey – Live music at 7 p.m. every Saturday. Snack bar opens at 5:30 p.m. (271 S. Campbell Ave.)

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino — Stars, 9 p.m. Feb. 28; Easton Corbin, 9 p.m. March 7.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.