FYI Calendar: Arts And Culture Centerstage At NWACC February 27, 2025

On The Stage

“Twelfth Night” — Experience Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, where mistaken identities, passionate pursuits, and comedic chaos collide. Tickets are $30-$43. Showing March 5-30 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. theatre2.org/twelfth-night.

__

Read & Write

Book Bingo — The whole family is invited to the West Fork Public Library to play to win free books. Drinks and sweet treats will be provided by Nicole Hood from “For the Love of Food” blog. 4-5:50 p.m. Feb. 28 at 198 Main St., West Fork, AR. (479) 839-2626.

Playwriting Course — Introductory course with local playwright Sarah Loucks. In this two-part class, you’ll learn strategies for deepening character desire and crafting dynamic dialogue to create compelling plays. $50 per person. 4:30-6 p.m. March 9 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 16 at Pearls Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. beebalmarkansas.com/events.

WCHD Fellowship — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow announced the “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories” fellowship, designed to support a writer working on a short or long-form non-fiction project that explores personal experiences with mental illness. Submissions are open until April 21. The fellowship winner will be awarded a two-week residency. writerscolony.org/fellowships.

__

Try Something New

Camera Class — The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is holding a mirrorless camera class at 1:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 110 W. Price Ave., Springdale. Free. Register at psnwa.org/ns/events/hidden-secrets-of-your-new-camera.

Arkansas Gardening School — A horticultural symposium at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks for beginner home gardeners, featuring expert-led programs by horticulturists, garden designers, and landscape architects. $75 per person. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 1 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville. bgozarks.ticketapp.org/portal/product/168.

Stateline Woodturners — Gather at the Stateline Woodturner’s monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on March 8. Jeff Horn from Easy Wood Tools will demonstrate various tools. Whether you’re new to woodturning or a seasoned pro, this is an opportunity to learn and get inspired. Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. statelinewoodturners.com.

Indoor Triathlon — The swim, bike and run competition held entirely inside the Jones Center on April 5. Everyone is welcome to give it a try, whether you’re a curious beginner or an experienced triathlete preparing for the spring competition season. $40 per person ($32 for members). 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Register by March 31 at thejonescenter.net/indoor-triathlon.

__

Out & About

Bike Drive — Rogers Parks and Recreation and Pedal It Forward host a citywide Bike Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1. Bicycles in any size or shape will be accepted along with parts and accessories. Drop-off locations are at Mount Hebron Park, Rogers Aquatic Center, Veterans Park, and the Pedal It Forward shop at Rogers Activity Center. (479) 208-6868. pedalitforward.org.

Fat Saturday Parade of Fools — Costumes, floats and beads, beads, beads. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on March 1 at the Fayetteville Square and proceed down Block and Dickson Streets. Anyone wishing to enter a car, walking group, club, performance troupe or float can register at fayettevillemardigras.com.

Fat Tuesday Pub & Grub Crawl — Purchase a T-shirt, pick up a passport at Tin Roof to start the crawl and get stamps at the participating locations in the Dickson Street Entertainment District. Stamps qualify for prizes. Costumed revelers from the Fayetteville Mardi Gras krewes will follow a lively band that will join in the festivities and will bring a real Fat Tuesday party and beads to the streets. 5-10 p.m. March 4. fayettevillemardigras.com/fat-tuesday-pub-grub-crawl.

Berryville’s Second Saturday — A brand-new event for the town of Berryville. This event will take place on the second Saturday of each month from March through November, running from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City Square. Second Saturday will feature live music, vendors, family friendly activities and more. The inaugural event is set for March 8 and will include a ribbon cutting for the Caroll County Historical Society. For more information or to get involved, please contact Julia Borkowski at 479-418-9858 or JBorkowski@CarrollCoNews.com.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Spring Arts & Culture Festival — The Northwest Arkansas Community College spring festival is a multi-day, interdisciplinary event series that brings together artists, academics and the community to reflect on an annual theme. This year, the Spring Arts & Culture Festival will focus on the theme of “Risk” and will take place March 3-6. Events are free and include live performances, guest speakers, generative artmaking, dance, music, film, art exhibits, and more. 1 College Drive, Bentonville. nwacc.edu/springartsculturalfestival/default.aspx.

“Natural State” — Local Color Studio Gallery is bringing a collection of works inspired by our natural state. All pieces are from local artists. Open through March 7 at 275 S. Nelson Hackett Blvd., Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Gallery Hop — Journey through the heart of Fayetteville’s thriving art scene. The second biannual Fayetteville Gallery Hop is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8. Register to take a self-guided tour of eight galleries, each showcasing a unique exhibition. The University of Arkansas School of Art will provide complimentary shuttle buses to connect you to each location. experiencefayetteville.com/calendar.

“The Hearts Project” — After time at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and the Fayetteville Public Library, “The Hearts Project: A COVID-19 Memorial” is on the move again; this time it will be exhibited at Life Styles Blair Center in Springdale. Open through May 2 at 5200 S. Thompson St., Springdale. covidheartsproject.com.

__

For The Littles

Girls Engagement Ride — Carrie Lucas from the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will host a girls’ engagement ride for ages 9 and older on March 8. Meet at 2 p.m. at the playground parking lot of Mount Kessler Regional Park, 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville.

Spring Break Camp — Dive into the exciting realms of science, technology, engineering, art and math. For ages 6-9 and 10-14. $175 for nonmembers ($150 for Amazeum members). 9 a.m. to noon March 10-14 at 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville. amazeum.org/programs/camps/spring-break.

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 that is programmed to help foster an interest in history and reading. On March 11, they are learning about the rivers and streams that can be found in Northwest Arkansas with a story time and activities. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me.html. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

__

Under The Open Sky

Bushwacking Adventure Hike — A hike on March 1 to Tea Kettle and Reynolds Falls led by the Ozark Natural Science Center. This off-trail bushwhacking adventure will take you through steep and rugged terrain, including woods, riverbeds, and even a potential water crossing. For ages 12 and older. No pets. Bring your own water, snacks and lunch. Check-in at the Lewis Pavilion at 9:30 a.m. Hike will approximately end at 3 p.m. $15 for ages 12-17; $20 for adults. 1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville. onsc.us/events.

Astronomy Night — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society offering a free night of astronomy enjoyment and education. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a discussion and then a night sky viewing at 6:30 pm. on March 1. Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Rogers.

Public Day — Join Historic Cane Hill for an Archeology Month event at the 19th Century J.D. Wilbur Pottery Factory archeological site. Hear from University of Arkansas Archeological Survey archeologists about the history of this significant discovery and excavation process. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8 at 14389 AR 45, Canehill. ticketleap.events/tickets/historiccanehill/wilburkilnpublicday2025.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

Drive-In Movie — Screening next in the Dirtbag Vintage Drive-In Movie Series is “Matrix” (1999) at 7:30 p.m. on March 7. Snacks are available at the concession stand inside the store. $12 per person or $30 per group. 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. www.dirtbagvintage.co.

Movie and Mend — Watch “The Princess Bride” (1987) and mend those clothing items of yours at The Library Vintage. The thrift store and Ozark Knitting Company will have supplies to help mend. Event runs 1 to 5 p.m. on March 9 at 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

__

Hands-On Fun

Drawing Class — Long Pose Figure Drawing class with Jennifer Smay. $15 per person. 6-8:30 p.m. March 5 at the Millar Building of Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. fenixarts.org/programs.

__

Hear It Here!

“Focusing on God’s Love” — The Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a free music program featuring vocal and instrumental musicians at 2 p.m. on March 4 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. “Focusing on God’s Love,” directed by Martha Sheets, centers around familiar hymns. andantemusicclub.org or cynthia.augspurger@gmail.com.

Rockin’ With FHS — A concert sponsored by the Fayetteville High School Student Alumni Association. Proceeds will benefit the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation and support teacher grants. $10 for students and $20 for adults. 3-5 p.m. March 9 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. fayedfoundation.org/rockin-with-fhs.

__

Cheers & Bites

St. Patty’s Night — Gather at Mount Sequoyah for a seasonal craft cocktail experience with mixologist Mike Koon. Tickets are $55-$90. 6-8 p.m. March 11 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Dinner at The Hive — A guest chef dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry. Enjoy a cocktail hour with appetizers, followed by a coursed dinner by six different chefs. Tickets start at $175. 5:30-9 p.m. March 15 at 21c Museum Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. nwaonline.com/hivenkh.

— Dustin Staggs

features@nwaonline.com