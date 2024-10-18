LIVE! A Music Calendar: Kate Bollinger rocks kaleidoscopic in Fayetteville October 18, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



Kate Bollinger brings ‘Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind,’ to Fayetteville at 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Bollinger and company are on tour promoting her kaleidoscopic full-length debut that dropped Sept. 27. The Charlottesville-born, Los Angeles-based songwriter will perform following Anastasia Coope at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

“When I’m recording a song,” Bollinger said in a press release, “my indication of whether it’s worth pursuing is if I’m seeing a movie in my head to go along with it.” The former film student recently directed the music video for Jessica Pratt’s recent single “World on a String.”

Her sound blends classic pop song-craft with scrappy punk instincts casting a collage of homespun folk songs and psychedelic rock hailing ’60s icons like Françoise Hardy and the Velvet Underground with ’90s influences like No Doubt and Pavement.

Tickets for the all ages show on Oct. 28 are $18-20 at georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum — Trillium Salon Series presents Candlelight Jazz: Champian Fulton Trio, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

The Momentary — Branjae, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Rumwolf’s Howling: Part III, 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Megan Moroney, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Sarah Lily, Aaron Clafton and Brittany Moore, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Earth Bone with Heavy Wrecker, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; The Blue Underground, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Downtown Livewires and Batterton & Edwards for the Ozark Blues Society’s Bound For Beale fundraiser, 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Taylor Deraynged and Red Echo, 8 p.m. Nov. 1; Taylor Party, 8 p.m. Nov. 2; Simply Seger, 8 p.m. Nov. 8; Benjamin Del Shreve, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Hollywood Riot, 8 p.m. Nov. 16; Anthony Gomes, 8 p.m. Nov. 30.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gotahold Brewing — Gullywasher, 6 p.m. Oct. 19; Dan McGuire, 4 p.m. Oct. 20; March to August, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25; Michael Campa, 6 p.m. Oct. 27; Brandy Lee, 6 p.m. Nov. 1; Mick Byrd, 5 p.m. Nov. 9; Jordan Messerole and Casey Joe Collins, 5 p.m. Nov. 15; Bryan Copeland, 5 p.m. Nov. 16.

Rowdy Beaver Den — Bluegrass Brunch with Mountain Alice, 1-4 p.m. every Sunday.

The Gravel Bar at Wanderoo —Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Live music on the patio at 6 p.m. with Sally Jo, Oct. 18 and Korey McKelvy, Oct. 25.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3. Classic Albums Live: “Abbey Road,” Feb. 7, 2025, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Feb. 18, 2025. Rio Meets New Orleans with Peter Martin, Romero Lubambo and Anat Cohen, Oct. 18; Jonathan Kreisberg, Dec. 6; René Marie, Jan. 31, 2025; Billy Stritch, Feb. 15; and Matt Wilson’s Good Trouble Quintet, March 8. LOL @ WAC: The Second City: 65th Anniversary Show, April 1, 2025; An Evening with David Sedaris, April 24, 2025.

George’s Majestic Lounge — The Helm Family Midnight Ramble benefiting Folk School of Fayetteville, 8 p.m. Oct. 17; Cate Brothers at 6 p.m. and Gone Country at 9 p.m. Oct. 18; The Mixtapes, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Swinkfest After Party with The Phlegms, Modeling, Midnight Wagon & Mildenhall, 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Ultra Suede at 6 p.m. and the night one of The Floozies: Nightmare on Funk Street with 5 A.M. featuring Zone Drums, 9 p.m. Oct. 25; Night two of The Floozies: Nightmare on Funk Street with 5 A.M. featuring Zone Drums, 9 p.m. Oct. 26; Mason Ramsey with Halle Kearns, 8 p.m. Oct. 27; Kate Bollinger with Anastasia Coope, 8 p.m. Oct. 28; Hostage Situation, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Soldier Songs & Voices Jam, 2 p.m. Oct. 27; Irish Jam, 6 p.m Oct. 28; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Oct. 22; Creekbed Carter, 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Supernatural Songs from the Ozark Hills with Lyle Sparkman, 1 p.m. Oct. 26 (register here).

JJ’s Live — DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Juanes, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; BigXthaPlug with Ro$ama, Yung Hood at 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Tornillo, Oct. 27; Jessie Murph, Oct. 30; Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out).

Mount Sequoyah — Music on the Mountain with The Adorners and Sally Jo Roussin Oct. 26 in Millar Lodge. Free, but register at EventBrite; Ukulele Society 3-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of the month, first floor of Sequoyah Hall.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays with Alisha Pattillo, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Crisis Brewing — Jambrewee opening of the Magic Forest with Seth Darby and Lonesome Express, Kylie Wyote, The D@mn Neighbors and King Size Bluegrass Band, 1-9 p.m. Oct. 20.

Faulkner Performing Arts Center — Voices Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Accent Faculty Series: Xiting Yang, piano at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18; Accent Faculty Series: Cristina Ballatori, flute at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; PUBLIQuartet, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2025; Comedian Mike Paramore, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 2025.

Likewise Community — Trillium Salon Series presents Livescoring the Silents with Thought Form Collective, 7 p.m. Oct. 30. RSVP at trilliumsalonseries.com.

Morano’s — ‘Boos’ Therapy Halloween celebration with Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

American Legion Post 27 — Tara and the Gift Horses, 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

Kingfish — Patti Steel Band with special gues Eric Tarr, 9 p.m. Oct. 18.

Nomad’s — Bellwether Sirens, Pyrocratic and Sleep Clinic, 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club — John Wessling, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 & Oct. 19; Robert Mac, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 & Oct. 26; Cipha Sounds, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 & Nov. 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Heroes — Gravehugger, PTN, Vore and Hoss, 8 p.m. Oct. 18; Swinkfest with Kazha, Poet the Band, Grand Inquisitor, 8 p.m. Oct. 19; Modeling, Resting and Kin & Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; The Weeping Gate, 9 p.m. Oct. 30; Rocky Horror Pickin’ Show, 8 p.m. Oct. 31; Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Robert Rauch, Oct. 19; Paden, Oct. 25; Uncle Fudge, Oct. 26.

TempleLive — Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; the 2024 Riverfront Blues Society Blues Challenge with music from Conner Helm, Phillip & Carey, Mason Brown, D Bone, Roll Cage Mary, Don Wright, Sherman & Tybo, The Earl Delany Band, Freeman and Co. and The Justin Cauble Band, 1 p.m. Oct. 20 (deadline to register Oct. 13); The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Typsy Gypsy, Uncle Fudge and Roll Cage Mary, 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

801 Media Center — Moonshroom, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Those Pretty Wrongs, Jan. 16, 2025 and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Feb. 13, 2025.

Majestic Fort Smith — Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, Short Dawg Tha Native and Heathen Sun, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Stoney LaRue, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21; 42 Dugg with Yungeen Ace, Chichen P. Cartier and Audimoney, 7 p.m. Dec. 1; Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7 p.m. April 15, 2025.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Cherokee Casino Pocola — Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Choctaw Casino & Resort Grant – Pecos & The Rooftops, 8 p.m. Nov. 9; Dusty Slay, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; Dueling Pianos, 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Shane & Shane, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — Jazz Night with Anthony Ball Jazz Trio, 7 p.m. Oct. 17; Soar 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Simply Seger Tribute Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Branjae, 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

Railyard Park — Buddy Shute & the Motivators, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 during the Rogers Farmer’s Market.

AMP — Don Toliver, Oct. 24; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Gregory Alan Isakov, 8 p.m. Oct. 29; SESSANTA V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, 8 p.m. May 2, 2025; Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellows, 7:30 p.m. June 5, 2025; “Weird Al” Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2025.

Rogers Convention Center — Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens presents American Railroad, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

SPRINGDALE

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Thomas Nichols, Oct. 17; Joe Pettis & Holly Ballentine, Oct. 24; Metro District Improv, Oct. 31; Richard Douglas Jones, Nov. 7.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with Old Dime Box, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Second Time Around, 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions, 7 p.m. Oct. 25; The Axio’s, 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

SUBIACO

Subiaco Academy — Blues in the Alley, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 30.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Two Step Lessons and Square Dance, 6 p.m. Oct. 18; Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. Oct. 27.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com