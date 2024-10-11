Forgiveness & Our Names Written in the Book of Life October 11, 2024

We continue with the Days of Awe, our return to goodness. The ideas behind the Days of Awe are evolutionary, a word that means moving humanity forward and upward. Life can be a spiral of light or a dark closed square box. The Days of Awe, from Rosh Hashanah (Oct. 2) to Yom Kipper (Oct.11, Festival of Atonement, Forgiveness) are days in which humanity (all religions) is invited to ponder upon forgiveness; to offer forgiveness and to ask for forgiveness in return.

Forgiveness is a way of repairing, healing and restoring harmony to our lives. It is a means towards freedom. Why do we forgive? All of humanity stumbles and is capable of human error. We’ve all made mistakes, failed to understand, lacked love, felt superior, experienced cruelty and hatred and we have all hurt others.

Forgiveness is not condoning or excusing harm. It is a step towards freedom, the keynote of our nation. Forgiveness is based on Goodwill and a desire to relinquish bonds of limitation. Forgiveness means “to give for.” It is a sacrifice (sacred act), a coming from the heart of the matter. In forgiveness, we seek freedom from sorrow.

When one forgives, everyone involved in the forgiving becomes free. Forgiveness is a divine attribute not yet fully cultivated in humanity. The Wisdom teachings tell us in order to enter into the new Aquarian Age (era of humanity, truth and freedom), we must “relinquish and bless the things that lie behind and, with love, press forward and upward.”

Forgiveness is the very breath of life – the giving of all to all and for all. Forgiveness sets up a rhythm of great potency – that of love. Forgiveness creates at-one-ment, a balance, harmony and freedom.

When we forgive, we are “likened to the angels.” On Yom Kippur, G-d looks at humanity in compassion and He forgives us. “For on this day He will forgive us, purify us, that we be cleansed from all sins (unskillfulness, ignorance, inabilities, unknowings, hurting others, carrying judgments, criticisms, non-virtuous ways of being that create separations, etc.) before Gd”

We say, “Forgive us, Lord, as we too forgive.” And then G-d writes our name in the Book of Life. We hear these words at the end of the days “Next year in Jerusalem!” Which means, “Next year we meet in peace.”

ARIES: You will be called to teamwork, perhaps by competitors and possibly by those you consider enemies. Don’t fret or fuss. Libra, your shadow side brings about Right Human Relations, balance, and fairness to all interactions. You can initiate this through your intentions and will(ingness to good). This will enhance your public image, create new alliances, and affect your environments (inner and outer), friendships and a release of love then happens all around.

TAURUS: It’s time to seriously consider another regime of health, exercise, alkaline water, proper eating and an intake of oxygen – very necessary at this time to vitalize your energy system and blood. The emphasis now and primarily needs to be on care, health and service to self. Everyone around you, including your pets, will be reflecting your health issues. Remember to use homeopathics and cell salts to create a balance in the body. Rest more. And very slowly plant your winter garden.

GEMINI: What are your favorite activities? What are your hobbies and what do you do for fun? Have these changed in the past several years? Whom do you love, where and how do you find freedom, and are there any children in your life? All of these questions need pondering so you can, with eyes wide open, choose your life Path as Libra balances Gemini’s polarities and duality. Do you know the difference between the two? Plant a winder flower garden.

CANCER: It seems your land, home, property, what you own and/or where you live, has been in a state of needing repair, reorientation, change and transformation. At some point, emerging from under your turtle shell, you might consider creating a “garden room.” Perhaps it’s also time for a greenhouse and an uncluttered home office. And a place to have guests, a book club or a study group. Where is your community these days?

LEO: It’s a good time to return to hand written cards, letters, communications, etc. Writing by hand strengthens the brain. Write to siblings, old friends and renew relationships, which may have been cast aside due to excess work, intense grief, or a general antipathy toward relationships. Visiting forests and glens harmonizes your system. The safest most rewarding, most balanced and healing relationship is with the plant kingdom. Begin communicating with the green and violet devas. They are the healing ones.

VIRGO: It will soon be time for a give-away, a yard sale, or exchange. In the autumn, we assess our resources and possessions in preparation for winter. Assessing resources with new eyes provides insight into what our true values are. We can see if our values have changed in the past many years. Acknowledging what we value revitalizes our self-identity and is a clue to which path of creativity to choose next. Which then could also change!

LIBRA: It is good to be aware of the razor’s edged path of power. First one can be tempted to use power over others. That is the first temptation of leadership. It is also important to understand that others look at leaders through the lens of their own expectations, experiences, wounds, childhood needs and projections. This is not comfortable for a leader. Only the courageous who have love can truly lead. Begin creating new projects that will overflow into the next year. Something’s almost over. Someone in the night is praying for you.

SCORPIO: Think about helping others. Visit or offer care and assistance to the sick, the hospitalized, the shut away, the sad, the lonely, and the limited. This will provide you with a perspective on your own life that will lead to self-analysis, investigative study, and the ability to reorient yourself toward spiritual values. Tithe, too. Be generous, be charitable, ask forgiveness for past omissions, and seek work that heals humanity. Big tasks for the warrior who is always triumphant.

SAGITTARIUS: What is your life like now when compared to your life several years ago? Have your goals changed? Are there social contracts that you adhere to? Ask yourself if there are opportunities for a new type or style of work that is more creative, or a new occupation that would benefit your sense of self. Do you share with others your immediate and far reaching life goals? Is your financial situation stabilizing? Things are attempting to balance this month. Travel is good. It balances, too.

CAPRICORN: New creative plans and goals and newer ways to bring forth your creativity into the world are to be pondered upon. Review your past creative work, realizing it was very good. Your future work will be even better. Know also that you can summon all gifts from past lives into your present to be applied efficiently and skillfully. You are being trained in leadership. Ponder on possible plans and goals You will be honored and recognized for the great responsibilities you assumed.

AQUARIUS: It’s time to create a long-range life program. Consider needs, hopes, wishes and dreams. Include things physical, educational, professional and spiritual. Lay out a plan on paper for what you want in your future. This outline of your life provides you with a reflective and contemplative view of your possible future. Writing down thoughts is a serious life task and it’s possible that, doing this, everything will come to pass. Perhaps a home is first.

PISCES: Continue to eliminate debt and continue to tithe in whatever ways you are presently able. Thriftiness is most important now, too, and will, during the next few months, become an important resource. Conserve spending as you conserve your energy. A new talent arises. You have stepped into a circle of power with others. Gauge your energy, observe more, allow others to be at the center of their universe and know that you are in a state of new learnings at this time. Everything comes in its correct timing. Something new comes your way. On little cat’s feet.