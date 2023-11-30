Sagittarius, Advent, the Work of the People with Right Human Relations November 30, 2023

We’re in Sag now, sign of food, music, the photographer, adventurer, philosopher, rider on the white horse. In the Bhagavad Gita Krishna (Divine driver of warrior Arjuna’s chariot) says “I am the month of Sagittarius.” Artemis/Diana are the female Sagittarius deities. Sag’s eyes always upon the Capricorn mountaintop when not seeking the arrows of intuition scattered everywhere. Sagittarius is noble, holds high aspirations. Esoterically it is the aspiration of the Soul which is to return to the Father, our source and origins. Thus Sag, energetically, is a ‘beam of focused light.” That “beam of light” is the focused mind intent upon an image and a vision aheadl. No wonder Sag is the photographer!

Sag’s focus brings forth expanded awareness and consciousness through Jupiter, the planet of great generosity and of love (Ray 2) leading to wisdom. The Tibetan says “Jupiter brings together and binds in friendliness.” Thus, in the season of giving (through January 6th at the Feast of the Three Kings), let us be generous with our light, our money, our gifts, our love, our goodness and our wisdom.

Advent is Latin for “adventus”, meaning “something’s coming”. It reminds me of the Sagittarius quality of adventure. So what is coming? Winter, solstice, new light, a holy birth, a lighting of candles, miracles, holidays, parties, festivities, and revelations.

Advent this year begins on Sunday, December 3 and lasts four weeks. Advent wreaths (evergreen) with four colored candles (3 violet, 1 rose) are made. Each Sunday night in December, a new candle is lit. The candles represent a light glowing in the solemn darkness. We light our candles in the dark half of the year as we await the light of the new year.

As each year is divided into four seasons, the Liturgy of the Christian church divides the year into “liturgical seasons.” “Liturgical” is Greek for “the work of the people” – a communal participation in the “sacred” through worship, praise, tithing, prayer, acts of kindness and mercy. Each season has a different mood, theological emphasis, mode of prayer, decorations, colors, readings, themes and scriptures. Following the seasons offers humanity a rhythms of light and dark, light and dark, light and dark again. This is the rhythm of day and night, the rhythm of the zodiac, of heaven and earth. All of these nurture humanity living in a wilderness, so far away from heaven.

ARIES: Something unusual occurs with money or things you hold in common with others. Also, your chart displays a Pisces flavor – a discipline (Saturn), an act of surrender, a revelation, dreams and hopes and wishes along with a feeling of being behind a curtain or veil. You will remember the way your mother (or grandmother) tended and cared for you. You will attempt to recreate her food. You will finally praise and thank her. In your heart.

TAURUS: Hopefully you are at home, with family and friends and you have access to things that nurture. If not, make it so. Rest on the couch more. Rest more. You will ponder upon your family in the past, remembering a time when you felt life was bountiful. It still is. Know this. Do get some peace and quiet amidst all the work you’ll find to do. Life will change you in the coming new year. Let this time till the end of the year be a respite.

GEMINI: You’re working both internally and externally, thinking and then acting upon those thoughts. In the months to come, it will be important to consider choices concerning future plans and goals. It is also most important to create cooperation between yourself and those around you, balancing your self-interests with those of others. Allow no conflict to arise between life at home and life at work. They are one. Call your friends.

CANCER: You may spend more than you have, be hungrier than usual, and a bit more temperamental and touchy. Ouch! Read what I wrote for Libra. Apply it with thoughtfulness. Watch for impressions, vivid ideas, thoughts that lead to more independence, further resources, and a set of disciplines that make you feel more safe and secure. It’s inner structure coordination for the new year.

LEO: Libra’s information also applies to you. Organize your financial information, keep up to date on taxes and insurances, check your investments, tend to debts (monetary, emotional) and save 10% for yourself and tithe 10%. Be close to family, share with them ideas, plans and fears. They care for you. Be kind in your speech. Remember gratitude. Then a magic occurs.

VIRGO: Spend time with loved ones and those near and dear and close to you. Compromise more and have the intention for Right Relations. As you extend gratitude to all and everything in your life, be forgiving in areas where you judge yourself. Remember there is no failure. There are only successive stages of learning. Work calls. Maintain discipline. Let compassion rule.

LIBRA: Tend carefully to finances; try not to spend on things not needed. Save resources for a family member or future emergency. An innovative idea will occur to you concerning how to better save and how to build monetary safety for the future. Think about family wealth (not only money but information, land, etc.). Research silver and gold and attempt to be ready when the economic reorientation occurs. Begin all this now.

SCORPIO: After giving profound thanks for all that you have (and all that’s packed away for some eventful later crisis, need or time to come) and for your enlightened mind, it may be time to give some attention to your finances and slow down on any new output of monies ‘til the old debts are paid. Abundance will continue if all that you send out is with gratitude. Something(s) you have need(s) to be sold, gifted or given away.

SAGITTARIUS: You are vulnerable at this time. Usually, you aren’t, but now you are. And in that vulnerability great thoughts and ideas appear. Write about them. They contain a power for the future and since your ear is tuned to humanity, the subject of your ideas is what humanity is interested in. Don’t tell anyone – just one or two. Keep your ideas secret lest they dissolve away. Silence is your keynote.

CAPRICORN: You would do well to give thanks for all the hidden things in your life, all those events and people that loved and cared for you from childhood till now. You can even give thanks for the things that made you weary. Something new enters your world on little cat’s feet. Tend carefully to everything and everyone close to home. Good things come with gratitude. Make a list of those who loved and influenced you. Rest more.

AQUARIUS: Create a journal of hopes, wishes and future dreams. There will be information as your write that turns into goals. For now tend to what is most important around you. Clean and clear away what seems confused, unkempt, untidy, disorganized or incomplete. Change will occur in the new year. Uranus prepares you for a future that is unexpected. I hear the sound of freedom. You too need to rest more each day.

PISCES: Gratitude propels you forward, releases the past and helps build the future. The only moment we have in time is the present. You can be grateful for knowing this. There is a ladder you’re seeking. Know also that you are a true leader, that you will eventually, if not now, turn and serve humanity in ways you better understand. For now it’s time to rest, ponder on your plans. Refine them. Concentrate on love within relationships. Laugh more.