LIVE! Music: Bret Baber opens West Street Live series, JD Clayton signs record deal and headlines tour July 26, 2024



Arkansas native Barrett Baber opens the 2024-25 West Street Live series Nov. 1 at Walton Arts Center. Winner of the coveted four-chair turn on the ninth season of NBC’s “The Voice,” Baber will share his songs and stories that take listeners “behind the curtain” and into his life as a modern-day singer/songwriter in the season opener for the five-concert series that features renowned bands, musicians and singer-songwriters performing a variety of genres.

Subscriptions to West Street Live, presented by Neal R. Pendergraft, are $178 for tiered seating and $1,176 for a four-person cabaret table and can be purchased by calling (479)443-5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org or in-person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the box office. Single tickets to all performances in the 2024-25 season will go on sale in August.

Next up for the West Street Live series is Tinsley Ellis on Nov. 23. Whether intricately finger picking a Martin acoustic or playing hair-raising slide on a National Steel, Tinsley Ellis delivers each song with unvarnished intimacy. Ellis has been playing feral, guitar-fueled, original electric blues-rock for decades. He has been immersed in music his whole life, joining the Atlanta blues band, the Alley Cats, in 1977 and forming The Heartfixers in 1981. He has shared stages with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Allman Brothers, Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic and more.

Opening the series in 2025 is Suzy Bogguss on Jan. 24. During the creative explosion that was country music in the 1990s, Suzy Bogguss sold four million records with sparkling folk radio hits like “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Drive South” and “Hey Cinderella.” She’s expanded her palette over the years by cutting a duet album with the legendary Chet Atkins and in 2003 and recording with Merle Haggard and collaborating on a swing album with Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel.

The Burney Sisters perform March 7. Sisters Emma and Bella Burney of Huntsville, Ala., create music with a maturity and emotional intelligence that belies their age with write keen songs with multiple instruments and resonant harmonies. Their soul-nurturing sibling melodies and tunes are reminiscent of The Avett Brothers, First Aid Kit, Lake Street Dive, The Staves and Joseph.

Multi-Grammy award winning troubadour Rodney Crowell performs with his group on May 30. A mainstream performer in his own right, the native Texan has written 15 No. 1 hits over the course of his career with artists such as Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more recording his songs.

All performances for West Street Live series start at 7:30 pm in Starr Theater.

CLAYTON SIGNS WITH ROUNDER

Fort Smith’s own country crooner JD Clayton has signed to Rounder Records and has embarked on his first headlining tour.

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever been this excited,” said Clayton in a press release announcing the signing and the tour. “Where I come from in Arkansas, dreams like this are really fairy tales that live forever in the back of your mind. I can’t wait to be a part of the Rounder family. It’s going to be a crazy adventure.”

For more than 50 years Rounder Records has released roots, Americana, and bluegrass records by the likes of Gregg Allman, Indigo Girls, Alison Krauss, and Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, as well as Sierra Ferrell, Samantha Fish, I’m With Her, Sarah Jarosz, Ruston Kelly, Amythyst Kiah, Katie Pruitt and many more.

“JD drew us in from the start. His determination, talent as a songwriter, powerful live performance, and rich, dynamic vocal range make him an artist we couldn’t be more excited to work with,” said Stephanie Hudacek, president of Rounder Records.

Clayton’s debut album, Long Way From Home, was released in early 2023 to critical acclaim and landed him touring opportunities alongside Dwight Yoakam, Old Crow Medicine Show, Tanner Usrey, Shane Smith & The Saints, Vincent Neil Emerson, Parker McCollum, Brent Cobb, Ashley McBryde and playing festivals such as Bonnaroo, Rebels & Renegades, Born & Raised and Dreamy Draw.

Clayton kicks off his Blue Sky Sundays tour in Little Rock next month for his first ever headlining tour with 19 shows over 10 weekends. Keep up with Clayton at jdclaytonofficial.com.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Liquid Light Spectacular II featuring Mad Alchemy & DJ Todd, 7 p.m. July 26; Alex Lopez and Memphis Lightning, 8 p.m. Aug. 2; Island Time with Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion, The Expressions and DJ Hodi, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Punk Pop Party with The Phase, 8 p.m. Aug. 10; Scattered Hamlet, Pyrocratic and Tao of Lucy, 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Songwriters in the Round with Abbey Pierce, Ashtyn Barbaree, Steph Essin and Bayard Blain, Bill Chase and The Youngbloods, 8 p.m. Aug. 17; Mildenhall and The 1Oz Jig, 8 p.m. Aug. 30; Ultimate Amy Winehouse Experience with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 8 p.m. Aug. 31; Krislyn Arthurs and The Trainwrecks, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Spooky Emo Night with TV Preacher, The Idioms and Not the Sun, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Songwriters in the Round with Laura Lynn Danley, Gavin Sumrall, Justin Patterson and Sean Harrison, Sept. 19; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Van Cliburn Concert Series with Kenny Broberg and Maria Ioudenitch, 7 p.m. July 26; Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery with Danny Kamins, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6. need to check for next Candlelight Jazz concert

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrabmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary — S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Alisha Pattillo, 4 p.m Aug. 9; Crescent City Combo, 4 p.m. Aug. 10; March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FARMINGTON

Pedal Park — Ashtyn Barbaree, Korey McKelvy, Candy Lee and Common Roots, 5 p.m. Aug. 16.

FAYETTEVILLE

Walton Arts Center — From the Coca-Cola Night Out Series: Keb’ Mo’ & Shawn Colvin with special guest Paul Kelly, Oct. 4; Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, Oct. 13; Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, Dec. 3.

George’s Majestic Lounge — Happy Hour Concert with Chubby Carrier, 6 p.m. July 26 and The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. July 26; Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Forgotten Space, 8:30 p.m. July 27; happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill at 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Grandpa’s Goodtime Fandango 25 year reunion with 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Aug. 3.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. July 27; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. July 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. Aug. 4; Willi Carlisle and friends, 7 p.m. July 26; Anvil Fest with Colour Design, Gardensnakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Mammoth Caravan, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. $15 for one day, $20 for both.

JJ’s Live — Freddie Mercury Tribute, July 27; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20. Just added: Soulja Boy, Oct. 10.

Fayetteville Public Library — The HopOut DIY presents The Roving Gambler Band, 2 p.m. July 28. Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Woven, 7 p.m. July 26; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Aug. 6; JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; Micael Bewley, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Inn at Carnall Hall — Elizabeth Bainbridge, 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

Nomad’s Trailside — The Big Sad, Placeholders, Invespertine and Daisy Heartattack, 8 p.m. July 26.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Kay Rogers Park — Kazha performs two nights for Fort Smith Comic Con, July 27-28.

Riverfront Park — The Levitt AMP series continues Fridays at 6 p.m. with Nadjah Nicole, Aug. 30; Eric Johanson, Sept. 6; La 45, Sept. 13; Lola Kirke, Sept. 20; Larry & Joe, Sept. 27.

The Vault 1905 Sports Grill — Zach Glover & Vintage, 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Hoodoo Cats, July 26; Uncle Fudge, July 27; Paden, Aug. 2; Aces and Eights, Aug. 3; Rain Kings, Aug. 9; Hoobo Cats, Aug. 10; Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

Joe’s Grill and Cantina — Erin “Dr. Shred” Detherage, 6 p.m. Aug. 13.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Napolean Dynamite, Oct. 11; John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad: Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Make Love Contagious (Thai-Lao), 8 p.m. July 27; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

Alma Performing Arts Center — Thompson Square, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Uptown, 7 p.m. Oct. 12.

Mulberry Mountain — Wakaan Music Festival Sept. 25-28.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — The Expressions, 7 p.m. July 26; Crescent City Combo, 6:30 p.m. July 27; Blues City Limits, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Railyard Park — Oreo Blue with The Hard Tops, 7:30 p.m. July 26; Music Export Memphis with Lana J., EsMod and Aybil, 8 p.m. July 27; Hillberry Presents: Grateful Dead Night with Friends of the Phamily and Charlie Mellinger Band, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2 and with The Gravel Yard and Mountain Sprout, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 3.

AMP — Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns and This Wild Life 5 p.m., July 28; Lindsey Stirling, 7 p.m. July 29; Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard, July 31; Megadeth, Mudvayne and All that Remains, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King, Aug. 8; Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top, Aug. 10; Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13. Just announced: Chappell Roan, Oct. 2 and Don Toliver, Oct. 24.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic sign up starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; Tyler Arceneaux, Aug. 1; Mat Alano-Marton, Aug. 8; Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Bad Jacksons, July 26; Cole and Dave, July 27; Old Dime Box, Aug. 2; Take Cover, Aug. 3.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. July 28.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.