8 Days a Week





At The Theatre

“Hello, Dolly!” — 2 p.m. July 28; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1-3, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith.$20; half-price tickets for children July 25 & Aug. 1. fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Beauty and the Beast” — 3 p.m. July 28, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $10-$45. artsonepresents.org.

“Rent” — Produced by Arkansas Public Theatre, 8 p.m. Aug. 8; 2& 8 p.m. Aug. 10; 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Medium in Springdale. Email manager@arkansaspublictheatre.org for ticket information.

Auditions — For the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Tootsie,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

__

Read & Write

Hoopla Book Club — “The Prince of Tides” by Pat Conroy, 2 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Main Library. Free for adults. 783-0229.

Author Talk — Gil Miller and JC Crumpton on the rising popularity of science fiction. 2-4 p.m. Aug. 3. Fayetteville Public Library.

Book Talk at Night — “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 Fayetteville Public Library.

Young at Heart — Adult Book Club, August discussion of The Compound by S.A. Bodeen 6-7 p.m. Aug. 7 Bentonville Public Library.

Books and Brews Book Club — 5:30-7 p.m. Ozark Beer Company, Rogers.

Books and Brews — Discussion of “True Biz” by Sara Novic 6-7 p.m. Aug. 7. Flyway Brewing Company, Fayetteville.

__

Try Something New

Social Hour — For music professionals, noon-1:30 p.m. July 29, Folk School of Fayetteville. Hosted by CACHE. Free. cachecreate.org.

Yoga @FPL — Volunteer yoga instructors teach a variety of yoga 6- 7 p.m. July 29 and with Trailside Graduates 6-7 p.m. July 31 at Fayetteville Public Library.

Taco Tuesday Ride — Springdale Bike Club rides 7 p.m. July 30 and every Tuesday. Riders depart from Shiloh Square at 7 p.m., ride 12 miles at an average pace of 11-14 miles per hour. Then they meet at Mr Taco Loco for tacos and drinks. downtownspringdale.org

Exploring your family history — Monthly class exploring areas of genealogical research, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Free. Fort Smith Library, main branch.

Ballroom Dance Basics — Learn ballroom dance, including waltz, cha-cha and swing. 6-7:15 p.m. Aug 8. Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Out & About

Fort Smith Comic Con — With Mindy Sterling, Marc Thompson, Artist Alley, panels & more, ends July 28, Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. $24-$84. fortsmithcc.com.

Local Color Radio Hour — A live show to benefit the Dixie Theatre Restoration Project will take place 7 p.m. August 3. $10. Tickets available only at the door, cash only. differentkjones@yahoo.com

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 3-4, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairmilitary.com.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Christmas in July — With clay sculptures by Shelley Buonaiuto, through July, Zarks Gallery in Eureka Springs. zarksgallery.com.

Downtown Springdale Mural Tour — Self led. Can be enjoyed at any time by bicycle, on foot or car. Features works by Jason Jones, Octavio Logo, Anushka Erickson, Carol Counce, Mary Beth Breshears and more. downtownspringdale.org

Art of Collecting — With Dr. Chris Ashworth, 5 p.m. Aug. 3, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Dust, Drought, and Dreams Gone Dry: The Dust Bowl & Great Depression” — Through Aug. 31; museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. Free with regular admission ($4-$8). 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.org.

__

Take The Kids

Priceless Nights — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Pay what you wish. amazeum.org.

Catch ‘EM all — Pokemon crafts, games and interactive fun for children ages 7-12. 4-5 p.m. July 29, Rogers Historical Museum.

Presto! the Magician — Performing the impossible before your eyes 10-11 a.m. July 31, Mount Hebron Park Assembly Hall, Rogers.

Teddy Bear Picnic — Snacks, songs and a teddy bear parade 2-3 p.m. July 31 Mount Hebron Park Assembly Hall, Rogers.

Countdown to Kindergarten — A special storytime for incoming kindergarteners. 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Aug. 5 Bentonville Public Library.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

__

At The Movies

Movie Matinee — “Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG), noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Friday Film — “No Man of Her Own” (1932) No rating, but suggested for an adult audience, this is a romantic drama starring Clark Gable and Carole Lombard. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movies at the Opera House — Fort Smith International Film Festival Pre-Event: Paranormal Adventures with the Crew-King Opera House 6 p.m. August 21, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

__

Get Crafty!

Studio 55+ — Garden workshop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 28, Crystal Bridges Museum. $96. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-in Art Making — Families get the chance to create together, 1-4 p.m. July 28, Aug. 3, 4, Saturdays and Sundays, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Maker Monday — Painting sea shells, 2 p.m. July 29, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Art Hour — Express yourself and interact with the world through a variety of art forms for children of all ages. 4-5 p.m. Aug. 1, Rogers Public Library.

Sketching Club — With visiting artist Laura Ramirez 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. Fayetteville Public Library.

__

Hear It Here

Mountain Street Stage — The Roving Gambler Band, 2 p.m. July 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Trillium Salon Series — Gallery Performance, Early American Gallery 2 p.m. August 11, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. crystalbridges.org.

__

Eat & Drink

Neighbor Night — Join For the Love NWA 5:30 p.m. July 29 and every Monday for a free community meal in the west parking lot of the Jones Center. Find food, connection and community. Free. 922 E. Emma Ave. Springdale.

Cocktail Tour: Industry Prints — Relaxing evening of art, drinks and fun served with a twist, Aug. 1 and 6, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25 or $20 for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

— April Wallace

features@nwaonline.com