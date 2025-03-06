Hills come alive with AOP’s ‘Sound of Music,’ opening March 6 March 6, 2025

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com



The Arts One Presents production of “The Sound of Music” will “highlight the music, singers, and musicians by placing the focus on them instead of traditional scenery, set, costumes and props.”

“We hope with this focus we can provide a unique experience for our audience where they are encouraged to use their imaginations to fill in the story as they give their full attention to our extremely talented cast and orchestra.”

In other words, says director Cheri Headrick, it’s a less like a fully staged play and more like a concert version of the 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein classic about love overcoming both loss and the Nazis.

“AOP chose ‘The Sound of Music’ originally to highlight the musicians and the timeless tunes we all know and love,” Headrick says. “AOP also shares a 60th anniversary with the show itself, making it a unique double 60th anniversary celebration.”

AOP is, of course, the current incarnation of the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale, which would be turning 60 this year, and is celebrating that milestone.

“As fate would have it,” Headrick adds, “there are some themes from the show that have resurfaced in our world today, ultimately providing our audience with an interesting opportunity to reflect on an old familiar story and its relevance to today.”

And, she adds, “watching the von Trapp family come to life and create real relationships with each other, especially the children” has been one of the best parts of rehearsals. “I am so excited for our audience to meet the kids!”

Addi Jones, who was bitten by the acting bug when she was cast as Pepper in the Arkansas Public Theatre production of “Annie,” plays Liesl, the eldest von Trapp daughter.

“It’s just a role that is so iconic,” she enthuses. “Every girl when watching the movie adaptation of ‘Sound of Music’ sees Liesl in her pink flowy dress dancing inside of a gazebo and instantly wants to be her. In the process of portraying this role, it has become a dream role. I can feel this show start to have its own special place in my heart.

“At first glance, Liesl is simply the oldest von Trapp who happens to have a fun dance scene,” she adds. “However, she has become so much more than that. Liesl is aware of so much going on throughout the show. She is forced to grow up very quickly. Liesl also wants to be taken seriously and is trying to bridge the gap between being a von Trapp child or a young adult.”

Jones is joined in the family lineup by Mary Kate Bridges, who plays Brigitta.

“Being in the production was definitely a dream for me, but I didn’t really know which role I would fit in at first,” she says. “Getting to play Brigitta has been so amazing — she has so much depth to her, and it’s been fun to explore the character and learn more about her. She’s really smart, and she’s always thinking and noticing everything.

“I think audiences today will relate to this show because it highlights some important values that were important then and are still important today, like integrity,” she adds. “It’s interesting to put yourself in the shoes of this family and think about what you would do in the same situation.”

“Playing Maria has been a dream role from the very start,” chimes in Greta Davidson. “As a mother of four, I find that portrayal incredibly empowering. The role’s complexity, both vocally and emotionally, has pushed me to grow in ways I hadn’t imagined.

“The themes of ‘The Sound of Music’ — love, courage, family, and the fight for what’s right — are timeless,” she adds. “I think today, audiences are seeking stories that offer both comfort and a call to action, stories that remind us of our shared humanity while encouraging us to challenge the status quo. By blending the classic narrative with modern sensibilities, this production speaks to today’s issues of identity, resilience, and empowerment, hopefully delivering an experience that feels fresh while still honoring the classic story.”

__

FAQ

Arts One Presents:

‘The Sound Of Music’

WHEN — 7 p.m. March 6-7; 2 & 7 p.m. March 8

WHERE — The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale

COST — $25-$45

INFO — artsonepresents.org