FYI Calendar: Art students’ work to be shown at open house on March 14

On The Stage

“Little Women” —The story of the four March sisters is being told by the Lower Lights Theatre Company as a musical. Tickets are $10-$18. The show runs March 14-15. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 o’clock, and Saturday’s matinee begins at 2 p.m. at the Arkansas Arts Academy High School, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers. lowerlightstheatre.org/littlewomen.

“Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” — The Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater’s adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic. This version created and directed by Eden Miller brings the characters to life in a radio-style presentation. Suggested donation is $10 adults, $5 children/students. The first performance will be at 2 p.m. March 15 in the Fellowship Hall at United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Auditions — The Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas is casting for their new musical comedy “Disenchanted!” Auditions are at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 and 19 at The Medium, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Visit tinyurl.com/disenchanted-auditions for more details on the roles and audition process.

“Twelfth Night” — Experience Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, where mistaken identities, passionate pursuits, and comedic chaos collide. Tickets are $30-$43. Showing through March 30 at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. theatre2.org/twelfth-night.

__

Read & Write

Playwriting Course — Introductory course with local playwright Sarah Loucks. In this two-part class, you’ll learn strategies for deepening character desire and crafting dynamic dialogue to create compelling plays. $50 per person. 4:30-6 p.m. March 9 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 16 at Pearl’s Books, 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. beebalmarkansas.com/events.

Author Event — Ginny Myers Sain, a young adult horror novelist, will be at the Bentonville Public Library at 6 p.m. on March 15. Two Friends Books will be selling Sain’s books and the author will be signing after the event. Signed books can also be preordered at twofriendsbooks.com.

Midnight Release — Pearl’s Books is hosting a “Sunrise on the Reaping” midnight release party. $15 per ticket. Doors open at 11 p.m. March 17 at 28 E. Center St., Fayetteville. Buy a copy at midnight or preorder at pearlsbooks.com.

WCHD Fellowship — The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow announced the “Real People, Real Struggles, Real Stories” fellowship, designed to support a writer working on a short or long-form non-fiction project that explores personal experiences with mental illness. Submissions are open until April 21. The fellowship winner will be awarded a two-week residency. writerscolony.org/fellowships.

__

Try Something New

Stateline Woodturners — Gather at the Stateline Woodturner’s monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on March 8. Jeff Horn from Easy Wood Tools will demonstrate various tools. Whether you’re new to woodturning or a seasoned pro, this is an opportunity to learn and get inspired. Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. statelinewoodturners.com.

Indoor Triathlon — A swim, bike and run competition held entirely inside the Jones Center on April 5. Everyone is welcome to give it a try, whether you’re a curious beginner or an experienced triathlete preparing for the spring competition season. $40 per person ($32 for members). 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Register by March 31 at thejonescenter.net/indoor-triathlon.

__

Out & About

Berryville’s Second Saturday — A brand-new event for the town of Berryville. This event will take place on the second Saturday of each month from March through November, running from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City Square. Second Saturday will feature live music, vendors, family friendly activities and more. The inaugural event is set for March 8 and will include a ribbon cutting for the Caroll County Historical Society. For more information or to get involved, please contact Julia Borkowski at 479-418-9858 or JBorkowski@CarrollCoNews.com.

Anime Festival — Bentonville Anime-Fest is an anime collectors’ mecca convention. The event will have exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests, including anime candy, magazines, toys, video games, cosplay, artwork and more. There will be an opportunity for fans to meet industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16 at 211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville. Tickets are $20-$250. One child 11 and younger per adult is free. bentonvilleanimefest.com.

__

Walk & Talk Art

Fayetteville Gallery Hop — Journey through the heart of Fayetteville’s thriving art scene. The second biannual Fayetteville Gallery Hop is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 8. Register to take a self-guided tour of eight galleries, each showcasing a unique exhibition. The University of Arkansas School of Art will provide complimentary shuttle buses to connect you to each location. experiencefayetteville.com/calendar.

Exhibition & Open House — Come to the School For Advanced Studies Art Exhibit and Open House to meet staff and find out about clubs and student opportunities. Also see students’ work, musical and drama performances. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 13 at 121 W. Poplar St., Rogers. (479) 335-5800.

Ceramics Artist Reception — To celebrate Jessica Ames-Russell, winter ceramics artist-in-residence, the Eureka Springs School of the Arts is hosting a closing reception and sale from 2 to 5:30 p.m. March 15. This event will also feature a chance to ask Ames-Russell questions about her inspiration and technique. ESSA’s Founders Building, 15751 U.S. 62, Eureka Springs. essa-art.org/events/artists-in-residence.

“The Hearts Project” — After time at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and the Fayetteville Public Library, “The Hearts Project: A COVID-19 Memorial” is on the move again; this time it will be exhibited at Life Styles Blair Center in Springdale. Open through May 2 at 5200 S. Thompson St., Springdale. covidheartsproject.com.

__

For The Littles

Girls Engagement Ride — Carrie Lucas from the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists will host a girls’ engagement ride for ages 9 and older on March 8. Meet at 2 p.m. at the playground parking lot of Mount Kessler Regional Park, 2600 W. Judge Cummings Road, Fayetteville.

Spring Break Camp — Dive into the exciting realms of science, technology, engineering, art and math. For ages 6-9 and 10-14. $175 for nonmembers ($150 for Amazeum members). 9 a.m. to noon March 10-14 at The Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville. amazeum.org/programs/camps/spring-break.

“Museum and Me” — An hour-long, free program at the Rogers Historical Museum for children ages 3-5 intended to help foster an interest in history and reading. On March 11, they are learning about the rivers and streams that can be found in Northwest Arkansas with a story time and activities. Only 30 spots available each month; sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me.html. 313 S. Second St., Rogers.

__

Under The Open Sky

Public Day — Join Historic Cane Hill for an Archeology Month event at the 19th Century J.D. Wilbur Pottery Factory archeological site. Hear from University of Arkansas Archeological Survey archeologists about the history of this significant discovery and excavation process. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 8 at 14389 AR 45, Canehill. ticketleap.events/tickets/historiccanehill/wilburkilnpublicday2025.

“Signs of Spring” — Join teacher naturalists at Ozark Natural Science Center for a guided hike as they explore budding plants, early blooms and wildlife awakening to warmer days. This easy 1-mile hike is perfect for families and nature lovers alike. Cost is by donation. 8:40-11 a.m. March 15 at Lake Fayetteville, 599 E. Lakeview Drive, Springdale. onsc.us/events.

“The Art of Bird Feeding” — Hobbs State Park will host a program on the “Art of Bird Feeding” at 2 p.m. March 16 in the park’s visitor center. Butch Tetzlaff of the Blue Bird Shed will lead this engaging session to provide essential tips and insights for bird enthusiasts of all levels. 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Rogers. (479) 789-5000.

__

‘Absolute Cinema’

Drive-In Movie — Screening next in the Dirtbag Vintage Drive-In Movie Series is “Matrix” (1999) at 7:30 p.m. on March 7. Snacks are available at the concession stand inside the store. $12 per person or $30 per group. 407 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. www.dirtbagvintage.co.

Movie and Mend — Watch “The Princess Bride” (1987) and mend those clothing items of yours at The Library Vintage. The thrift store and Ozark Knitting Company will have supplies to help mend. Event runs 1 to 5 p.m. March 9 at 48 E. Township St., Fayetteville.

Secret Season Cinema — Screening a new foreign film each week at the Library Boulevard Bookend in Eureka Springs. From 6 to 8 p.m. March 14, the Japanese film “Perfect Days” will be screened. 209 Spring St., Eureka Springs. eurekalibrary.org/events.

__

Hands-On Fun

Fiber Play Saturday — Ozark Folkways and the Wool and Wheel Spinners Guild will host an open house fiber play day every third Saturday. Anyone with an interest in fiber arts can attend; all levels are welcome. The next fiber play day is at 10 a.m. March 15 at 22733 North U.S. 71, Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Hear It Here!

Rockin’ With FHS — A concert sponsored by the Fayetteville High School Student Alumni Association. Proceeds will benefit the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation and support teacher grants. $10 for students and $20 for adults. 3-5 p.m. March 9 at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. fayedfoundation.org/rockin-with-fhs.

Archaeology of Native Foods — Shiloh Museum of Ozark History’s “Not Strictly History” program will present Dr. Michelle Rathgaber, education outreach coordinator with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, who will talk about the archeological evidence for native food used in the past. 6:30 p.m. March 19 at 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. shilohmuseum.org/museum-events/archeology-of-native-foods-2.

__

Cheers & Bites

St. Patty’s Night — Gather at Mount Sequoyah for a seasonal craft cocktail experience with mixologist Mike Koon. Tickets are $55-$90. 6-8 p.m. March 11 at 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org/event-directory.

Arts Crafts ‘N Drafts — Gather at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar every second and fourth Wednesday for a social art club. All types of artists are welcome. Bring your own supplies, relax, eat, drink and enjoy live music. 6-8 p.m. March 12 at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 856-6382 or amessner@comcast.net.

Dinner at The Hive — A guest chef dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry. Enjoy a cocktail hour with appetizers, followed by a coursed dinner by six different chefs. Tickets start at $175. 5:30-9 p.m. March 15 at 21c Museum Hotel, 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. nwaonline.com/hivenkh.

Red Bugs & Green Beer — Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with Natural State Beer and Delta Crawfish. Noon to 6 p.m. March 16 at 5214 W. Village Parkway, Rogers. (479) 202-9454 or naturalstatebeer@gmail.com.

