Fandom in the Fort: Celebrities, cosplay and collectibles only part of the fun at Fort Smith Comic Con July 26, 2024

MONICA HOOPER mhooper@nwaonline.com



What’s better than one day of comic con? Answer: two days of comic con.

Superheroes, anime fans and collectors will now have two days and an even bigger fan convention at this year’s Fort Smith Comic Con with more celebrity guests, artists and events than ever before.

“We are excited to join forces with Fort Smith Comic Con and Chelsie Mayo to bring a larger event,” said Silvia Chavarria, director of sales and marketing for Fandom Events. Going into its third year, FSCC enlisted Fandom Events, the largest independent convention company in the United States, to expand the convention happening July 27-28 at Kay Rodgers Park.

This year’s slate of celebrity guests includes a “Brady Bunch Movie” reunion with Paul Sutera, Olivia Hack, Henriette Mantel and Jennifer Elise Cox.

Other celebrities signing photos and taking selfies will be Mindy Sterling from the “Austin Powers” films and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas;” Matthew Sussman, who voiced Professor Elm, Meowth and Professor Westood from “Pokemon;” Ken Lerner from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Happy Days” and “The Goldbergs;” Marc Thompson, the voice of Casey Jones in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and Megatron in “Transformers;” Ryan Drummond, the original English voice of Sonic The Hedgehog; and Anthony Salerno a voice actor, director and scriptwriter with roles in “Yu-Gi-Oh” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Cosplayers are welcome all weekend, but there will be a cosplay contest on Saturday with prizes from Walk-Ons Sports Bistroux for this year’s winners.

There also will be plenty of opportunities for fans to expand their collections as well. Cash and cards will be accepted by the convention’s vendors, but Chavarria says that individual vendors may vary in the type of currency they accept.

There’s also a lot of fighting to watch from Medieval Live action role-playing by The Halcyon Knights to matches from The Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF) during the day. Take1 improv comedy group will be there saying “yes and” for performances on both days. Comic con favorites Kazha add melodic, heavy metal to both days of the convention as well.

There will also be a traditional Maid Cafe — a subcategory of cosplay restaurants found predominantly in Japan and Taiwan. The cafe’s servers dress in maid costumes and act as servants, treating customers as if they were in a private home rather than a restaurant.

“Plan to stay, shop, watch some shows and enjoy time with fellow con goers,” Chavarria said. She urges first-timers and adept comic con attendees to follow Fort Smith Comic Con on social media to keep up with updates.

“Fort Smith has been so welcoming to us to bring back to the community,” she said. “This is something the whole family can enjoy. The celebrity guest line up has a little bit for everyone, so come with your friends and family.”

FAQ

Fort Smith Comic Con

WHAT — A two-day fan convention with panels, artist alley, exhibit hall and special celebrity guests including a Brady Bunch Movie Reunion, a fight pit with the Halcyon Knights, Independent Wrestling Federation (IWF), a traditional Maid Cafe, improv comedy and live music from Kazha.

WHEN — July 27-28

WHERE — Kay Rodgers Park 4400 Midland Blvd. Fort Smith

TICKETS — One day pass $24.12, $11.19 for kids. Weekend passes are $37.04, $84.44 VIP.

INFO — fortsmithcc.com