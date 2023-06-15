Flag Day, Father’s Day, a New Moon, a Retrogrades & Summer Begins! June 15, 2023

Flag Day, Father’s Day, a New Moon, a Retrogrades & Summer Begins!

It’s quite a Gemini week ahead! Flag Day (Wednesday), new moon and Saturn retrogrades (Saturday), Father’s Day (Sunday), and summer 2023 begins.

Flag Week – Flags as Artforms – stars and stripes, circles and crests, lions and kings, shields and coats of arms, oceans and ships, suns and moons. Flags are symbols, reflecting the visions and aspirations of the state, country, nation and people the flag flies over. A flag represents a nations’ freedom and ideals, national loyalty, and a belief in liberty, justice and unity. Flag Day in the U.S. is a nonfederal holiday. The U.S. flag (called “Old Glory” or “Star-spangled Banner”) was created June 14, 1777. The colors, emblems, shapes on a flag are deeply emblematic, signifying vigilance, perseverance, justice, prosperity, peace, revolution, determination, valor and freedom. Flags are the spirit of a people. Question: what is the word for the study of flags?

The 5th Commandment – “Honor thy father and thy mother” (Exodus 20:12). Sunday is Father’s Day. Fathers, like mothers, are pillars in the development of a child’s emotional well-being. Children look to their fathers to lay down and enforce rules, to provide a feeling of security, both physical and emotional. Fathers, central to the emotional well-being of their children, are to be both capable caretakers and disciplinarians. Through love of their children, father’s become heroes. Fathers offer humor, delight, security, clarity, kindness, attention to detail, discipline, patience, awareness, the ability to see what needs to be done. Fathers are sensitive, supportive, comforting, accepting, responsible and available. We honor, recognize, praise and are grateful for our fathers.

Saturn is the cosmic disciplinary Father – and on Saturday, Saturn retrogrades (until Nov 3). Saturn, like the father, is the planet of boundaries and life lessons. Saturn shines with a beautiful pale yellowish light. During Saturn retro, tasks not completed suddenly appear. Saturn helps discipline us to complete tasks. So when Saturn turns direct, there are no hindrances. We are free to create new structures and make new plans and everything’s tidy and in order.

Summer Solstice: Summer 2023 begins Wednesday, June 21 as Sun enters Cancer. The 6th Gate opens. The deer once again at the holy place.

ARIES: You are known for the ability to initiate, for individuality and freedom of expression. Only Aquarius rivals you in this. In the present Kali Yuga and the times to come, the urge for individual creativity and freedom becomes extremely important. Because you must initiate changes in the present culture, the planet Uranus will radicalize and revolutionize you. Expect unexpected changes of identity, a call, too to serve the world – part of the Divine Plan to “make all things new,” for which you’re partially responsible.

TAURUS: You need to “walk through the door”. You need to be out and about most of the time because you feel a “call” to new endeavors. Also, you are often feeling a certain claustrophobia. Sometimes you find you must be and work alone so your intuitive and investigative gifts can be fully accessed. As usual you avoid anything that feels like an opposition, attempting instead to flow with the accepted reality. Something or someone shatters this calmness. It is not comfortable, yet it’s needed. Keep going. Cross the threshold.

GEMINI: Everything you think and say has importance. All that you do has importance. Your hopes, dreams, wishes, friends, groups and associates are important to your evolution. Your life goals and ambitions, always changing, unplanned and unpredictable are important. Your mind, even if unsettled, is important. As your life twists and turns, as you search for the Soul of yourself, you becoming liberated and more forward thinking. You step upon the Path. You thought that could never happen. It’s happening now.

CANCER: Flashes of intuition and insight occur. It’s good to create a new Revelations & Insight Journal. So many journals are called for when one is an esoteric student. Retrograde Journal, New & Full Moon Journal. Remembrance Journal. Astrology Journal. Now an Insight Journal. Insights help us to see into the shadows and behind fogs, miasmas, glamours and illusions. Soon, people will see that you have changed. Begin to explain your thoughts and actions to others so they can understand step by step the source of your knowledge. You will teach them. Then wisdom occurs.

LEO: In the coming weeks and months, notice a new and different philosophy of life emerging. You may assume a visionary and utopian view of how to live your life, in community with others. Living with like-minded people, realizing ideas from the past need updating in order to build the new era of humanity, the new culture and civilization. To be successful in the future one must know and incorporate into one’s life the new Aquarian Laws and Principles. Unanimity, Goodwill, Right Human Relations, Group Endeavor are a few of them.

VIRGO: It’s important to review money, finances, banking, insurance and investments. Make sure they are safe and secure. The economy is behaving erratically, with sudden ups and downs in the future along with continued inflation. Attempt to stabilize all resources. A suggestion is to invest in gold and silver even as the market shifts and changes. Maintain the precious materials in safekeeping (safes). You are intuitive enough to understand these things. And also wise.

LIBRA: Careful with relationships, marriage, partnerships, close intimate connections. They may need tender loving care as sudden changes may take place and everyone feels misunderstood and wounded. The outcomes can last far into the future. Develop more stability through truthful and caring listening, asking questions, communicating more, always coming from the heart of the matter. This will absorb unexpected upsets when everything turns inside out and upside down. Health wise, careful with the liver and pancreas. Use sugar sparingly and eat accordingly.

SCORPIO: Nothing routine will occur in your daily life, concerning work or health or communication. Everything may feel disrupted. Responses to disruptions will prove to be highly creative for you, helping to develop new abilities that express unusual and original ideas. Focus your thoughts and energy into inventing things. As you upset the prevailing realities wherever you are, you are seen as the change maker – greatly needed everywhere. Tend to your health with the utmost care.

SAGITTARIUS: As you assess your deep all-around levels of creativity you discover the need for more discipline, structure and self-control, which would also provide you with more self-knowledge. This is interesting. Through discipline you come to know not only your need but you come to know yourself, and then an entirely new level of creations and creativity arise Speculation is costly. Instead focus on independent thinking and how to break with all that is old and worn out, no longer needed. You are in search of and striving for liberation.

CAPRICORN: As you attempt each day of your life to bring constancy and calmness to your home, know that sudden upsets may just continue to occur there. Moments of unexpected freedom happen, too. One needs to recognize life as a state of constant transformation. You assess present needs with past needs and see how the needs, since last summer, have changed. As life proceeds into states of breakdown, new opportunities arise. Always in chaos and conflict there is the seed for harmony. Look for these, write and communicate about them. You will be creating a new tradition. You are an artist and writer.

AQUARIUS: Be aware that your thinking, communicating, processing information and interacting with others is significant and that it changes people. Careful, therefore in the thoughts you think, which become the way you speak. You consider striking out in different directions, going here and there and everywhere. A rebelliousness erupts, an aspect of advanced and new thinking. You become interested in sources of light. And will begin to think more and more about community. It’s where you belong.

PISCES: Often you experience daily life as not steady and stable. It’s simply a Gemini fact. During Earth lives, we see duality, conflicts and vicissitudes continually occur. We must hold ourselves with poise no matter what occurs. Material things come and go, unforeseen events upset plans. This is not due to anything you have created. All conditions in our world are changing. The new world is being created. It’s not quite here yet. It’s built through our creative visualizations. For now, remain near pine, cedar, juniper and fig trees. And rest a while.