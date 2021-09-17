How to Create Peace

Wednesday to Thursday evening (Sept 15 -16), at the sighting of the first star in the heavens, is the Jewish Festival of Yom Kippur, Day of Forgiveness. We ask for & offer forgiveness for all our (and others’) unskillful thoughts, words and action. When we ask for and offer forgiveness, we are “likened to the angels.” As we forgive, we too are forgiven (by G-d). “For on this day (Yom Kippur, Day of Forgiveness) He will forgive us, purify us, that we be cleansed from all imbalances (ignorance, inabilities, hurting of others, judgments, criticisms and all non-virtuous ways of being that create separations and do harm) before G‑d.”

“Forgive me,”we ask of G-d & forgive too, all those we have harmed. “You are forgiven,”we say to each other. And then we see G-d, forgiving us while writing & sealing our names in the Book of Life. And we feel gratitude and Joy.

Monday, Sept 20is the full moon, solar festival of Virgo. It is also the Jewish Festival of Succoth, little temporary huts built to commemorate the Hebrew people living for forty years in the desert as they transitioned from Taurus to Aries, from Egypt to Canaan. Tuesday, Sept. 21is International Day of Peace. How do we bring about Peace? There is only one way. Intentions for Goodwill create Right Human Relations which then creates the process of Peace.

Wednesday, Sept 22, autumn begins. It’s Fall Equinox as the Sun enters Libra, the “light that moves to rest,” the light of relationships, of harmony, beauty and balance. Libra calls us to cultivate Goodwill and Right Human Relations. We have now entered the “dark half of the year”.

Upcoming Events – so we will be prepared – our next Mercury retrogradeoccurs Sunday, Sept. 26late in the night. Mercury retrogrades at 25.28 (26 degrees) Libra back to 10.23 degrees Libra, October 18. This is our last Mercury retrograde for the year. We all know how to prepare for Mercury retrograde by now. Yes?

ARIES: The seasons are about to change and so must our health regimes, diets, ways we exercise, work and plan our days. During the days of Virgo, it’s good to begin thinking along new lines, preparing for the coming seasonal changes in sunlight, shadows, color, air, earth and clouds. These changes are reflected within ourselves, too. Relationships need extra tending so others around us don’t feel cold, separated, alone and left out. We cherish and embrace them.

TAURUS: You want to be out and about in the garden learning new things, studying and gathering information. It’s good to consult the Old Farmer’s Almanac. They say we will have a cold winter. Your life task is to illuminate the minds of humanity. And so, you are serious and disciplined. It would be good to consider also what is playful and fun, what calls forth your humor and spontaneity? Perhaps you need to swim more, in clear pure warm waters.

GEMINI: Family and like-minded groups of friends and colleagues matter more and more these strange and curious days between the Ages. Something new has occurred in your life and you are to bring forth the next stage in a relationship. Harmony is your focus with a touch of compromise (not much). Listening to others until you understand the essential message is a parallel goal. All of this brings love forth – your task. Love always heals no matter the difficulty.

CANCER: Make contact. These two words have a depth most are not trained to understand. Making contact releases Love. But it must be true, real and intentional contact built of Goodwill. It must be from the heart – heart to heart, Soul-to-Soul. The results are that the love released creates freedom and liberation for everyone. You are the one to begin this process. Do this ceaselessly, quietly, with heartfelt intention with all the kingdoms. Begin in the garden.

LEO: It’s time to create a new plan concerning finances and resources. When you do so, a new state of values also comes forth. You may want to communicate more deeply with people close to you, sharing your inner feelings with them, asking what values they hold, and assessing what values are held in common. Based on these values, what are your thoughts, hopes wishes, desires & aspirations for the future? So many things have changed this past year.

VIRGO: You will want to come out of the shadows and in a greater light of self-identity. Standing in shadows, perhaps in the shadow of another can be comforting. However, there comes a time when we each must define ourselves, recognize our own identity and creativity, realize that we’re capable, summon our confidence, and seek a new support system. Am I speaking to Virgo or Pisces? Both. They are the shadow of the other. Their colors are indigo and sky blue.

LIBRA: This morning I saw an angel holding a sheaf of wheat. A Virgo symbol of nourishment offered to humanity. I thought of Libra and what nourishes them. Relationships, friends, parties, beauty, balance, equilibrium, love, money and art. In the beauty of the contours of the wheat, I thought Librans must return to their art in whatever form calls to them. Some Librans design clothing, some paint, some have galleries, some have gardens of flowers, some are collectors. Did you learn these things as a child?

SCORPIO: Do you sense restlessness, a discontent? That there’s a group that belongs to you, yet somehow you can’t find it or they you? Not yet. As you both search for the other, assess your present and future goals (again). They’ve changed recently or are in the process of change. So many of us are on the fence, uncertain about the future. We must summon curiosity, thoughtfulness, knowledge and patience. Speak with your angels. Ask for their visions and goals. Listen deeply. What we ask for is always given.

SAGITTARIUS: During these months the perfect execution of your creative work is a priority. It always is but a new dimension has been added. Multiple concepts flow through your mind; you’re being impressed with ideas that become ideals and later, inner and outer goals. There’s so much to hope for. You’re gestating a new reality. Do you sense the need to initiate and finally begin something? Share your ideas with others who love to listen to you. Diplomacy and cooperation are paramount at this time.

CAPRICORN: What will you do when autumn begins? It’s only weeks away. It seems something’s calling you, someone, somewhere. You are preparing for something quite important. Maybe it’s an art show. Maybe it’s a garden deva. Perhaps it’s a course of study, something you want (or need) to learn. Is there something you want to share with the world? Maybe it’s your creativity. Is there something you need to tell others? Something lovely your way comes (soon) in return.

AQUARIUS: Take extra care with money and resources. Use this time to discriminate between what is needed and what is not. Give away what is no longer useful and then give more away. Giving provides us with purpose, a sense of sharing, meaning and a true sense of service. Giving liberates and allows everyone involved to move forward in their lives. Give to yourself then give of yourself to others. With love always.

PISCES: We are to do our best wherever we find ourselves. Many of us are uncertain these days, on the fence (uncomfortable), unable to know where we’re going or what to do. When we don’t know how to provide our gifts when opportunities don’t seem to exist we are to be patient. Again, we (especially Pisces) are to do our best wherever we find ourselves. We’ve been placed where we are for a reason. Relationships need a bit of compromise. A bit of surrender. You understand.