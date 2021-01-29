Mercury Retrogrades In Aquarius

Disciples, Adepts and the New Group of World Servers (NGWS) all know the secrets and cycles, timing and movements of planets and stars. This is the Royal Path of Yoga which offers us explanations and knowledge about our life experiences. The study of the Science and Art of Astrology makes it possible for us to experience the twelve Sun Signs (lights), the planets, stars and the lunar constellations reflected in our bodies, encountering the whole universe within ourselves.

One major planetary cycle or movement is that of Mercury, which, three to four times a year, retrogrades (appears to move backward from our Earth perspective). Retrogrades offer humanity a time to reflect upon the last months and year, attend to things unfinished or not understood, and a time to eliminate what is no longer useful in preparation for the new information to be received in the upcoming months.

This year, Mercury will retrograde in air signs – Aquarius, Gemini and Libra. Air signs are related to communication, the development of ideas and plans, interactions with and among people and the kingdoms. This first Mercury retrograde begins Saturday, January 30and ends February 20 (26 back to 11 degrees) in the sign of Aquarius, this month and the new Age. As our Sun enters the field of Aquarius, we are moving from darkness to light, thus the great battle occurring between the two forces (dark & light.

The last time Mercury retrograded in Aquarius was February 2020. What occurred at that time for each of us? We know it was before the Covid virus was released upon humanity. We will return during the next three months to pre-Covid times, attempt to pick up the pieces that were lost and fell to the wayside. And endeavor to recreate and restructure our lives into a semblance of regularity and beauty once again.

When Mercury is retrograde it acts like Virgo, sign of detail, order and organization. Mercury retrogrades are helpful, supportive, beneficial to our growth and well-being. They are also, especially in Aquarius, experimental times. We learn what was left out this past year, we learn to incorporate what is needed for our wholeness and well-being. Mercury retrograde times are both magical and mysterious. So, returning to last year’s tasks, bringing them up to date….

ARIES: As you recognize the vital and initiating work you will bring forth, it’s time to learn how to participate in groups with both intelligent and heart-felt alignment. You are to construct part of the new world, culture and civilization. Is this in your awareness? Are you conscious of what this takes and the needs of humanity? You’re called to awaken again, to plan and lead boldly, take risks and see into the future, working with both heart and mind. Initiators will be summoned. Prepare.

TAURUS: The architecture of your participation in life is changing. Previously you dreamed big dreams, pondered upon many realities, not concerned with what took shape. Now you’re competently leading and facilitating groups, preparing the components of the new world era. Taurus has an illumined and enlightened mind, able to see humanity’s future needs. You are aware that, in the breakdown phase, seeds of the new must be sowed. You’re to gather the seeds, put up the greenhouse while synthesizing all realities so others can participate.

GEMINI: Many forces are at work in your life. As a Gemini you always attempt to resolve polarities – higher with lower, Soul with personality. This is a vital and difficult task accomplished by, 1) the proper cultivation of the mind principle (which soothes the emotions), and 2) the right course of study that dissipates all illusions, distortions and maya. Later, on the Path of Ascent, Aquarius calls you to develop all seven levels of your mind. Begin now. Can you define the Soul yet?

CANCER: Always we feel some form of conflict. Know both conflict and chaos are useful. They provide us with the ability to observe tensions and to express needs, fears and trigger points. For some there is a great battle going on between the Soul and personality. The Soul calls us to Right Action and Right Service. Often so many don’t know what these words mean. Ask the Soul. We are in a great state of reorientation with new information released into your mind. Asking, we always receive.

LEO: You’ve entered a time where relationships are vitally important yet at times you feel disconnected to anything or anyone. You’re in a place of balancing and choosing, an interlude state. Your inner reality concerning relationships and how you function in them is being modified so that you can display Right Relations while still expressing your unique creativity. Hold opposing forces in balance. A greater awareness emerges. Your love then flows once more. Love is your gift.

VIRGO: Very new revelations stream into your mind concerning how to structure daily life. How we function within our daily life prepares us to function within the new dimensions and structures slowly emerging in our new world. Have dedication and devotion to detail, write down all ideas impressed upon your mind. Be aware if weariness occurs. You then must rest which soothes, calms and changes your perspective.

LIBRA: Although, under the veil of Libra’s charm, you’re a strong and powerful force, a greater level of Love/Wisdom must begin to express itself through you. You can do this with intention. It begins with gratitude for everyone and everything (small and great) offered to you. Follow this up with these words, “Love expresses itself through me always and Wisdom follows.”Then your life and relationships proceed with protective healing care.

SCORPIO: You will begin to have solitary times thinking things great and small. Create an environment that nurtures you at all levels of care – the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of yourself. Be in touch and talk with each of the kingdoms – Soul, human, animal, plant and mineral. Love combined with your great intelligence will form a foundation for the new life emerging. It begins where you live. Later you’ll be asked to teach these actions to others.

SAGITTARIUS: You should have a very good year, especially if you blend two realities – your personality and Soul. This produces harmony for a time. Then Divine Will enters harmonizing all levels of self. This may not be easy. Will is a fire. I see that your career will rise and make a big splash! In all of this up and downness, never be thoughtless. If you are, you’ll lose much. Remember as you go about life that “wisdom is knowledge gained through experience and implemented by love.”Ponder upon these thoughts.

CAPRICORN: Whatever it is you hope for, radiate it with Love from your heart (like pink spun sugar) and ajna (third eye, diamond) center. These are where love streams forth. Then new life will take root all around you, expressing itself as harmony, beauty and peace (a process). Your love eases disharmony and conflict when it abruptly arises. You do remember that Harmony comes after conflict and chaos, yes? It’s how humanity learns. As you send love forth, the higher level of harmony is released and comes forth.

AQUARIUS: This year you have great energy and potential, needed as new ways of living and sources of income are sought. You may also want to control impatience. Be aware when you are irritated or intolerant. You could end up being a bit thoughtless toward others. Remember to be courageous and kind, show sympathy to those who have less than you. A new self-identity continues to emerge. Be sure it includes goodness, generosity and love. We experience what we give.

PISCES: You have begun the arduous task of understanding your feelings, thoughts, aspirations, actions and vulnerabilities. Much of your life has been treading the pathway of service and sacrifice, which you know well. A new beneficent cycle has begun, expanding your courage and strength of character. This may not be acceptable to some. Maintain privacy, walk away from disharmony, don’t believe criticism. A triangle of stars protects you and your work in the world.

