Uranus Direct – the week for history books January 15, 2021

On January 14, Thursday, the day after the first new moon of the new year, Uranus, planet of unexpected change, and retrograde since August, 14, 2020, turns stationary direct. Uranus is the planet of all things sudden, new, quixotic, surprising, with the energy of lightning. Uranus is the ruler (distributor) of Aquarius, sign of the new era. When planets turn direct everything accelerates. There’s a quickening and time speeds up.

With Uranus direct, the twinkling of the future era we barely perceived before, comes rushing forward, hastening to the next new things, plans, agendas. Nothing can be counted on now except change. This is the reality we are in now. The old passing away, the new picking up speed.

Uranus stations direct at seven degrees Taurus, sign of stabilizing and anchoring the fire of heavens into the earth. And Uranus is truly a fire; it’s a lightning bolt! Wherever seven degrees Taurus is in everyone’s chart, that area of life will be roused, stirred, interrupted, disrupted, unsettled, shifted, changed, enlightened and illuminated. Surprisingly and quickly! This is how Uranus works.

With Uranus moving forward in Taurus, sign of the illumined mind, Uranus awakensus to the realities all around us.

Uranus is now anchoring the Shamballa Force (Ray 1, Will, Purpose of God) into our world, in an attempt to “seal the door where evil dwells”.That door did not quite close at the end of WW2. Those forces of darkness have now permeated the United States. Humanity is called to assist in this great “sealing” task.

Uranus is the planet of constant change, revolution and revelations. It’s actions are written in history books. Moving forward in Taurus (values, resources and the Art of Living), Uranus brings forth rapidly and swiftly, the new Aquarian Age. Soon, the entire tenor of our world, its rhythms, vibrations, tones, rays, thoughts, ideas, and the past all change. We enter into the new Art of Living, under the direction of the New Aquarian Laws and Principles. Steady everyone.

ARIES: You will feel more impulsive than usual, more fiery; intelligence seeking freedom of expression and freedom from the past which can feel imprisoning. A rhythm of daily mantrams, chants and oms, their sounds will break up any limitations hindering you from moving swiftly forward. New patterns come forth. New self-identity and a new look, too!

TAURUS: A new set of values comes forth, awakening you to areas of life never realized or seen before. Old attitudes from the past simply fall away. Taurus is a most material sign, a good thing as now the new “spiritual materialism” is manifesting. Where all that we say, do and have is offered for humanity’s well-being. This is the beginning of the new Sharing Society. New income based upon spiritual endeavors appears. Continue to be future oriented, inventive and progressive.

GEMINI: New ideas, concepts, thoughts, realities, new studies will appear. Often Geminis are easily wearied with everyday talking and thinking. With Uranus entering Taurus, new worlds of ideas open up. You will need courage to recognize, integrate and implement them in daily life. At first you feel disoriented. But not for long. Gemini adapts to this and that easily. A new self-expression comes forth. Are you studying astrology? It’s the new language and psychology. Uranus rules it!

CANCER: Everything you held onto as stability shifts into a state of change. Daily life may feel disrupted, things, events, people, even your thinking may feel irregular and uneven. Plans will revise and change. You will need to call upon great patience to sustain yourself. Know that new approaches now must be incorporated so that you once again feel in control. The Tibetan teacher tells us to “adapt and adjust to all that occurs.”Adaptation frees us from burdens and a sense of restriction.

LEO: You will express yourself in unusual and creative ways. A new level of creativity is awakening. Nothing will be like it was before. Everything will feel out of the ordinary. Relationships with children and lovers, with your creativity will be surprising. Inhibitions fall away. And a greater understanding of others comes forth. You will feel playful, spontaneous. Be more eccentric. It’s more interesting.

VIRGO: You will shake yourself free from daily routines and expected behaviors. Your life takes on a new and fresh perspective. Changes in daily life will create disruptions and you adapt to them easily. You may feel restless, out of rhythm. That’s because Uranus is bringing in new patterns and new archetypes. Allow yourself to perform unconventional tasks. Be inventive. Listen to chants, create a weekly sat sang, do daily yoga. Your Soul is talking with you.

LIBRA: Be as reliable a partner as you can be. When Uranus enters Taurus, you find yourself wanting more and more to settle down, be a constant presence while also offering new and unusual experiences in relationships. You begin to look at relationships differently. Do not allow feelings of limitation or rebelliousness to interfere with loving others. Both love and freedom can exist side by side. Be gentle, be kind & forgive always. These create the freedoms you seek in daily life. Rest more, too.

SCORPIO: Tend to finances and resources very carefully. Don’t skip over details. Especially finances and resources shared with another. Organize all taxes, loans, bills, etc., paying all in a timely manner. When these are completed you are free to pursue others interests. Deep unconscious waters (desires, feelings, the past, etc.) surface, press upward, gather force and crash out into your daily life. You handle this with self-control, calm and poise. Be honest. Joy follows.

SAGITTARIUS: Uranus in Taurus brings the practical knowledge of our origins to the surface so that we can understand the truth and purpose of our adventures here on Earth. Some of us will study ancient theologies. Some will question all assumptions. Some will know that the unfoldment of the Soul is what gives direction. Some of us will seek monasteries, caves, mountains, places unknown and ancient. New music will come forth. Everything will be bright, brilliant, abrupt, progressive and unexpected!

CAPRICORN: Career changes come as a surprise. Unusual offers, too. Everything that defines a Capricorn in the world seems to shape shift. Capricorn loves tradition. But Uranus sets tradition aside for a while so new patterns, thoughts and ideas from the future can come forth. Earth’s inner fires will awaken and there is a “burning” of the past. This has evolutionary purpose. Capricorns will come forth in the world with greater brilliance and higher purpose. They are the unicorns on the mountaintop in the morning Sun.

AQUARIUS: Friends and social acquaintances grow in surprising ways. You meet new people; unusual circumstances occur in groups. You might join a spiritual group of like-minded people. You always need freedom, nothing limiting you. Aquarians are unique, inventive and surprising. One day, in the blink of an eye, everything changes. What we thought we wanted, isn’t there anymore. Something new takes its place. We are happier.

PISCES: All of the past – habits, behaviors, things that hurt and traumatized us, all that we did to others unconsciously –these come to light and we approach them tentatively, at first. Then we stand at their very center and we change the outcomes. We visualize the right ways, the ways that promote Goodwill and forgiveness. Then all the elements that hurt us and others simply disappear into a cloud of safety and goodness. This occurs slowly yet surely, with precision and purity. The new world appears.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

Founder & Director…The Esoteric & Astrological Studies & Research Institute —-a contemporary Wisdom School for the Ageless Wisdom teachings.

The foundations of the Teachings are the study & application of Astrology & the Seven Rays.

~Email: risagoodwill@gmail.com

~Web journal: www.nightlightnews.org/

~Facebook: Risa D’Angeles & Risa’s Esoteric Astrology (2 FB pages)

All FB messages are posted on NLN (website) – under Daily Messages

—-Astrological, esoteric, day to day news – art, literature, psychology, history, geography, religious, economic & cultural journalism.