Love blooms for AOP’s Beast and Belle July 19, 2024

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwaonline.com

In Disney’s fairy tale of “Beauty and the Beast,” all the hopes and dreams of the characters are magically embodied by a rose enshrined in glass.

In the Arts One Presents production opening July 18, the magic created by a cast of 49 can’t be contained that easily.

“Iconic characters come with iconic levels of audience expectations,” says Kris Isham, who plays the Beast. “I hope the audience recognizes the essence of the character they already know while maybe also seeing a portion of themselves in the Beast’s dual, conflicting natures.”

“I wish I could preserve the moment when Belle is nursing Beast’s wounds after the altercation with the wolves,” says Kenzie Booker of Siloam Springs, who is portraying the “brave and amazing woman” that is Belle. “I believe it is truly the turning point in their relationship, and from that point on, you can see their love blooming like a rose.”

“Working with this cast to make sure each scene feels real and genuine has brought us all so close together, and each time we get to do the scenes together feels so special,” says Ty Volz, who plays Gaston. “I just feel like all of the hard work and dedication that both the cast and crew members have put into this is going to pay off.”

“I am thrilled to have the chance to play Mrs. Potts; she is quite the character and is so much fun to portray,” adds Lynn Manning. “No doubt the biggest challenge for me will be figuring out how to navigate the stage while being dressed as a life-sized teapot!”

“‘Beauty and the Beast’ is such a beautiful story,” director Na’Tosha De’Von, a University of Arkansas MFA alumna, picks up the thought. “When I was approached to direct this production, I was overly excited to dive into the classic that holds such a timeless theme of love. Before working on the show, I never paid attention to how each song is so relatable to the human experience and wanting to belong. This music truly has my heart.”

Being an actor first herself, De’Von wanted to cast all of the actors who so sincerely wanted to be part of the production.

“We have a cast of 49 people who are all so invested in the world of the show,” she marvels. “Working with such a big number as a director has been both a challenge and reward, but I wouldn’t change a thing. … I came in knowing blocking would be a huge challenge to highlight each character. However, this made me tab into my skill set of choreography that I haven’t had the chance to explore in a very long time.

“Our rehearsal process has been such a beautiful experience of collaboration and trying new things,” she adds. “I think that each artist will take away a new skill set that they may not have been exposed to before. The room has been full of such laughter and care.”

Music director Cheri Headrick says having “actors aged 10 through 60-plus” is indeed a challenge, but it’s also “indicative of a thriving and successful community theater program. This show provides something for everyone, and it’s wonderful to see everyone come together with the common purpose of creating art on stage.”

Isham, who understudied the role of “Sweeney Todd” last summer for AOP, says “the most difficult part for me has been finding a way to portray the Beast so that he is unique while also familiar.

“There are a handful of small choices and elements that I think make this production unique from any other production, and I’d proudly put each one of them on permanent display” in a glass dome, he says.

Belle is Booker’s first role that requires her to both sing and speak, and “I have to do so much more than emote through song,” she says. “It has been tough but so worth it!”

Booker says she’s fighting her ongoing stage fright, while Volz’s challenge has been in the gym to play Gaston, the last of his three dream roles — along with Donkey in “Shrek” and Pharaoh in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“I think audience members continue to appreciate stories like ‘Beauty and the Beast’ because they give us hope,” says De’Von. “That one has the ability to grow and better themselves is such a universal message.”

“The cast has put so much love and effort into this production, and I hope each and every audience member will be able to feel that,” adds Booker.

“This cast is tremendously talented, and every rehearsal brings us closer to perfecting an amazing show,” says Manning.

“When the costumes are ready and the lights start to shine on stage during the last couple weeks before the show, we all start to realize what we have created,” says Headrick. “Then, when the singers get to perform with the orchestra, everything turns to magic. Then we have our show.”

FAQ

‘Disney’s Beauty and The Beast’

WHEN — 7 p.m. July 18-20; 3 p.m. July 21; 7 p.m. July 25-27; 3 p.m. July 28

WHERE — Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale

COST — $10-$45

INFO — artsonepresents.org