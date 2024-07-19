8 Days a Week

At The Theatre

“Hello, Dolly!” — 2 p.m. July 21; again July 24-28 and Aug. 1-3, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $25 opening night; $20 all other performances; half-price tickets for children July 25 & Aug. 1. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Adult Acting on Camera Workshop — noon-4 p.m. July 27 with Arts on Main 415 Main St. Van Buren. $40 per person, age 18 and up. artsonmainvb.com.

Read & Write

Book Signing for Local Authors — 1-3 p.m. July 27, Elkins Public Library. Email lindarigsbee@gmail.com to participate.

Hoopla Book Club — 2-3 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Miller Library. The e-book and audiobook are available on Hoopla, which is free with your library card. Fortsmithlibrary.org, 479-646-3945.

BINGO for Books (for Adults!) — 6- 7 p.m. July 30, Fort Smith Main Library 3201 Rogers Ave. Free. 783-0229.

Try Something New

Weaving In The Ozarks — With Shiloh Museum, 1-3 p.m. July 27, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. Register at shilohmuseum.org.

A Journey Through Cajun Cuisine — Spice it up! with Chef Jaz of Uncork’d 6-8 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at Arts on Main 415 Main St. Van Buren. $65 per spot. artsonmainvb.com.

Out & About

Fort Smith Comic Con — With Mindy Sterling, Marc Thompson, Artist Alley, panels & more, July 27-28, Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. $24-$84. fortsmithcc.com.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday Music Night, 5-7 p.m. July 28, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Warbird Weekend — Aug. 3-4, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. arkansasairmilitary.com.

At The Movies

Movie Matinee — “The Little Mermaid” (PG), 2 p.m. July 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Matinee — “Super Mario Bros. Movie” (PG), noon-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movies at the Opera House — Fort Smith International Film Festival Pre-Event: Paranormal Adventures with the Crew-King Opera House 6 p.m. August 21, King Opera House in Van Buren. $5 suggested donation. kingoperahouse.com.

Take The Kids

Splash Day: Foam Party — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 21, Campus Parking at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rogers Explorers — Explore the community by visiting four locations for hands-on learning, adventure and activities. 10 a.m.- noon, July 26 at the Rogers Historical Museum. $10 per child. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Kids Craft Corner — 9 a.m.-noon July 30, Rogers Historical Museum. For kids of all ages. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Kids’ Ghost Tours — For ages 5-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. $15 includes guardian. reserveeureka.com.

Get Crafty!

Adult Crafty Corner — Make a painted wooden spoon garden marker, 2-3 p.m. July 25, Fort Smith Miller Library. 646-3945.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.- noon July 26, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free, all supplies provided. 785-0405.

Maker Monday — Painting sea shells, 2 p.m. July 29, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free for all ages. 484-5650.

— April Wallace

features@nwaonline.com