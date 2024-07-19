LIVE! A Music Calendar: Cage the Elephant Rocks Rogers July 19, 2024





BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery — Beach House on the Hill with Will Kimbrough, Jim Hoehn and Even Keel Beach Band, 5 p.m. July 20; Ian Moore, Sept. 20; TAJ Farrant, Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice and Special Guest Jezel Farrant, Sept. 21.

Crystal Bridges Museum — Candlelight Jazz: A Tribute to Cole Porter with the Anderson Brothers Trio, 9:30 p.m. July 19; Van Cliburn Concert Series with Kenny Broberg and Maria Ioudenitch, 7 p.m. July 26; Trillium Salon Series in the Gallery with Danny Kamins, 2 p.m. Aug. 11; Bax-Chung Duo, 7 p.m. Sept. 5; Nikola Radan, Sept. 8; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger, Oct. 13. “100 Strings” with Vittal Ramamoorthy and Nirmala Rajasekar, 4 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Record — “The Gods of Carnatic” featuring violinist Naadha Yogi VV Subrabmanyam and mridangam player Trichy Sankaran, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Momentary —S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival with Slash, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph and ZZ Ward, 6 p.m. Aug. 16; Golden Hour with Susie Q, 6 p.m. Aug. 22; deadmau5, Aug. 24; TLC and Shaggy, Sept. 6; Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 7; Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Sept. 13; harpist Drew K., 6 p.m. Sept. 19; Omar Apollo, 7 p.m. Sept. 24; Collide, 8 p.m. Sept. 26; Kaskade, 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Thee Sacred Souls, 7 p.m. Oct. 27; FreshGrass, May 16-17, 2025.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Basin Park — The 1Oz. Jig, 7 p.m. July 15; Mountain Gypsies, 4 p.m. July 24; Date Night Band, 4 p.m. July 26; Alisha Pattillo, 4 p.m Aug. 9; Crescent City Combo, 4 p.m. Aug. 10; March to August, 4 p.m. Aug. 16; The Nace Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 17; Jesse Dean, 4 p.m. Aug. 23; Paul McDonald, 4 p.m. Aug. 24; The Nighttimers, 4 p.m. Aug. 30; Casey and the Atta Boys, 2 p.m. Aug. 31; Stringed Union, 2 p.m. Sept. 1; Bajer, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m. Sept. 21; Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes, 4 p.m. Sept. 28.

The Aud — The Creek Rocks and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6; The Elders and Matt the Electrician, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Gotahold Brewing — Sean Harrison, 6 p.m. July 20; Candy Lee, 5 p.m. July 21; March to August, 6 p.m. July 27; Black Mesa, 6 p.m. Aug. 3; Todd Crush, 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Circle of Thirds, 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and Southbound, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for the Eureka Springs Jazz Weekend.

The Farm — Hillberry Festival with Paul Cauthen, Railroad Earth, Fruition, Elephant Revival and The Infamous Stringdusters, Arkansauce, Patti Steel Band, Korey McKelvy Band, Opal Agafia, Charlie Mellinger Band, Red Oak Ruse and more, Oct. 2-6.

FAYETTEVILLE

George’s Majestic Lounge — The Cate Brothers with Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. and Flipoff Pirates with Yongi Live and Sweet Magnolia Brass Band at 9 p.m. July 19; The Emo Night tour, 8 p.m. July 20; Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m. July 21; free show with Grand Inquisitor, Sleep Clinic and Tao of Lucy, 8:30 p.m. July 25; Happy Hour Concert with Chubby Carrier, 6 p.m. July 26 and The Mixtapes, 9 p.m. July 26; Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Forgotten Space, 8:30 p.m. July 27; happy hour with Full House, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill at 9 p.m. Aug. 2; Grandpa’s Goodtime Fandango 25 year reunion with 1Oz Jig, 9 p.m. Aug. 3.

Folk School of Fayetteville — Irish Jam, 6 p.m. July 22; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. July 23; Dad Jam, 7:30 p.m. July 27; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m. July 28.

Mount Sequoyah — Willi Carlisle and friends, 7 p.m. July 26; Sequoyah Ukulele Society jam, 3 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 4; Anvil Fest with Colour Design, Gardensnakes, Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Super Model, 6 p.m. Aug. 16 and Obliviate, Morbid Visionz, Mammoth Caravan, Always Tired, Chrono Wizard and Liquid Courage, 6 p.m. Aug. 17. $15 for one day, $20 for both.

JJ’s Live — Freddie Mercury Tribute, July 27; Beartooth, Currents, Boundaries, and Nevertel, 7 p.m. Aug. 3; C-Kan, Neto Pena, Yoss Bones, and Toser One, 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Taylor Party, Aug. 23; Lalah Hathaway, Aug. 27; ‘”American Pie” 25th anniversary screening and Q&A with actor Thomas Ian Nicholas and music from his band and Dude Ranch (Blink 182 tribute band), 7 p.m. Aug. 30; Bowling for Soup, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Shrek Rave, Sept. 6; STRFKR, Holy Wave, Happy Sad Face, 7 p.m. Sept. 11; Faye Webster, 8 p.m. Sept. 17; GWAR, Sept. 20.

Fayetteville Public Library — The HopOut DIY presents Sad Palomino & Midnight Wagon, July 21; The Roving Gambler Band, July 28. Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation presents “Ishwara: A Journey to The Self” with Rukmini Vijayakumar, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.

Gulley Park Concert Series — The Gulley Park Concert Series shows are from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Gulley Park gazebo with Arkansauce, July 25.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar — Woven, 7 p.m. July 26; Cherise Carver, 5 p.m. Aug. 6; JerGriffin, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Rachel B Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; Micael Bewley, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Alex Wayne, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Buddy Shute & Friends, 7 p.m. Aug. 20; Asher Perkins, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Project 1268, 7 p.m. Aug. 24; Blues Redemption, 6 p.m. Aug. 27.

Cork and Keg — Jazz Sundays, 6 p.m. every Sunday.

LAMPE, Mo.

Black Oak Amphitheatre — Aaron Lewis, 7:30 p.m Aug. 3; Flo Rida, DJ Skribble and NicDanger, 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Hairball and Paralandra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Casting Crowns, 7 p.m. Sept 21.

RIVER VALLEY

Kay Rogers Park — Kazha performs two nights for Fort Smith Comic Con, July 27-28.

The Bakery District — Blues Jam, 1 p.m. July 21.

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Beer Garden — Music starts around 7 p.m. with Sons of Turner, July 19; Rain Kings, July 20; Hoodoo Cats, July 26; Uncle Fudge, July 27; Paden, Aug. 2; Aces and Eights, Aug. 3; Rain Kings, Aug. 9; Hoobo Cats, Aug. 10; Mulekick Rocks, Aug. 16; Sons of Turner, Aug. 17; Stage masters, Aug. 30; Uncle Fudge, Aug. 31.

King Opera House — Allan Hurt and The Music Showmen, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; Larry B, 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

TempleLive — William Clark Green, 8 p.m. July 19; Drowning Pool with Dark From Day One, 7:30 p.m. July 25; Darren Knight aka Southern Momma, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Shane Profitt, 8 p.m. Aug. 3; Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m. Sept. 12; Ella Langley, 8 p.m. Sept. 13; Rob Schneider, 7 p.m. Sept. 20; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Stryper, 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. Oct. 4; Preacher Lawson: Best Day Ever, 8 p.m. Oct. 5; Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, 8 p.m. Oct. 6; Big Bad John Michael Montgomery, 8 p.m. Oct. 12; The Struts, 8 p.m. Oct. 24; Hannah Dasher (rescheduled) 8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Majestic Fort Smith — Velcro Pygmies, 7 p.m. July 26; Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. Aug. 8; Kody West with Jason Scott, 8 p.m. Aug. 23; Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m. Sept. 6; Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason, 7 p.m. Sept. 19; Kottonmouth Kings with Rehab, 7 p.m. Oct. 18; Kin Faux, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Paige Lewis, 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center — Colin and Brad: Asking For Trouble, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Blockbusters with Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Nothin’ But the Blues with Shayna Steele, 7 p.m. Oct. 12; The Price is Right, 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 25; Joe Gatto’s “Let’s Get Into It” featuring Mark Jigarjian, 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Holiday Cheer, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Romantic Journeys with Ryan Robinson, 7 p.m. March 1, 2025; ‘Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone’ in Concert, 7 p.m. April 26, 2025.

Choctaw Casino Pocola — Bruce Bruce, 8 p.m. July 20; Make Love Contagious (Thai-Lao), 8 p.m. July 27; Morris Day and the Time, 8 p.m. Aug. 24; Connor Smith, 8 p.m. Aug. 30.

ROGERS

The Music Depot — OBS Blues Jam, 6:30 p.m. July 25; The Expressions, 7 p.m. July 26; Crescent City Combo, 6:30 p.m. July 27; Blues City Limits, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Dawn Cate Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Railyard Park — Cody Canada and the Departed with Brody McKinney, 7:30 p.m. July 19; Grupo Atraído, 8 p.m. July 20; Oreo Blue with The Hard Tops, 7:30 p.m. July 26; Music Export Memphis with Lana J., EsMod and Aybil, 8 p.m. July 27.

AMP — Kidz Bop Live, July 19; Tate McRae and Presley Regier, 8 p.m. July 21; Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Stick To Your Guns and This Wild Life 5 p.m., July 28; Lindsey Stirling, 7 p.m. July 29; Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard, July 31; Megadeth, Mudvayne and All that Remains, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King, Aug. 8; Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top, Aug. 10; Five Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail and The Funeral Portrait, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13

SPRINGDALE

The Medium — Groundwaves open mic signup starts at 5 p.m. with show at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.

Black Apple Cider — Comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays with Tristan Newell with a Tulsa Takeover with Ryan Green, Brett Jeffries & Kels Cooper, July 25; Tyler Arceneaux, Aug. 1; Mat Alano-Marton, Aug. 8; Joe Nunnick and Jake Redpath, Aug. 15; Joe Esch, Aug. 22; Katrina Coleman and Allison McArthur, Aug. 29.

Turnbow Park — Brick Fields and March to August, July 25; The Sons of Otis Malone and Shiloh Old Time Pickers, Aug. 29; Funk Factory Goes to the Church with Arkansas Gospel Chorale, Sept. 28.

Tontitown Winery — Sip and sing starts at 7 p.m. with 96 Miles, July 19; Repo’d Trailers, July 20; The Bad Jacksons, July 26; Cole Birmingham featuring Dave, July 27; Old Dime Box, Aug. 2; Take Cover, Aug. 3.

WINSLOW

Ozark Folkways — Squirrel Jam, 5 p.m. July 28.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.