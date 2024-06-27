Building a Lighted House for Humanity June 27, 2024

We are now under the sign of Cancer, the first water sign, the second cardinal (initiating) sign. Cancer is the “gate into matter.” It signifies the womb of the mother which carries and develops the seeds of “all things new.” Our first lives on earth, we came through the “gate” of Cancer. The United States has Sun, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter in the sign of Cancer. The United States was created to be an experiment in freedom.

And so…the United States celebrates its 248th birthday on Thursday, July 4, 2024. On July 4, 1776, the United States of America proclaimed its independence from England by creating and signing the Declaration of Independence. There is a deep esoteric significance to the founding of the United States.

Created by the Hierarchy (inner spiritual government), the United States is an experiment in freedom. Externally, the U.S. was formed in order to liberate itself from England (freedom from the old ways). Spiritually, the United States of America was created in order to “do a Great Work.” That of “standing within the Light & leading humanity within and towards that Light.”

Every country, nation, state, person, kingdom is “called to do a specific spiritual Work in the world.” It is their spiritual task. The spiritual task of the United States is to be a “Light Unto & for the World.” The people of the United States are to personify, bring forth the light & to shine brightly for the world.

The United States was formed under the sign and Light of Cancer. The keynote on the Soul level of Cancer is “I, the Soul, build a lighted house & dwell therein.” The U.S. is the “lighted house for humanity, and its task is to be the Light of the World.” In these polarized and tumultuous times (in between the ages, preparing for the Reappearance of the World Teacher), enlightened servers (disciples) are being called to be the Light that nurtures and nourishes. Disciples (the New Group of World Servers) each evening stand together and hold up a lamp for humanity…so the “way” is not so dark for humanity.

To be of service to humanity, disciples recite this invocative mantra each day with the words, ”We know O Lords of Life and Love about the needs of humanity. Touch our hearts with love so we can know and do our part in the world.” And we remember, at all times, the true Disciples are always known for their goodwill and kindness.

ARIES: You begin to have a new sense of self identity, a new belief in yourself, new ways in relationship to others and new ways of cooperatively working in the world. Careful with communication, tend to health, create a time for regular exercise, review supplements and vitamins. Sometimes fiery signs cannot maintain a consistent health regimen. However, it’s vital to your daily tasks, upcoming demands and essential to longevity.

TAURUS: In many ways you’re becoming more and more sensitive. You’re developing Pisces’ compassionate characteristics. Sometimes it’s difficult to perceive earth realities, difficult to walk a straight line and keep balance. Sometimes you stumble and only the very present moment is real. Even with all these physical obstructions presented by Chiron, you will still “save the world”. Your protector is the elephant god Ganesh, remover of obstacles.

GEMINI: The message each week seems the same – the community and groups you participate in, the duality you present, all of these carry the love and wisdom from the blue star, Sirius. Soon you must begin to discriminate and discern which groups stand with the Forces of Light and who the people of Goodwill are. It is toward these groups you will be magnetized. They call to you daily, each morning and evening. Remember, always that disciples are known by their kindness.

CANCER: So many things are culminating. Long held hopes and wishes bring forth new opportunities, aid and assistance. As you study and learn new information, especially about health, healing, gardening and foods, you’re able to teach others ways to safeguard and sustain themselves. In return a deep love is exchanged, given and received. New realities appear, new goals, hopes, wishes and dreams and a sense that you need subtle healing modalities to thrive.

LEO: In the next year, as horizons expand, you will cultivate new friends, enter into new groups and encounter new endeavors. You may wonder about unfamiliar places, seeking different cultures, people and places that change your life. You’re prepared for a new reality, new archetypes. See the next year as a philosophical adventure. A companion? I don’t know. You still have relationship wounds hidden away. Warm waters help.

VIRGO: You’re working hard bringing forth all your hidden values out into the open. In the next months, notice if those values change. Be aware of this. You like to be practical and ambitious. What for? Is it money, resources or being seen, known, recognized, praised and understood? This is a complex question. Be aware of impatience and impulsiveness. Use resources with deep respect and wisdom. Remember gratitude.

LIBRA: Unusual events occur in the next months (till November). Money increases, then comes and goes, creating a deep awareness of resources. Sometimes we don’t know how to use money. Sometimes we give everything away. Talk with your partner, intimate, your I & Thou “other”. Share goals, dreams, wishes, hopes, fears and the handling of money. Come from the heart, always. You are fierce and independent. Slow down.

SCORPIO: In all things, but especially food, diet, health and exercise there must be a plan and then consistency. This may be a challenge. Uranus is creating unevenness everywhere. Anything in excess over time creates a health situation. Attempt to observe this. Ask if your daily work serves you while also helping and serving others. In the months to come, the work you do and your perceptions about work change. Service is to be your middle name.

SAGITTARIUS: You will have days of change, a shifting about, and deep transformation amidst days of peace, harmony, ease and revelations. These will create a tension that creates attention to the creation of all things new. You will express yourself differently. When in charge (a steward), you will enhance and improve everything and everyone. Simultaneously, you need a new sense of fun, pleasure, and perhaps even a new someone to “relate” to. A group calls.

CAPRICORN: At times being the parent or head of household will feel so vast you’ll want to run away from home. Running is good (for exercise or running a race), but always you come home again. Everyone needs you. Oh, dear, if you hear the words “needs you” one more time, you’ll expire! You’re restless for new realities at home, needing more psychological, physical and emotional support. You need a new yet ancient foundation to belief in. Where’s your mommy?

AQUARIUS: Do you need to make an important decision? Are you learning new information, seeking it out, or is it finding you? Over time the lessons learned now will slowly be comprehended and useful. Be in contact with brothers and sisters, relatives and family. Everyone’s changing. You are, too. Share with them, ask about their lives. You need to encounter everything new. Each week I repeat – careful with money and resources. Careful. Write your biography.

PISCES: You’re in deep waters, on the edge of new archetypes, waiting for new realities, seeking new values, learning how to ask for, gather, receive and use resources. You pray for Right Stewardship and Right Timing. You want to begin something big, creating a safe haven. Observe all living systems; realize “the most diversity exists at the edges. It is here that change happens naturally.” Remain in the heart yet also always at its edge.