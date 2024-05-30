Gemini, Charming, Humorous, Curious

June, the wedding month (two becoming one) belongs to Gemini, sign of the twins (think in twos – two minds, two eyes, two hands, two legs and arms). Gemini, the first air sign, is versatile, communicative, witty, adaptable, intelligent, youthful, lively, illustrating and exhibiting duality everywhere.

Gemini can also be tense, excitable, nervous, inconsistent (on the way to a dinner party with everyone expecting them, they find something more interesting to do), curious yet uncomfortable with depth psychology.

Gemini, the third sign (after Aries and Taurus), gathers and disperses information, examines the world through the mind and is bright, quick and imaginative. Geminis write and speak well, love learning and have dual natures (twins Castor and Pollux, two stars – one brightening, one waning, one the Soul, the other the personality). Gemini works with and through Mercury, also known as Hermes, the Roman messenger of the Gods who was quick-witted and cunning with magical wings on his feet.

Gemini’s are charming, have many acquaintances (like Aquarius), can gossip, scheme, lack endurance, shift interests, seem scattered, and have trouble with decisions. They respond to the world mentally which means not emotionally or physically. They enjoy mental challenges and searching for information. They’re youthful, lighthearted, and flirtatious, seek partners (where is their twin?), love cars and phones and telecommunications tools. They’ll be the first to have the newest videophone. With their dual personality (always pulled in opposite directions) and like the tides, their moods shift constantly. Gemini behavior calls us to be flexible. This is actually humanity’s task – learning flexibility and adaptation.

Although some feel Geminis have no identifiable life purpose, this sign of adaptability actually has two purposes – presenting dual realities (which then leads to synthesis) and radiating Love (Ray 2) to the world. With duality we learn to choose and then synthesize (visualize apex of a triangle, synthesizing the two bottom points of the triangle).

During the month of Gemini we reflect on the gifts and abilities of Gemini – gathering information, sharing bits and pieces about many things, curiosity and humor. Moving here, there and everywhere, always and forever charming. Notice their eyes. Who in your life is a Gemini?

Venus and Jupiter entered Gemini recently. A beneficence falls upon humanity, a protection, a beauty, a wisdom and a love…everywhere. Can you sense, feel and see it?

ARIES: Your daily life’s plans and agendas will shift. For many months what has been internal and preparatory in terms of daily work, service, and health will emerge into the light of day. New tasks and tools become available, new disciplines, structures, order and organization will be more apparent and you step out of a previous way of being into a new set of parameters that you will create. The community calls.

TAURUS: Expressing yourself – thoughts and emotions, feelings and fears – all become most important. You’ve had months to develop ideas, visions, plans and the architecture of the coming times. The foundation has been formed in etheric matter (unseen template for form and matter). In the coming months there will be opportunities to finally create what you know is needed for the coming next cycle of life. You are not alone. Help is forthcoming.

GEMINI: This time is important for you to be clear headed and practical, for your foundations will be shifting into new dimensions, along with your inner domestic and deeply personal life. Everything will seem to require a new perception, more work, and what hasn’t been resolved you now have the capabilities to face, to forgive and complete. Everything, including daily contacts will be reorganized. It will be as if a blank canvas appears. What will you draw on it?

CANCER: There’s been much inward preparation in the past four months. Now you begin several years of outward operations on a day-to-day level. The changes begin in your mind and all mental patterns, habits, and how you listen to others are being restructured. You both expand and contract and everything in your environment will be affected by how you think and feel. Greater understanding will occur and this provides you with more understanding and control. Grow your garden.

LEO: You’ll consider what is truly important to you and figure out how to live on your own terms based upon your values. But first you need to know what your values are. Not simply things in form and matter but also your spiritual, psychological and moral value system. Whatever keeps you from discovering your values will be removed from your life. This is an important phase. You’ll work hard to keep things simple. Be economical yet giving, too.

VIRGO: For so many years you’ve focused outwardly, developing connections and interactions with others – a vital developmental stage. You’ve gathered vast information about people and the external world. Now you’ll turn inward and that which was gathered (experiences and events) will be used to create who you will be in the future. Themes for the next few years will be introspection, introversion and inward pondering. All blessings.

LIBRA: If things, events, people, aspects of your life and even your professional positions (jobs) have disappeared it’s because new action, events, people, work and realities are simmering and about to appear. The past few years have been years of cleansing, clearing and completing. When things in our lives are no longer useful for our growth and evolution, they dissolve away. Do you feel your life isn’t as it should be? Know that it’s actually perfect. Expect surprises.

SCORPIO: A level of integration is occurring calling your individual self to further embrace group experiences and expressions. No longer the individual star shining bright and alone. Now you must shine as part of a group. You’ll be required to cooperate more, become a coworker, assume new responsibilities. You’ll be challenged and there will be time demands. This is what you have silently wished for. It’s here now. Enjoy it. You succeed now only through group interactions.

SAGITTARIUS: Two years ago you began a new process of growth, and some of the harvest is coming in now. Those years were preparatory to this time of change and know that you have prepared well. You will soon assume new and different responsibilities responding to your ambition and a call for leadership. Perhaps you are unaware of this. Perhaps you feel you don’t care for leadership. It will, however, lead to great(er) achievement. You are the Teacher.

CAPRICORN: Your efforts are bearing fruit, a level of your life is cresting, your ambitions are stabilizing as you work and play within the rules of the game. However, you are also slightly unusual, very unique and a bit of a revolutionary. Notice how spirituality and religion are becoming more important along with philosophical ideas. You balance very well your private and public lives. More tests will come. You will pass.

AQUARIUS: There is a continued focus on possessions, finances and values. Past, present and future. You also come into contact and awareness of what others value. This information will need to be integrated into your life in constructive and not conflictual ways. It is time to be in a position where you don’t rely on others, doing more for yourself. Then you have time to reflect upon your own life, vulnerability and mortality. This is not morbid. It’s practical.

PISCES: You are more than ever realizing what you can and cannot do. Be mindful that you must do your very best at every task, with every encounter, and in all relationships. This will bring balance at a time when imbalance seems to dominate. Careful with relationships. Do not expect from the other more than they can give. You are redefining yourself after many years of preparation. Pay attention to those who love you. Pay attention to your health.