Red Poppies in Flanders Fields May 24, 2024

Thursday, May 23, 2024, is the Gemini solar Festival. I wrote about the Gemini Festival of Humanity, World Invocation and Goodwill Day in last week’s column. Thursday, is a very complex with Venus and Jupiter making their appearance. Venus, ruler of both Taurus and Gemini, leaves Taurus and enters Gemini. Venus calls us to unify all that is separative in our lives. Jupiter calls us to love one another. And Neptune says there are worlds and worlds of realities outside of our present-day belief systems.

The moon on Thursday is in Sagittarius with the Sun in Gemini. The arrow (Sagittarius) of love (Gemini) is sent out into the world. From our hearts to the heart of all the kingdoms. To all that matters. Later in the day, Jupiter joins Neptune. The Ray 2 of Love and Wisdom rules the day. It’s a Venusian/Jupiter/Neptunian day on Thursday under the full moon solar festival.

All during Gemini, the Forces of Reconstruction stream into the nations, with a message of unity, peace and purpose.

Remembrance Day – Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day, an American holiday, observed each year on the last Monday of May. Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day (strewing flowers, decorating graves of comrades who died), it originated in the years following the Civil War (April 12, 1861 – April 9, 1865) and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades.

Some wear red poppies, a symbol of remembrance on Memorial Day to honor those who have died in the wars. The red poppy, also known as the Flanders’ poppy, is a small flower native to North Africa and Eurasia. An American Cemetery in West Flanders, Belgium is planted with red poppies to remember those who have died in the wars.

Poem: Canadian poet and physician, John McCrae (1872-1918) wrote a poem called “In Flanders Field Where the Poppies Grow.” https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/remembrance/about-remembrance/in-flanders-field.

Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season.

ARIES: You wonder these days what your true values and ideals may be. It’s important to know for they presage the future. You ponder upon your circle of friends. Do you all think the same and do they bring you comfort? Our friends are important for support and nurturing. In the coming months and for several years you will re-evaluate and re-examine who your friends are and why. You will also assess your importance to them, your communication, and will deepen the spiritual basis that holds you together. Or separate.

TAURUS: Long held dreams, hidden and perhaps buried for years may reappear, lighting the way toward your future and a possible new vocation and profession. It may be the right time for new study and training, venturing into new fields of endeavor. You will assess your needs and the needs of humanity during these trying times. Before entering once again into fields of service, it’s important to tend and care for yourself in all ways – physical, emotional, mental and spiritually. This orients you towards the needed personal care. Your health is most important now.

GEMINI: You constantly seek knowledge – that is your spiritual task. Assess all that you have learned, the many fields of study you’ve endeavored to assimilate. Where is it you would like to go now? What would you like to pursue? Study? Previous beliefs and ideas that held you are now becoming useless. You will need to fashion a new philosophy and delve deeper into those you know will expand you spiritually. Long distance travel may be involved. Is there something holding you back?

CANCER: In your daily life you often think of loved ones who have passed on. Perhaps you feel they have left you behind. But the reality is they are working quite closely with you. Always by your side. You simply need to communicate from the heart with them. They will respond. On another subject, how is your monetary situation? Begin to use your resources based on creating a future different than the past. You will be called to nurture humanity, to teach them, and provide them with food. We thank you for all that you nurture now.

LEO: It would be good to review all relationships, past and present, seeking the truth of how you communicate, your vicissitudes, moods, and what you offer others. Always cultivate a depth of connection with others for this releases love. How were you in relationships? Did you expect too much? Did you create illusions, were you defensive and demanding? Or were you always kind, loving and understanding? Do you understand that love is based on communication and seeing the Life-spirit within the other? Then you (and they) remain free.

VIRGO: It’s good to be especially careful with health for several months. You can be extra sensitive. Do not stay away from any particular food, unless you have an allergy. Instead create a balance by eating all foods, prepared in all types of ways. Some people follow diets for religious reasons, ignoring what their body needs. All work should be thought of as service work. Tending to the house and garden serves the mineral and plant kingdoms. Tending to the animals serves the animal kingdom. They show their gratitude. Tending to self serves the human kingdom.

LIBRA: Sometimes certain situations or relationships haven’t met your needs. And perhaps you suffered silently through it. ‘Til one day you removed yourself. On one level this was courageous. So you could feel independent, never again allowing yourself to be hurt. This is wise. On one level. It depends on the type of relationship. If you have children tend to them with extra care. Much of the past is coming to your attention. Reframe it and make that past one of love and not abandonment. Creativity comes a ‘calling. Art is your refuge.

SCORPIO: Has your home undergone perhaps strange and subtle shifts and changes in the past several years? Are you feeling strange and subtle changes within, too? Our homes are our psychological fortresses. When we change, they change, and those changes at first disassemble our sense of security and safety. Does home feel confusing, is communication with family difficult? Attempt to make your home, or wherever you find yourself, as beautiful as possible. Beauty and order sustains us. Use love language all the time.

SAGITTARIUS: You reflect on deep inner concerns. Outer success seems less important. Instead you question and evaluate your life in terms of values and the world of spirit. Are you seeking inner fulfillment? You wonder what’s real and true or a charade and masquerade? Spiritual dimensions are tugging at you, perhaps not completely apparent but they are there. At times you want to withdraw, find peace, drop into deeper dimensions, classify your knowledge, and make new plans for the future. It will happen slowly, over time. Then in a blink of an eye!

CAPRICORN: A need to ensure your future through expanded resources is important with financial security a focus and goal. Begin with a budget, jotting down in detail how your money is spent, what you must have and what you can do without. Assess your skills, gifts and talents. This is where your future resources will emerge. A fundamental change of values has appeared. They have spiritualized. Take great care in decisions concerning property and ownership. The transition (economic, housing) we are experiencing will last a long time. Do you have your greenhouse yet?

AQUARIUS: You will review who you think you are as a person and who you are with others. Do they synchronize? Attempt to be aware of beliefs, ideas, notions, and judgments learned from childhood. How are they serving you? What do you think of your life thus far? Is it exciting and wholesome or is it sad and dreary? You will ponder upon and learn more about yourself in the next few months. Then a new self-identity gradually emerges. Do not feel confused by this. Cultivate compassion with all others. Always be kinder than needed. This will save you.

PISCES: Assess your lifelong experiences, accomplishments and learnings. Make them a book. Take time to focus upon yourself. Find places of quiet and solitude. Establish yourself there and notice your thoughts centering on life and death, beginnings and endings, the physical and spiritual realms. Also notice previous hopes, wishes, dreams and endeavors may no longer be important. Your life energy is being withdrawn internally in order to establish a deeper spiritual sense of direction. The future will appear slowly, over time. It’s formed in the etheric realms first, where you and Gemini live.