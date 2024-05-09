Mother’s Day – A Wish, a Greeting, a Blessing & a Poem May 9, 2024

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12. The moon is in a perfect position in Cancer, sign of the mother – intelligent, loving, nurturing and nourishing. Maybe, or maybe not. All mothers, everywhere and all the time are constantly learning to be mothers. Some don’t know how to be mothers. We all learn on the job. There is no manual. Love guides us as mother (parents). Sometimes our hearts are not open enough to be loving parents. Yet, here we are as children with mothers and here we are as parents (mothers) with a child or children. Both at times pondering what we are doing here together? The parent often wondering what is best to do? Who is this little creature (or teenager)? How do we navigate the developmental stages together? And what is “good enough” to do as a parent? Motherhood is an assignment, a spiritual undertaking, an Initiation. It’s demanding, arduous, difficult, confusing, filled with suffering and paradox. Mothering does not come with a job description. Prayer helps guide us. Sometimes that’s all a mother has.

A Poem – A Child of Air, by Robert Louis Stevenson. About mothers and children all grown up. The poet imagines a mother who envisions her child at play, and presents him/herself as a child who cannot be summoned now because he has grown up, becoming therefore, “a child of air”.

A Child of Air

As from the house your mother sees

You playing round the garden trees,

So you may see, if you will look

Through the windows of this book,

Another child, far, far away,

And in another garden, play.

But do not think you can at all,

By knocking on the window, call

That child to hear you. He intent

Is all on his play-business bent.

He does not hear; he will not look,

Nor yet be lured out of this book.

For, long ago, the truth to say,

He has grown up and gone away,

And it is but a child of air

That lingers in the garden there.

Quote: “Hard work makes a mother. We like to think something magical happens at birth and for some it does. But the real magic is keeping on when all you want to do is run.” From Call the Midwife

ARIES: Consider the impact your ideas, hopes, wishes, dreams, thoughts, words and values make on your life. In the months to come, consider what is best to do professionally. In the meantime, you must assess your health. What state is it in? For the next year or so, you may (or already do) feel stiff, rickety, older than your age, and a bit grumpy (lots of time). More calcium/magnesium will be needed to ease bones and joints. A naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist would be good to consult. And your dentist.

TAURUS: What changes must be made? Who must be contacted to bring your ideas into matter and form? You have an illumined mind but sometimes cannot bring those heavenly impressions into the world. There are those around who can, would and want to help. Ask them and override your Taurus feeling that you can do everything on your own. You are to create community where many people work together in a sustained effort for the new culture and civilization. Study thought forms.

GEMINI: What spiritual and then social connections need re-establishing? What humanitarian activities are you being called to participate in? Did you begin to study your astrology and the wisdom teachings? Wherever you are it’s important to either return to a previous religion or church or participate in a spiritual group endeavor. The Ashram is wherever you live. The Ashram is humanity’s home. We are to become an “externalization of the Hierarchy.” All of our gifts offered to humanity. What are your gifts to be offered?

CANCER: How are others relating to you? Are you maintaining in all areas of your life Right Human Relations? You are to create these here, there and everywhere, for you are to initiate the new thinking and acts of Goodwill in your environments. This new stage is a realization that to create Right Relations one must have at all times the intentions for Goodwill. Then justice and human rights issues, if conflicted, dissolve. You can do this.

LEO: What are your religious and spiritual orientations these days? Does what you believe spiritually fulfill you? Have you thought of making a pilgrimage to a holy place? To a monastery or seminary or perhaps to walk Spain’s Camino de Santiago. Pilgrimages are long journeys containing great spiritual, moral, and historical significances. There are pilgrimages in all faiths. A pilgrim is a seeker. You are seeking. What deeply within you do you seek? It is also seeking you.

VIRGO: You need to explore some serious fun that will expand your daily life, offer you something different to wake up to, providing a new creative structure, so you know you’re climbing the ladder of a new self-identity. You are part of the new world, civilization and culture. You may feel strict with yourself and wake up with sore muscles. Quick, beginning now and for the next year, create a spa and exercise schedule and make this your first priority of each day.

LIBRA: Is there a change in resources that you must soon contemplate? Is there someone you need to talk with but can’t, won’t, don’t, because it’s not safe? Is there someone you can speak with that offers safety, care and succor? What changes in your daily life have occurred that seem to have plummeted you to the bottom of life so that all you can see is up? Great expansions of practical wisdom are coming your way. Careful when exercising or playing that you don’t hurt yourself. Just be careful.

SCORPIO: So, are you being efficient and orderly each day, especially at work? To become more accomplished in the future, having the immediate environment in a state of beauty and order will facilitate the changes soon to arrive. It’s possible bringing organization to your environment becomes a wound. You just want to already be in a life well prepared. So, you may need help and assistance. Like your Taurus opposite, ask and it will be given, reach out and you will be held.

SAGITTARIUS: You’re in a time of a great amount of work to be done and done well. You’ll be called upon to stabilize others in your workplace, to give them incentives, praise, and recognition. This is an art and if you don’t know how to accomplish this you’ll learn. You’re to illumine the minds of others, which actually you always do (while also seeking your own) but perhaps you’re unaware of this. Should you take this task of illuminating others seriously how would you work differently? Would your work change?

CAPRICORN: My goodness, you truly need some fun. What would fun mean for you? You need it more than usual and soon, too! Fun, games and play will actually free and strengthen you. Thoughts of the future would brighten. Yes, you are already strong, but there’s a weariness to constantly and ceaselessly tend to others alone (a spiritual task). Is there a question concerning your faith, your church, church in general, religion, or spirituality? The answer is yes, do it. The values and morals you seek are there.

AQUARIUS: Your life and health are getting better and better. There’s a quote by the French psychologist pharmacist, Émile Coué, who introduced a new method of psychotherapy that reads “Tous les jours à tous points de vue je vais de mieux en mieux.” (Every day, in every way, I’m getting better and better). This is called a “coue-ism.” It applies to you! Oui? Repeat this daily over and over, routinely and with ritual, morning and evening of each and every day. Then do your evening renewal. With gratitude, seeing that the day was good.

PISCES: Careful with health now and in the following days, weeks and months. Difficult transits could create a difficult digestive situation. It’s temporary and could be avoided if you are extremely attentive to juices (celery, etc.), proper foods (mostly veggies, salads, lean proteins), proper attitudes (recite what is suggested for Aquarius), rest and lots of fresh air and prana (sun) to keep you vivified. What is it that you need in the coming months and year? Tell everyone. There really is a place for you and your hopes, wishes, dreams and visions of service.