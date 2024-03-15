Spring, New Zodiacal Year & International Astrology Day March 15, 2024

This is our last week of both Pisces and the winter season (N. Latitudes)! On Tuesday, March 19, the sun, poised at the equator, enters Aries. Spring begins and we enter a new zodiacal year, its first day celebrated as International Astrology Day. Preparing us for International Astrology Day and our new zodiacal year are the following quotes.

“Let there be Lights in the firmament of the Heavens, to divide the Day from the Night; and let them be for Signs, and for Seasons, and for Days, and Years.” Genesis I: 14-15

“There is an appointed Time for everything, and a Time for every Purpose under the Heavens.” Ecclesiastes III.

“The celestial movements are the cause of all that takes place on Earth.” St. Thomas Aquinas.

“A physician without a thorough knowledge of Astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” Hippocrates

“This world is inescapably linked to the motions of the worlds above. All power in this world is ruled by these options.” Aristotle

“Millionaires don’t use Astrology – Billionaires do.” J.P. Morgan

“We are born at a given moment in a given place and like vintage years of wine we have the qualities of the year and of the season in which we are born. I have used astrology. The horoscope is the describes individual character and all components of the personality. The natal chart provies insights into what the patient’s soul intends for them to achieve.” Carl .G. Jung

“A child is born on a day and hour when celestial rays are in mathematical harmony with one’s individual karma. The horoscope is a portrait revealing one’s unalterable past, and probable future results. The message boldly blazoned across the heavens at the moment of birth is not meant to emphasize fate – but to arouse our will to love and action.” Swami Sri Yukteswar

“…the entire Science of Astrology is, in the last analysis, the Science of Relations(hips). Inner-relation, inter-dependence, inter-communication, interplay – these words govern the scientific basis of astrology.” The Tibetan/Alice Bailey, Esoteric Astrology, p. 233

Imagine! People using astrology to bring about understanding, goodwill, and right human relations — aiding in the spiritual unfoldment of humanity and all the kingdoms, leading to the new psychology, new understanding, goodwill, right relations and constructive changes between individuals, communities, kingdoms and nations.” From Night Light News Esoteric Journal (nightlightnews.org)

And renewing our understanding of the behaviors, gifts, talents and beauty of each zodiacal sign…

ARIES: Creates the beginnings of things, has a fiery, quick mind, does not exhibit patience (especially for slower signs Pisces, Taurus, Cap.), is filled with enthusiasm which means filled with God. Using the “I” word constantly, Aries is always developing a sense of self or new identity, amidst initiating new ideas, being competitive, aggressive, and being an impulsive risk taker. The Hierarchy looks on to see if you’re a good risk for them. Can you change the world?

TAURUS: People often look upon and interpret Taurus as stubborn, but that’s not the true reality of the stabilizing earth sign. Taurus people must think deeply before responding to questions. Their mind is based upon sensibility and practicality. Give them time to ponder on all aspects of the question before answering. Taurus loves gold and beautiful (Venus) things because gold is valuable, and like Taurus, is a serious and long-lasting investment. Taurus is to illuminate the minds of humanity. They begin with themselves quietly, first.

GEMINI: Gemini eyes are different than the eyes of the other zodiacal signs except for the eyes of Aquarius. Gemini eyes curve into an almond shape, they sparkle and they ‘see” things others don’t. Gemini gathers information in order to share that information to others. You’re the messenger (Mercury), quite imaginative, sometimes a gossip, can be charming when it’s important and absent when it’s not. Your purpose, after imparting information to the world at large, is to love beyond everyone else’s capacity. Sirius is your guiding star. Become acquainted.

CANCER: You’re called the crab of the zodiac and you truly are crablike, circling whatever interests them, never moving forward in a straight line. You’re circuitous in order to assess safety, protection and well-being. When safety is assured, you nurture and nourish all beings – people, kingdoms, babies, animals, gardens, the broccoli deva, etc. Shy and evasive in public, you’re lively and talkative with those close to you. And opinionated! You reflect moon cycles and ocean tides causing great sensitivity. Neptune summons you.

LEO: You are the proud lion, a royal, a loving leonine parent, affectionate friend and creative artist. The world is your jungle. You have strong will, great intelligence, a high forehead, often big hair, can be generous, intense, over- confident, and at times a pain to everyone. You’re a leader, need to be in charge, very creative to the point of inspiring others and sensitive like Cancer. Your purpose is to unfold consciousness, become aware of your gifts, and offer them to humanity. You are a “child of the Sun.”

VIRGO: Known as a perfectionist, the reality is you hold, harbor, nurture and gestate new states of reality and in the end the reality of the Soul. However, before knowing this you can often fall into states that are critical, judgmental, opinionated and silently unappreciative. But this is just a stage and after awareness sets in, you reorient, becoming trustworthy, exploratory, loving and appreciative. Your purpose is to birth new realities for others so they come to know “love underlies the happenings of all life and of all times.”

LIBRA: Libra likes to play, have fun, be social, cooperate. Librans know drama, both tragedy and comedy. Libra, the ultimate sign of relationships, has a deep sense of justice. If justice isn’t apparent, they set out to change things in order to bring honesty and rightness to the situation. Librans often have many relationships. Because they are learning through relationships – how to choose, to be, to discriminate between partners, to be one (partner), to share and love and extend themselves so they can radiate Goodwill and Right Relations. Librans are mediators, servers and quite beautiful.

SCORPIO: The sign of mystery and inscrutability, of potent and emotional desires, aspirations and feelings, Scorpios also have strong and powerful wills and will power. Serious, deep and outstanding researchers, they’re always somewhat in a Halloween situation, they understand death and rebirth, ask others to walk with them, experience often a withdrawing, never show weakness, can be harsh and undiplomatic, they suffer and we find them deeply and unequivocally commendable, venerable, rather splendid, worthy and admirable.

SAGITTARIUS: Known as the truth seeking and speaking sign, Sagittarians are like an arrow of light flying through the air and this symbolizes them – they’re straightforward, uncomplicated, fiery and yet undemanding because they’re focused on what’s ahead and on the mountain top. Travelling over meadows and plains they ride towards a goal almost unreachable. They are adventurous, cultural, travelers, writers, publishers, musicians. They have a love of food, the need for freedom, often have horses and their companion is Jupiter which suggests Joy. But sometimes, for tiny moments, they can also be quite sad.

CAPRICORN: The sign of constancy, hard work and self-reliance, like Taurus but different, Caps never ask for help for they must prove to themselves they’re responsible, accountable, dependable and trustworthy. Often, no matter how much Caps accomplish, they have an underlying feeling of being unworthy and undeserving judging themselves as not having done enough. Caps need help understanding they are always good, they did enough, and that they are on the Path, having earned a starry place among their serving brothers and sisters. Caps need to know they are the “midday sun as well as the midnight sun.”

AQUARIUS: Honest and sincere, understanding brotherhood and seeking freedom, bringing the future into the present, always different, unique and slightly revolutionary, Aquarians are comforted by knowing everyone in town, being in their presence (gathering, parties, groups), being loyal and sympathetic (asking if everyone’s needs are met). These “waters of life” star children, thought of as eccentric, sometimes very determined, learn by being both alone and in groups and consider their life purpose, being a friend to everyone, with great seriousness. You’re the “light that shines on Earth, across the sea.” You’re the future.

PISCES: Very sensitive (like Cancer), a delicate fish (actually two), most comfortable in water (ocean, pools, river, lakes, rain), Pisces can suffer tremendously, not quite able to withstand and/or understand life in form and matter. Sometimes the fish finds themselves in places and positions not quite right, sometimes with broken feet and bones. This is frightful for them. The Talmud says that “Every blade of grass has its angel bending over it, whispering, ‘Grow, grow.” Pisces has their angel, bending over them, too. It’s just invisible.