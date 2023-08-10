Leo – the Heart of the Matter August 10, 2023

Esoteric Astrology as news for week August 9-15, 2023

Leo is the sign of friendship and fun, of children, games and self-identity through what one creates. Leo’s hair is a mane rising up from regal high forehead. The lion appears on the Coat of Arms (logo) of many royal houses. Richard the Lionhearted re-captured the Holy Land. The heart, center of our life force, is overseen by Leo. The opposite of Leo is Aquarius, the circulatory system. Leo is the center (the heart) where all energy flows and life-force (blood) emanates. Leo is courageous, the lord of the jungle. Leo, the fifth sign and Labor, is fixed fire. Like a flame, Leo burns bright for a while. Later their fire burns low, an ebb and flow of life energy

In the Old Testament Leo is the Lion of the tribe of Judah. In the New Testament, the Christians were thrown to the lions (symbol of power in Rome). The fish (Pisces) later subdued and caged the lions. It’s written the Sun rose in Leo at the world’s creation. Egyptians worshiped the Leo Sun when Sirius, blue star of Initiation, appeared in the sky and the Nile rose. Egyptian temples were decorated with the lion or cat. In China, the Leo constellation is the Yellow Dragon with the royal star Regulus. The Buddha loved the lion and often rested on his right side like the lion.

In the esoteric book “Labors of Hercules”, we read of the taming of the wild Nemean Lion, divine and from the moon (humanity’s past to be left behind). Hercules’s Fifth Labor was (is) to destroy that past (the lion) and to keep the lion’s hide (spiritual protection) as armor (used for the remaining seven labors – Virgo to Pisces). The lion and Hercules, now stars in the heavens, signify humanity’s different tasks and stages of development and awareness. Everyone is Hercules. Everyone has a past, present and future. Everyone has Leo in their astrology charts. Everyone is lion-hearted. Everyone is royal.

ARIES: Do you feel divided between four ways, standing in the middle wondering which paths to pursue next? There are several past issues that need tending and closure before you will know how to proceed. They are being presented to you now so observe, assess, ponder, pray and have the intention to carefully and kindly complete all things unfinished. Then the next page turns.

TAURUS: Your health at this time is most relevant. Care for yourself. You can also maintain a focus into the future even though health must be a priority. As each sign has the responsibility for a facet of that diamond, you are a primary leader. Taurus has the illumination needed for others to understand the plans and purposes of the new era. You have land to buy, a model to construct, a community to build, expansions to bring forth so that many will be served and saved.

GEMINI: You experience confusion when you don’t stand directly in the center of a meadow of flowers, meaning at the heart of all realities. The purpose is to observe both sides. Then you create a triangle of synthesis, with you at the apex. Know the path. Knowledge creates ideas which create ideals which reveal revelations concerning Right Thinking and Right Choice. Draw the five-pointed star of Venus and a triangle with you at the top. Again and again. Synthesis then occurs.

CANCER: An understanding is occurring between what you were taught and what you now seek to know. You have had many teachers. Life itself is a teacher. Know that if money is a concern, it will always be available. Do not be harsh or critical of others. Careful. You may not realize your tone of judgment of impatience. The homeopath Aconite neutralizes impatience (an excess of electrical energy). At times you feel like an inner rainstorm.

LEO: In the Venus retrograde and soon, Mercury retrograde, too, thoughts and feelings from previous relationships are being remembered. You may be remembering childhood too. What are your feelings about the way you were raised? What from childhood influences present relationships? We learn in each relationship. It’s good to ask “What do I give in relationship?” We are all learning together. Everyone is learning from everyone else, now and all the time. What is in your heart at this time?

VIRGO: Tend to your inner spiritual life. Ask the angels for assistance if puzzled by anything. Embrace the future with hope. Hope sustains us. Notice any self-critical beliefs that create heartache. It’s important to know the difference between good and evil, dispassion and intrusion. Ceaselessly use words of praise. They neutralize mental and emotional illusions and distortions. Read the Psalms each day. Research their esoteric interpretations.

LIBRA: Something profound, transformative has been occurring in your life and perhaps you want to respond to it by choosing to become a pilgrim on a pilgrimage. It will affect the foundations of your life. By autumn you’ll know more. Students in our school are reading Dante’s Divine Comedy. The story about seeking God, while also on a journey through the cosmos, from darkness to light, from hell, to purgatory to heaven. Tend to all details before traveling. Have the best shoes possible. You will be sustained and nourished.

SCORPIO: It may feel that you need to structure your surroundings so that nothing is left to chance. That is a good tactic for all areas of life. Also you want to nurture and build an ever-growing participation in a group of like-minded friends in a specific social sphere. You wonder what to do with your money as you notice the upheaval in the economic world. How do you decide which to choose? Which is more sustainable? Consider gold and silver.

SAGITTARIUS: It’s time for something new in terms of how you see relationships. Is it also time to travel somewhere you’ve been before, seeing it with new eyes. Do be aware of how much work you’ve done, and where you are today. In the next eighteen months your usual ways of thinking and interpreting will change. Creativity and self-identity will change, too. Some of this is already occurring. It is topsy-turvy in our world with life tumbling about. Remain poised, no matter what occurs. Even if in the burning ground.

CAPRICORN: You really need some playfulness, some fun, some release from the concentrated tension of responsibility. Pluto has been your task master for years and years. What would be fun and playful for you? Everything about your life is deep and profound and you need freeom from the Plutonian depths. Soon. Money? You have enough. You also have the ability to transform all environments. Wherever you are, beauty follows. Beauty is the hidden path to God.

AQUARIUS: There’s a new reality in your life as the old realities have fallen away. Perhaps you grew up with little or just enough money. Either way you have a certain lens concerning money. And here we are today, the monetary world collapsing. Don’t be fearful. From the ashes emerge great opportunities. Ponder upon priorities considering how to best use your money. What must (can) you do to maintain and sustain your resources? In terms of health, all parts of your body need strengthening. Make this a focus.

PISCES: Things feel very complex. It’s good to maintain a certain solitude. When expectations surface, let them quietly dissipate and fall away. They can create disappointments, sadness and despair. Unrealized hope can actually make us ill. It’s important to be aware of this. In the retrograde of Venus, and later Mercury, deep, deeper to deepest layers will be uncovered. Apply the new psychology to all difficulties. Apply the new laws and principles of the Aquarian Age. They offer understanding.