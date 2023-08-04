The Rising of Sirius & the Light of Leo August 4, 2023



In ancient Egypt the annual flooding of the Nile occurred as Sirius, the blue-white star left of Orion, became visible in the skies just before sunrise. This is called the “heliacal” (Greek, near the Sun; Helios mean “sun”) rising of Sirius, a flashing forth of the Light of Sirius at pre-dawn before the Sun appears. Rising before the Sun and over the dome of the sky, Sirius rising & the Nile’s floodwaters (helping grow foods for the year) appeared simultaneously.

The Pyramids (Temples of Initiation) were built to align with Sirius. A sculpture of Isis, aligned with the rising of Sirius, stood in the Egyptian temples. On her forehead a jewel was placed. As Sirius flashed forth in the pre-dawn sky, its light touched the jewel of Isis and it began to sparkle and glow. Soon the Nile would overflow. And the Egyptian new year began.

The days (heliacal rising, Sun and Sirius align) of Sirius (July 26 – August, specifically August 8th) are called the Dog days (Sirius is located in the system Canis Major, Great Dog) of summer (hottest days in northern latitudes). Recently, August 8th has also been called the Lion’s Gate, when Sun, Sirius and Orion align. Potent light floods the Earth, a new light that cannot be extinguished.

Sirius, the star of freedom, was behind the founding of the United States. Sirius thus oversees the evolution of the U.S. and its people. Sirius is where love originates, a love that flows through Leo, through the star Regulus (star of the Magician, Magi, Maga), into the heart of the Sun and the hearts of humanity. We are told when we make contact with Sirius, a divine love is released. Christ, the World Teacher, who anchored love on Earth for the first time, is from Sirius. Upon completing our Earth (a mystery school for Initiations), journey, seven cosmic paths appear for us to choose from. One is the Path to Sirius (Path of Electric Fire).

Sirius is a binary (two stars) star. Some say it is three stars. In Mali, West Africa, the Dogon tribe has known of Sirius A and its companion star Sirius B (Po Tolo, Seed of Creation). The Dogon’s source of information was the Nommo, amphibious beings from Sirius. Sirius B makes Sirius A glow and sparkle. Night Light News (our website), is named after Sirius B.

ARIES: It’s important to recognize what you know. It is a gift to be shared with others. You can be strong-willed, driven by self- confidence and authority. However, your fire soon burns out, your attention shifted elsewhere. It’s also important to acknowledge others’ beliefs and points of view, calling everyone to share their accomplishments. Then you become a true leader for others to learn from.

TAURUS: You remember many things about family and friends. Each memory has a message. Don’t allow other people’s beliefs, criticisms or behaviors deter you from your mission. Identify with your own thinking and intuition. It’s important to feel secure with the information you present to others. However, do not present ideas to those who will misuse it, appropriate it or test you with it. Maintain protection.

GEMINI: Your mind quickens with curiosity and creative expressions. Take a walk-about into neighborhoods. Interact with the five kingdoms. People will want to talk with you. Listen to what’s behind their words. Notice decision and indecision. It reflects the dual nature of our world. Careful with distractions and complete all tasks on time. Choose to do only what keeps your mind interested and focused. Initiate intelligent, heart-centered conversations. Don’t flutter about.

CANCER: It’s important to ponder deeply upon essential decisions needing to be made. You must have all the facts and be practical, while proceeding slowly. There’s value in taking your time, contemplating different and diverse choices. This allows for clear deliberation on final decisions. Determination colors your actions. You’re developing a greater level of concentration. Concentration is the first level of meditation (the Leo level).

LEO: Your voice is at times strong, serious, more practical. At other times it’s more spontaneous and filled with gladness. You might find yourself saying things you don’t mean or didn’t consider. Your tone may change, too. You wonder who is saying these things? Notice any inner arguments, a sense of competition, irritability, impatience and impulsiveness occurring. Concentration (Leo’s way of meditation) may seem impossible at this time, so you make quick decisions. All these observations help you get to the heart of yourself which is all that matters.

VIRGO: You’re able to communicate with angels, devas, inner teachers and many such unseen beings. Devas are the angelic builders living in nature. As you contact them and have conversations with them, new ideas begin to be impressed in your mind. Your intuition expands. The message is to use your imagination and visualization to create the world you seek to live in. Listen carefully to what others believe and value. Do they correspond with your values? Our minds change when we learn and listen and love more.

LIBRA: Your professional work, which is to be of service to humanity, becomes your Vesta lamp. This is a lamp lifted up in the darkness so others may see more clearly. Its light also fills you with confidence and well-being. You’ve worked hard, aspired, gained success and status, climbed every step of the ladder. You’ve been generous with knowledge, time and skills. You rule with order and ethics. You have pride in your work and the many life decisions made. It’s also essential to remember those who helped along the way. Always loving you.

SCORPIO: Scorpios are deeply aware of the underbelly (hidden realities) of life. This develops a keen awareness in Scorpio of sorrow and pain, death and betrayal, leading to trust and mistrust. You have a sense of ethics and justice for everyone. Your most important tasks are uncovering life’s mysteries and the truth of the matter. Then self-identity emerges. Knowing what you know, you could rule the world. You also know the dangers and the ability to destroy. Which we choose is the test of Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS: In the past years, you’ve gained strength, expanded borders, extended horizons, projected yourself into new fields making yourself into a better human being. You often lead others through dramatic stories, explanations, long journeys. Your eyes are always on the prize (mountaintops ahead). Your search for and love of family, lineage and heritage have produced a true self-identity. Remain calm. When you overdo or overdramatize, consequences result. Don’t let your crown slip.

CAPRICORN: Your values, sense of tradition along with a willingness to explore new realities have always been sources of strength. As you share your values and resources with others, subtle changes occur in your perspective on life. Hidden gifts and talents come to the light. Remember anger, sadness, conflict and chaos offer us subtle messages. Learn to understand them. If overtired and overwhelmed, seek a respite and a refuge. Contemplate these things. Alone or with another.

AQUARIUS: Sometimes, in learning to understand relationships, we allow others to over rule our judgments and thus have more power. Eventually we become disheartened with this situation wondering what’s wrong. It’s not good for you to be in the shadows. You need freedom, truth, understanding, love and consistency. Then you begin to trust life and to settle down. It’s good when others recognize your leadership and special skills. You bring the future into the present life of humanity.

PISCES: What most do not realize is that Pisces is a leader. This leadership comes late in life. It’s governed by Pluto. Soon you sit at the helm, become the organizer, the achiever, the advisor of rules holding a time watch helping others become leaders, too. You swim through realities falling away, disappearing and appearing again. During Leo, place your entire heart into your work. Visualize and imagine, draw and paint, in detail, your perfect life which is a life of service. See the petals of your heart unfolding. Twelve petals.