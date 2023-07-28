Petals of Venus – Venus Retrograde (continued) July 28, 2023

Continuing the study of Venus retrograde (now at 28 Leo, near Regulus, heart of Leo). Venus retrogrades in Leo ‘til September 3rd. It’s best to not overly spend on things not needed. Only use money for what is needed. Or we can go into debt. We rethink our money, finances and resources, how to make adjustments financially, strategizing the right use of resources, learning what is of value while shifting and realigning values. Maintain confidence during this time. It is not a dark time as some think. It’s a time of financial assessment. Retrogrades are magical times. We also evaluate our relationships and their value to us.

Above all, Venus is about relationships, as Venus rules Libra (sign of the “I and Thou”). We consider the quality of our relationships, their value, and how we value ourselves. It is definitely NOT a time for becoming engaged or married. Venus, planet of beauty, when retrograde is also a time to renovate and redecorate (carefully) and to bring more beauty into one’s life.

As in all retrogrades, people and events from the past appear for continuance, completion or for closure. We might ask ourselves do we love enough? We may feel difficulty with spontaneity or expressions of love and care. Challenging relationships may end. Nothing superficial is allowed. Venus retrograde can be a deeply spiritual time where we create new relational patterns and interactions. A new relationship to money, too, perhaps.

In the sky, over eight years of Venus retrogrades, a magical geometry is created by Venus. The retrograde cycles, rhythm and motion of Venus create a mystical rose pattern, revolving very slowly in sidereal space. It is a 5-8 ratio (five petals over 8 years) of Venus. Each year a new petal is formed. This year, August 13, Venus forms a petal at 20 degrees Leo.

The Mayans followed the path of Venus and knew of this, and called this rose pattern the pentagram or five-petaled rose of Venus. This rose petal pattern signifies actually the “heart” or essence of Venus as Earth’s elder sister, her guardian of knowledge, wisdom and beauty. When Venus is retrograde she is closest to the Earth. For 40 days and 40 nights, Venus is retrograde. The number 40 is significant. New patterns emerge after the 40 days and nights.

It’s enlightening to remember that the Solar Angels who created us (humanity) came from Venus; our God too, the Lord of the World, came from Venus, as did the bees that work in communities and pollinate flowers. We can see Venus in the west several hours after sunset.

ARIES: You will assess and reassess your professional life and work in the world. Be sure not to do less than is expected. Pay attention and complete all tasks. This isn’t your greatest strength but it’s important now that projects be on time, that negotiations go smoothly, that you do your very best and more the next several months. Review goals. Do you like your work? Are you challenged? Are you dutiful? These are important questions.

TAURUS: You will sense the need for a spirit of adventure. Perhaps you will reassess your faith and beliefs. A great vision settles upon you. Venus is your guardian angel (also for Gemini, Capricorn and Pisces). But Venus likes you best! On your mind are faraway places, visions and dreams, higher learning, teaching and creating realities altogether new. Consider how your values and beliefs affect your relationships. Do they help or hinder? Do they include others’ thoughts, ideas and needs? Can you love more?

GEMINI: You will be concerned with resources and sharing depths of feelings. Nothing about this Venus retrograde is casual for you. Love will call you to be kind and patient and more sharing. Also to be honest about finances, resources, desires, intimacy and relationships. Are you studying the wisdom teachings, the ancient mysteries yet? At some point you will commit to this. Then your life will change. You may look back for a while, remembering things.

CANCER: Many people passed your way and left an indelible mark on your heart. You will remember relationships, past and present, assessing their goodness, value, what you learned, gave, offered and received. All interactions help us learn how to be in relationship. Then one day we’re ready and the real relationship comes along. Your practicality creates a solid foundation of trust. You question what is most important in relationships. You question everything.

LEO: Evaluating daily tasks you ask are they effective and efficient, orderly and organized, purposeful and from the heart? Increase technical work skills that affect work routines. Expect challenges in communication and understanding due to Venus retrograde. Notice if animals begin to feel unease, agitated or become ill. Tend carefully to your health. Go slower than usual, know that resting is good and all that happened in your past also was good.

VIRGO: You think about romance, children, creativity, pleasure, entertainment. Creating an autumn garden, beginning a creative project, visiting museums and galleries, choosing to be playful instead of serious, remembering generous moments from the past, reconnecting with loved ones – these and more are part of your life the next several months. All of these things have begun. Consider changing the way you ask for affection. Expressing your affection and gratitude more is one way.

LIBRA: You will experience an interesting state of inner insulation the next several months. You will ponder upon many things – the state of your home, the foundations of your life, your parents, especially mother. You’re both mental and sentimental. As you sustain and nourish others you’ll need to seek more warmth and comfort. Tranquility will be your aim. Even if you’re on a pilgrimage. Gratitude is the outcome. Gratitude is alchemical. It frees us and everyone around us, too. Note; buy sturdy shoes.

SCORPIO: Your mind expands exponentially through study, training, travel, culture and the mysteries. One study particularly important is the Electric Universe. It seems our present scientific systems are incorrect. Gravity isn’t holding us together. Electricity is. Studying this subject of the electrical universe places you on the very edge of the new reality. Continue to visualize your dreams/visions. They appear quietly on little cat’s feet. During these times, always be sincere. Don’t fret over delays.

SAGITTARIUS: Take extra care with friendships. Be patient and kind. You’ve been mentally active, engaged, diligent and industrious for so long. This is the time to settle down, taking time for deep friendships, trust, and to assess resources slowly and cautiously with gratitude. An internal orientation eventually rebalances your energy, helps organize your future. You will see goals clearly and visualize how to reach those goals. Learn archery, tend to horses, go to chef’s school.

CAPRICORN: A sense of independence is most important to you and for your well-being. For months you have served, yet felt restless, realizing something’s changing foundationally in your life. It’s your self-identity, your usual ways of being. You experience yourself as Persephone (females and males) out and about in the summer, not living underground with Pluto. You are happy in the sun. Continue eating the pomegranates and watermelon radishes. They keep you alive and well. Autumn is soon. That’s a promise.

AQUARIUS: There are four rulers of Aquarius. The dour strict rule-oriented Saturn (old ruler) who disciplines a lot. The revolutionary Tesla-like newbie Uranus creating the Aquarian Age. The loving wise teacher, Jupiter. And the lightning-like revelatory Uranus (again). Which would you like to be? Knowing the rulers of each sign and what their tasks are allows us to assume multiple identities. Blending Uranus and Jupiter is good (wisdom and love). When we’re Saturn we scare everyone. Jupiter loves you. Maintain all that comforts and heals you.

PISCES: Be caring and kind to everyone. Choose to bring harmony to all relationships and interactions. Have this as a goal. You may reconnect with past friends and lovers. There are several you would like to see, talk and interact with, create new friendships with. This may or may not happen. Many are on another path. Be generous, helping those in need. Everyone is in need of something. Discover it. Offer it. Don’t withdraw. Love more. Choose wonder!

Learn to create and offer late afternoon teas.