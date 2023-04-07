

Esoteric Astrology as news for week April 5 – 11, 2023

A Festival Week Ahead!

We have a week of converging festivals – three religious festivals, three developmental levels of humanity (Jewish Passover, Christian/Easter, Esoteric/Aquarian Aries Festival at the full moon) – all happening during the same week, two of them on the same day! The Wisdom Teachings tell us when the different religious festivals occur simultaneously, it is the foundation for the new world Aquarian religion (spirituality).

All religious festivals are based on the movement of the heavens (study of astrology, a timing mechanism). The great commonality for humanity worldwide is the sky with its patterns and rhythms – the ever-moving stars, planets, Sun and Moon.

Many festivals are timed at the full and new moon times when great spiritual energies are released into the earth. During Spring, three major festivals occur at full moon times (Aries, Taurus, Gemini). Following these three, nine minor festivals/full moons (all spiritual events) unfold, their purpose being to “lead and direct humanity into a prolonged united spiritual effort” throughout the year.

On Wednesday, April 5, as the first evening star appears, the Jewish festival of Passover begins (celebrating their exodus from Egypt, ending the Taurus Age and initiating the Aries Age). Before and around midnight, we have the Aries Festival, the first full moon of Spring.

The Aries Festival or Resurrection Festival, is about the Love of God, a love from the heart of God to humanity’s hearts. Simultaneously, the Forces of Restoration come into the world, “restoring humanity’s psychological and mental health.”

Sunday is Easter, a glorious festival of promise, hope and liberation. Easter is the key/mystery of the fact that there is no death. Many within humanity today seem to have lost their way, left without the needed help, unable to contact God. Nor is it quite clear for humanity just who God or Deity is. Humanity thus waits for a revelation while simultaneously seeking the Path to God. Easter/Resurrection and the Aries Festival remind us – like seeds, from the soil of the Earth, in Spring, we rise up and burst into bloom!

And so…Prayer for humanity for discernment, direction, hope, psychological restoration and resurrection.

Let us go to the One whom the winds and waves obey, the Holy One. He is the Lord who watches over us, rescues us, we place our faith and prayers in the Lord, our hope and shield.” Psalm 33:18 – 20. Being aware of the subtle events in time.

ARIES: You are developing a greater sense and awareness of self, a new self-identity, as personal, political, social and inner/outer changes and crises continue New ideas enter your mind from the Mind of God, coloring your knowledge and experiences. A sense of a fire burns within, like the heart of the Sun offering warmth to the world. You feel bright and brilliant. You are that. You are also responsible for providing this fire filled with new ideas to all that is around. Are you ready?

TAURUS: Most likely you’re not visiting many places these days. It’s possible your health needs you to rest more, to be in solitude, to care for your well-being. The result is you can’t go too far from home. Do you need a solitary cabin in the woods? Contemplativeness has come into your life and all you can accomplish is a bit of gardening, slow walks, reflection, looking at tarot cards and hiding from outer events and people. You’re still a leader, only one in hiding now. Are you ready?

GEMINI: Deeper revelations of divinity are occurring, in both sleep and daily life. Here are intentions we recite each morning in meditation (which you’re welcome to join on inner levels). “Assume a new and fresh attitude of community and hold it during the hours of service which lie ahead each day. Guard with care all thoughts and speech. Call for those you will work with to help build the new culture and civilization.” There’s more. Are you ready?

CANCER: Slowly you are working and building towards a new reputation with new achievements as you oh-so-carefully enter the wide wide world. So often you’re hidden under a protective shell for shelter and safety. Often you work towards goals that offer nourishment and nurturance, always in service to others. You’re ambitious but no one can tell. You’re a leader. And you hide this, too. Are you ready to outwardly lead others? Are you ready?

LEO: Restlessness can overtake you no matter what the season. You always need a change of environment, scenery, and maybe perhaps a change in friendships. You also need to communicate what you’ve learned to those who are curious, to learners and listeners who understand expansive heart-felt thoughts and ideals. In our meditations each morning we thank our great teachers, past, present and those to come. You are a teacher in training. Are you ready?

VIRGO: You are focused on the horizon with big expansive goal-oriented ideas and ideals as high as the mountaintop under which the three Spring full moons (Aries, Taurus, Gemini) take place. You are proud of what you know. When using your knowledge with humility and Right Attitude, others learn from you. In turn you must want to continue to learn. Your lower mind, with its important facts and details, eventually turns towards the Soul’s true knowledge. When acted upon it turns to wisdom. Are you ready?

LIBRA: There’s a sense you must enter deeper into life, reorienting and regenerating like a phoenix in the fire and this affects your most intimate relationships. Yours is the Path of the Warrior, going into battle with desires and aspirations, seeking the virtuous way, increasing the demand for change, compelling others to change, too. For rebirth to occur, something from the past must be relinquished. It’s a hurt you fiercely hold onto. It can be let go of now. Can you be ready?

SCORPIO: As we grow older, our true self emerges. I remember my art teacher at Immaculate Heart College Art Department in Hollywood, telling me, a young art student, “As we age we become more of our rising (Ascendant) sign.” I didn’t understand this. But I do now. The inner essence of our rising sign is our Soul and as we grow in age and experience, our Soul comes forth to direct our personality. This becomes the foundation of our purpose in life. Are you ready?

SAGITTARIUS: You’re proud of your family, your heritage, lineage, religion and education. These constitute your very own private life and constitute your character and behaviors. You are careful with your privacy, allowing no one to enter who is not trusted. There are others in your life who wonder if you are trustworthy. Trust is something based on truth and understanding and knowing you will work for the good of the whole. Are you ready to be identified as trustworthy?

CAPRICORN: You are always kind and careful with communication. Sometimes communication can be difficult, confusing, overwhelming with misunderstandings occurring – it’s Neptune in Pisces in your house of communication. Begin each day with the intention to think and speak with a loving heart, the Will to Good and Will to Love. This cultivates strength and courage and a great creative ability. For gardening follow the biodynamic planting guide. A greenhouse is needed in your future. Are you ready?

AQUARIUS: You feel restless perhaps. More than ready to make changes in your home. You sense an expansion of needs and yourself as independent. You must have freedom to move about in your world. It’s important to be flexible, to speak the truth and tell others what you need….speaking clearly to everyone who comes your way. New values, a shift in resources and a deep need to both rest and nest appear. Remember, gratitude gets you everything. Are you ready?

PISCES: As a child it was difficult to build or even understand solid secure foundations. Form and matter were not comprehended. As an adult a secure foundation now is most necessary. In actuality you have begun to become that solid secure foundation you always sought. To recognize it, identify what you love and value, your talents and gifts, and what you are proud of about yourself. To continue this process, call forth daily what you need in terms of wealth, possessions, a home and home security. Cover it all with Gratitude. Because you are ready.