Second Advent Candle – the Light in Nature December 9, 2022



Last week we lit our first Advent candle, the candle of Hope called the Prophecy Candle that “something’s coming” – the new light of winter solstice, the festivals of Hanukkah and Christmas. We also know it is about the World Teacher’s Reappearance within the next few years. Something definitely is coming to all of humanity!

We are now in our 2nd week of Advent, lighting our second violet candle in the circle of wreaths. The second week is the Light in Nature – the plant kingdom. We gather all things from nature – cedar, pine, juniper, pine cones, berries, persimmons, pears, apples and pomegranates for the wreath.

The second candle is the candle of love. Love was first anchored on Earth when the holy child (who became the Pisces World Teacher) was born in Bethlehem under the Christmas star (Sirius). Love, anchored in our world for the first time. When the World teacher returns to Earth (precipitation begins in 2025), another gift will be brought to humanity – the New Aquarian Laws and Principles, directions and ways to proceed in the new Aquarian era.

Upcoming Festivals

Wednesday, Dec. 7, full moon, Sagittarius solar festival (16 degrees. Thursday, December 8 is the Immaculate Conception, a holy day commemorating the purity and love of Mary (mother of the Holy Child Jesus). Mary is the Divine Feminine within each of us. Unfortunately the divine feminine column is broken at this time. In the Aquarian Age, the feminine principle will stand equal to the masculine principle. Masonry refers to this loss as the “widow’s son journeying into injustice.” Interestingly, we are now under the sign of Justice, which is Sagittarius.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Queen of the Roses is celebrated in Mexico on December 12. Santa Lucia, Queen of the Light, is Tuesday, December 13. Hanukkah begins next Sunday. And Christmas the following Sunday.

So many festivals and rituals in this dark half of the year lighting up this Kali Yuga time, when the dark is allowed and all around. So many reminders also, that in the darkness of our times, there is always the promise of Light. And so we light our second Advent candle each night. Together.

ARIES: Relationship interactions will call you to tell the truth, to ask for what you want and need, to reflect and figure out what you’re willing to give in return. Allowing nothing to happen, not providing information, not exploring and explaining desires and aspirations in relationships keep everyone in the dark. And you are unhappy. Goodwill and right relations means clear and transparent communication. Communication creates love. Nothing else matters.

TAURUS: It’s important to plan and create agendas and schedules that structure daily life. This creates a rhythm that is aligned with the stars. It’s important that a routine be established, priorities stated, goals set and details worked out so you can achieve greater efficiency. Allow nothing and no one to get in the way of creating what to you is essential discipline in order to prepare for the future. You actually are aware of what that future will be. So you plan accordingly.

GEMINI: For months now there have been hints, clues, hunches, feelings, notions and inklings of a new creative process emerging. However, the time was not right, the season hadn’t arrived, things weren’t yet prepared. You know there’s a time and season for everything and Geminis are smart enough to follow this heavenly rhythm. It’s time now to list the projects you only thought about, choosing several to follow up on next year. Conflict turns into peace and harmony, confidence into well-being.

CANCER: Certain situations have occurred, placing you between two different realities which you need and are attempting to balance. At times this becomes more difficult and some days you become exhausted. What’s at stake are values and you’re needing to discover your own values, asking what’s most important. Home has become a place where changes must take place. You also need sleep, quiet, rest, comfort, solitude and warming teas.

LEO: Perhaps it’s been difficult the past months for others to understand your hopes, wishes, needs. Perhaps it’s been a bit lonely and you’ve felt misjudged and misunderstood. Perhaps you longed for clarity and thought it would never appear. It has now and it’s just begun. You will no longer have to enter into silent retreats and solitude because of difficulties in communication. Discernment was the purpose for the last several months. However, we all remain inward till next year.

VIRGO: Have you been tending to your finances, figuring out resources for a true perspective of where you stand? Is something occurring at home, perhaps a state of dissatisfaction, a sense of restriction or limitation? This will lead to a consideration of restructuring your surroundings .Are you wanting to run away from home and wondering if you have adequate funds? Take a bit more time to reflect on your choices. More answers emerge soon.

LIBRA: Since summer a tremendous responsibility has been placed upon you and due to this a new vision of self has begun to emerge. Your response and expertise in this situation has led to a new sense of self-esteem. You realize how much you care to give to others. This creates a balance between how you feel about yourself and who you are in the world. It has been important in the last years for your aspirations to manifest. Now that you have much of what you hoped for, who else will you begin to assist? And forgive?

SCORPIO: That nebulous feeling of not knowing anything, even the time of day, the week, month and perhaps the year, is slowly dissolving and with it comes a sense of knowing what you want and need. One item to consider is your health which needs monitoring. For so long you’ve heard yourself saying “I don’t know, I don’t know.” But now you are knowing more. Allow circumstances to present themselves before stepping into new situations. Wait, watch, look and listen.

SAGITTARIUS: It’s good to assess these days who are your true friends and acquaintances. It’s important to know whom to turn to for care, companionship, warmth, trust and respect. So much is changing and in flux that we must begin to understand where real support comes from and where our support is accepted. Reach out and touch those you care about. Offer them comfort, love and appreciation. With Sun, Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius, your potency increases.

CAPRICORN: Everyone who comes in contact with you realizes you are a teacher and someone to be offered deep regard. They realize although you may have a sense of humor and be the life of the party, it’s best not to cross, take advantage of, ignore or treat you unkindly. They realize you have values and principles concerning the use of Goodwill which opens the door to Right Relations. It’s important to be aware of and list your likes and dislikes, needs and wants. Then share this information with others. Begin with family.

AQUARIUS: Many changes have occurred since summer and many uncertainties emerged. Visions you held for the future seem to have melted away due to so many unusual events, tasks and responsibilities. Soon there will be fresh air and a time to choose and eliminate and take a stand on the direction of your life. Over time, you will assess what is a dream and what is the reality. Things, people, information close by and far away are vital and significant to your health. Contact them.

PISCES: Observe your life and assess what it is you do daily. Observe your thoughts, what you’re hoping for, what your focus is and if you have goals and intentions? Do you know? What is it you want and need at this time? Begin with what you don’t want and need. We often thrive under paradoxes. To be efficient and balanced you must stand in the middle, betwixt and between all realities. Focus on the small daily rhythms and details. Then the larger life events will appear on their own. Like the grass grows, all by itself.