Voting in Scorpio. Mars Retro – The Test! Let Choice Be Made November 4, 2022



Voting day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. It will be a most unusual day. Uranus (change) in Taurus (stability) joins the Moon in Taurus (full moon) on voting day. Voting under a full moon, lunar eclipse (something in form and matter disappears; something new emerges) and Sun/Mercury in Scorpio – the people’s choice, the people’s voice coming forth.

Libra prepared us for Scorpio. Libra, the Choice “Let choice be made.” Now we are to vote and make our choices concerning how our country will be run. We must take a stand on one side or the other. The choices are 1. On the side of the Forces of Dark/Materialism, or 2. On the side of the Forces of Light. Knowing that not choosing is actually a choice.

Libra said to us, “Let choice be made.” Now in Scorpio we act upon our choice by voting. I urge everyone to vote. Everyone’s vote (voice, choice) is important. Let us be responsible and vigilant citizens.

Voting is part of responsible “discipleship” (Scorpio task). Our nation asks us to vote. We are given multiple candidates to choose from. Each election is a test for humanity. A test, from Scorpio and Mars (Scorpio’s ruler), to see if we can recognize which candidates are “Disciples” leading our country into the light, regenerating our land, resources and its people. It’s a very subtle and refined test of choice for each of us.

As the Forces of Darkness are very clever, we must remember to, “Beware of the darkness, it looks like the Light.” We cannot perceive the Right Choice for our nation with emotions. We must choose with the heart which is not emotional. We must “hear” with the heart. The heart is shaped like a human ear. It listens deeply. But not if emotions, opinions, beliefs and reactions are polarizing us. Then we are blinded. Then the heart is still.

Libra told us last month, “To make Right choice, we align with the Will-to-Good which becomes Goodwill within us.” Then clarity and Right Choice comes forth.

ARIES: Be prepared for a feeling of testing, a continual sense of being watched, graded, guided and being prepared for further responsibility, especially in terms of tending to others’ finances and resources. Intimacy may be an issue, either you seek it or reject it. You need to study the Ancient Mysteries (the foundations are the study of astrology). Your questions are answered there.

TAURUS: You seek more than usual depth in relationship. At times you become silent and secretive, seeking your own counsel, seeking intimacy of spirit, following your own needs without considering the other. It’s best though to communicate with loved ones, informing them of your inner thoughts, hopes, wishes and dreams so you can both work together more efficiently. You think there’s no money. It’s all around you. Hidden in shadows.

GEMINI: As your mind ponders many things, you realize lots of work, at first not obvious, must be accomplished. If you look in corners, closets, under, over and above, in garages, storage units, your car(s), you’ll discover what needs to be eliminated so order and regeneration can come about. There’s special work to do with relationships, children, small animals and gardens, all needing play, color, communication, new intentions, and a loving re-commitment (from you).

CANCER: You feel worried and anxious at times about family members, concerned about their choices, abilities, resources and lives. There may be a family member in a state of transition. You worry about someone female, perhaps a daughter, mother, sister. You know at a moment’s notice you’ll travel anywhere to help. In the meantime, bake sugar cookies, pies, breads, dumplings and casseroles. You need soothing and gardening. And family needs to eat.

LEO: You need to head over to Cancer’s home and rest a while in their nurturing light. You need respite from the extreme amounts of work needing to be completed. Sometimes you don’t know why you’re doing this work. You need more of the arts in your life, theatre, dance, drama, paintings, museums. Relationships are either nebulous or too strict for words. Something hidden at home needs to be found and illumined. Lights under glass.

VIRGO: With Mercury, your personal messenger, traveling through a trinity of signs, your mind becomes extremely active, focusing first on your self-needs, then on relationships’ needs. Then a perceptive intensification and depth occurs about needs in general. Your words become very serious, almost mysterious. The internal comes to light, and all parts of yourself begin to cooperate, ruminate and become intimate with the truth in the heart that matters.

LIBRA: I see you have stepped away from some of the work you usually do. It’s important now to focus upon your values, past, present, future. To become more aware of not only the self but also the needs of another. Assess your financial picture – how you use money, how your money supports family and those in need, and how money emotionally supports your way of life. For the next month appreciate all that you have, all people and things small and large. Love emerges from gratitude.