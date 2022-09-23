The Autumn Festivals Begin



Autumn begins this Thursday. Autumn Equinox occurs when Sun enters Libra – sign of harmony, justice and equilibrium. The secular (out in the world) calendar of the Hebrew people always begins in the month of Tishri (September) near Autumn Equinox. All sacred festivals of the year begin with the equinoxes & solstices following the passage of the sun, each with its different light. At the equinoxes, the Sun is at the equator, balanced between north & south and so the days and nights are equal and, everywhere, there is an equilibrium between spirit and matter. These are the best times for spiritual practices. The alignment to the Light is of particular importance at Autumn Equinox, which corresponds to the midnight hour. The forces flowing through the universe, via the sun, have an extreme intensity at solstices & equinoxes, the four different lights influencing humanity and the kingdoms in mysterious, sacred and holy ways.

On Friday, Mercury, turning us even deeper inward, retrogrades back into Virgo. Our thoughts turn to health, service, to autumn gardens with its ripening orange fruits and to helping the “little ones.”

Sunday is the first new moon (2.49 degrees Libra) of the autumn season. At new moon festivals disciples “strengthen, uplift and support the endeavors of the New Group of World Servers (NGWS).” The NGWS work in all nations. Often unrecognized, we work with intention and dedication to bring to the world that which humanity needs. We thus always ask ourselves when attempting to serve the world, “What does humanity need? How do we bring about Goodwill, Right Relations, and the beauty, peace and harmony humanity needs?”

Sunday night is the first evening of Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, ending Tuesday evening. Rosh Hashanah celebrates Adam and Eve’s (humanity’s) creation. During these holy days we contemplate on (our) humanity’s role in G-d’s world. What is our task? These are days of Judgment, too. The shofar (ram’s horn) is sounded, calling humanity to forgiveness. Rosh Hashanah is the first of the 10 Days of Repentance culminating in Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement, Wednesday, Oct.4). During Rosh Hashanah we eat apples dipped in honey asking for a “sweet year” ahead, and bless one another with the words “Leshanah tovah.” (May you have a good year.)

ARIES: Something appears, is seen, recognized, brought to balance and creates an interlude in your relationship(s). Perhaps you identify how to have true Right Relations with those who love you. Perhaps you learn that through relationships your true self emerges because relationships are an I/Thou situation and this awareness always balances you, provides structure and discipline and leads to true intimacy. You ponder on these words.

TAURUS; There are times when others tell you their deepest needs. Sometimes you can’t hear or understand them. This month your needs, usually hidden and unknown to you, thus hardly ever tended, will emerge. Changes, small and subtle, begin to manifest in how you express yourself, who you speak with, and the awareness of long term wishes, desires, needs and wants. Since your usual word is “no” everyone, surprised, listens attentively.

GEMINI: Who is your family? What does the word ‘family’ mean to you? Does family means criticism and judgments or love, care, gardens and nourishment? Whatever family signifies for you, you know the importance of creating your own family, in order to bring balance and love, discipline and rules, kindness and communication into your life. We have times when we can imagine with our creative visualization, certain realities. This time has arrived for you. An alchemy of love can be created.

CANCER: You’re both in the world and not, at home wherever you are. Family is close by and yet for some reason it feels as if they’re not. They remain in your heart. You all have spiritual work to accomplish though perhaps not to be in the same geographical region. A new awareness of needed resources emerges. Your specific and particular talents and skills are a deeply needed resource. They nurture and nourish and when you share them, we learn and are grateful.

LEO: A tradition, perhaps religious or spiritual or intellectual, becomes important in order to summon within you a new discipline, structure and ritual and like royalty, this brings order and stability to your life. Perhaps you’re remembering a parent, teacher, someone older and wiser than you, who instilled ethics, virtue, morality and justice. Someone who considered you an equal. Who is this person? What is this ritual? Honor it with your heart.

VIRGO: Notice what resources you have in common with another. Resources means more than money. Resources also includes values, possessions held in common, intimacy, interaction and relationship. There’s a question about relationship and perhaps a feeling of restriction and grief? Realize the beginnings of your relationships and their original value. Can you remember these again? What seems so far away is usually what is closest by. Love awaits always.

LIBRA; Mercury retrograde first in Libra, then in Virgo. Relationships and health. This is an important passage of time, a growing up and maturing developmental stage for you. There are challenges, frustrations and time issues. Within the shadows and pressures, wisdom is seeking to guide you. There will be times of absolute stillness and times of acceleration. Pray for guidance in all decisions. And it is most important that you rest more. Call upon the angels to assist you in all choices and decisions. And, again, rest more.

SCORPIO: Your deepest desires come forth and although directed at others, the reality is the desire to know the self, to create a new image that better defines you, and the need for partnership between your emotions, intellect, body and Soul. Emotions will be passionate; people may shy away should you display too much a depth of feeling. Assess who’s safe, who understands, who will stand with you. Then share with them as safety and trust are assured.

SAGITTARIUS: Turn toward your religious or spiritual roots, studying the teachings as guidelines that illumine and make sturdy your inner and outer life. This may sound old fashioned. However, major planets are traveling through that sector of your life now and these planets provide safety, order and direction. Another choice is to enter into a state of reflection, contemplation, solitude and seclusion. Accompany these with religious music and good food.

CAPRICORN: A cycle ends, a new cycle begins. At first this new cycle is hidden. However, it’s connected to the harvest festival, gathering fruits of the summer’s season into a root cellar of darkness. It’s time to begin fall & winter planting. I suggest a study of Bio-dynamics, which uses special plant, animal and mineral (homeopathic) preparations, and follows rhythmic influences of the sun, moon, planets, stars (of which you are one). Micro greens seem to be calling, too!

AQUARIUS: An entirely different set of ideals (values, goals) appear and you begin to view your life differently. Notice it seems the rules have changed, previous values become less important, things taken for granted are no longer useful It’s time for new studies, definitely new adventures and travels to new cultures. No matter what occurs you remain positive. You dedicate yourself to helping others. You decide to live only from the heart.

PISCES: You think about life and death, and the process of aging. It’s important to take walks morning, noon and evening. Make contact with the elements, the devas in the plant kingdom, the most balancing of kingdoms. Gather seeds, pods, notice what is ripening yet still green, stop and view the architecture of nature, notice what soothes and comforts. Read A Pattern Language by Christopher Alexander. Begin your own photographic journal. Life finds you in other places soon. The Groups are gathering. You’re being called.