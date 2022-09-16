Mortality Takes on Immortality – End of an Archetype September 16, 2022

We have had quite a week these past days. Mercury retrograded (Sept. 9), the Virgo Solar Festival full moon (Sept. 10) and a major archetype of constancy, service, strength, dignity and forbearance ended as the most recognized woman, the Queen of England, died on September 8th, (also the celebration of the birthday of Mary, the Mother of the world in the Catholic Church). There are never any mistakes. Everything occurs in right timing and right rhythm bringing to humanity the needed symbols of the times.

And so, an archetypal event occurred on Sept. 8th – the death of the Queen of England, leader of and in service to her people for seventy years. When archetypal events in the world appear they impact everyone. The archetype of the Queen. In chess, the Queen is the most important figure, she protects the king and can move anywhere on the board. There is wondering about how the death of the Queen of England will impact the world. A shift occurred in the fabric of the world, especially in the fabric of world leadership when the Queen of England, a leader for 70 years, died. Born royal, with impeccable manners, always with the kind demeanor of a Queen, she dedicated and embraced her service to her people every day of her life. Generations grew up under her leadership. This leadership and constancy ended at her death. When an archetype ends, there is a shattering. We are now in transition between then & now and we have come to the end of an archetypal Age of Monarchy. The world is shifting now into a new age, a new era, into the ideals of Aquarius – which is the Age of humanity itself.

“Trumpets shall sound & we shall be changed. The mortal clothes itself with immortality.” From Handel’s Messiah

Autumn Begins – We are in our last week of Virgo. Next Thursday morning, September 22, the Sun leaves Virgo and enters Libra and the season of autumn begins. We move deeper into the dark half of the year, awaiting the winter solstice. Persephone enters the underworld. Ceres begins to grieve. The plant kingdom begins to withdraw. The apples, persimmons, pomegranates and guavas ripen.

ARIES: The sign Virgo and the lunar eclipse brought to the forefront in your life aspects of service and care for others. This is a time of asking all of us what and whom we serve? In daily life the issues of order and organization have become important. Along with health and well-being. Virgo asks us to cleanse and purify. As the old ways fall away from our lives, new realities emerge, new archetypes. You discover renewed faith in yourself.

TAURUS: A new level of courage is offered so you can begin to take little chances and risks along the way. In order to bring forth the new realities it’s good to call forth and cultivate confidence in yourself that what you see and feel are correct. They are the actual directions as to your next step in life. You must learn a bit more about working as a team with care and cooperation. Sharing too becomes most important. This is a new task for Taurus.

GEMINI: Home and work in the world are both activated by Virgo and the shadows of Pisces. Both need a new level of attention for both are shifting and quickly changing. You work instinctually when it comes to family and home. Somehow a wound seems to be stimulated when you think of your work in the world. Recognize this wound and allow its feelings to just wash over you. Take Ignatia Amara (homeopath for grief). Home at this time safeguards you.

CANCER: Learning new things and sharing your knowledge and experiences with others is what is needed now. You have vast knowledge. However, you are not aware of this. You often keep information to yourself under your shell of protection. This is good for you. However, there are so many who need your expertise and ways of knowing and living. Please consider sharing more. In the months to come you will want to travel and perhaps consider a move.

LEO: Security, your own and for others, becomes a significant focus along with finances and resources, sexuality and spirituality. All of value, they are also different levels of resources in your life. Begin with making yourself secure and comfortable. Then move towards others in need. Perhaps it’s another kingdom (animal, plant, mineral). Ponder upon what intimacy means to you. It’s time to begin a new creative endeavor (again).

VIRGO: You may be called to act with courage and confidence concerning how you identify yourself in the world. Events may occur that that shift your ideas about friends. What this means is a new journey has begun for you as old thoughts and ideals begin to pass away. It’s good to assess your daily life agendas and your wardrobe. As we change internally our appearance in the world must change too.

LIBRA: Inner spiritual resources will come to your aid when you feel lost, overwhelmed, grief stricken or at sea without direction. Prayer is an enormous help and storming heaven helps too. Much of what you have relied upon, a friend perhaps, desires and aspirations, fall away. You’ve built up strong inner resources over the years. Though it seems as if answers are covered by a mist, persevere in your prayers of asking. Eventually the veils will fall away.

SCORPIO: There may have been expectations that didn’t quite work out as planned or hoped for. There are people, friends, hopes, wishes and dreams hovering about in the air all around you. Who and/or what are they? Be sure to communicate with those who love and support you. Soon new challenges will come your way. That’s the way for Scorpio. It’s always something…reorienting, transforming, dying, regenerating, shifting or being born and coming to life again.

SAGITTARIUS: Something happened these past months that was unusual. You were called out to be a different person, to uphold a new reality, to assume a different task in the world. You undertook this with courage, bravado and a sense of theatre. But underneath a deep spiritual value came forth. This experience will hold you to something new in the future. As the clouds clear, and the mists part, you will understand.

CAPRICORN: So many things felt uncertain, cloudy, misty these past weeks. Things in form and matter, got lost, laid down in the sun, fell apart. There was change, a shifting and a moving about. Now life turns around again, falls into place. New plans are made, new encouragement and enthusiasm. Hands are steadier, ideas able to be turned into action. New opportunities await. They’re all around you. Choose all of them. You laugh.

AQUARIUS: You’re learning how well you can provide for yourself. You’re recognizing your creative efforts keep you well protected and cared for. I have written many time that Aquarians are the ones who come from the future. So they know the future. Rather like an “unthought known.” And therefore all they experience prepares others who watch them for that future, for the times to come. You are valuable. You are our forerunner. You inspire love in people.

PISCES: There is a seeking for clarity about the nature of your relationships with intimates, friends, acquaintances. Some have fallen away and some you no longer want to be part of. This signifies that you are walking down a different path now, entering into new studies and relationships, working on different goals. At first there’s sadness for things lost. Then you turn toward the new lands offered. A new world comes into view. It is one of rare beauty.