Sun in Virgo, New Moon & Uranus Retrogrades August 25, 2022

The Sun entered Virgo Monday, bringing us the sign of Ceres in the garden tending to Persephone, her daughter, who soon will enter into the underworld, and then Ceres, missing her daughter falls into grief and transforms the warmth of summer into the cool days of autumn and then the snowy cold of winter. And so the story goes.

Virgo is the sign of the Virgin Mother, pregnant with the holy child (new light), born at Winter Solstice. The child represents the Soul of us, the new light within that guides and directs the personalities of disciples. Virgo is the Virgin (pure) Mother who within her being is made of three components – Spirit, Soul and matter itself. As is humanity. These are esoteric temple mysteries written in the stars and in plain sight for all to see each month.

Wednesday, Uranus, the “awakener” becomes stationary retrograde, joining four other planets – Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Pluto – and one asteroid (Chiron) also retrograde. (Note: retrograde planets can be unpredictable to the point of magical.)

Uranus rules the Aquarian Age and Aquarius is the sign of humanity learning about true friendship, cooperation and community. Uranus will be retrograde till January 22, 2023. Uranus will remain in Taurus during its retrograde. Taurus is our stability, the illumined mind, it’s land, resources, money, possessions. It’s gold and all things that glitter. Uranus retrograde is an explosive energy if repressed. Uranus is potent, deeply psychological, analytical, with intuition and revelations occurring at the speed of light. Freedom is re-awakened (think 1960s which our present times reflect on a higher dimension). (more on Uranus next week).

Saturday is the new moon at 4 degrees Virgo. At new moon times, we support and uphold the endeavors of the New Group of World Servers, men and women of Goodwill working everywhere in the world. Mercury rules Virgo. With moon in Virgo, we analyze, refine, improve, and seek to serve others. For parents with Virgo children, we teach them how to first ‘serve” and care for themselves. This lays the groundwork for true service later on. “Let matter reign,” is the personality seed thought of Virgo.

ARIES: In the next several months you’ll break from the past and all things (people, ideas, beliefs, fears) that have hindered your freedom, self-identity, creativity and self-expression. You trusted others to have your interests at heart. However, you found this wasn’t always possible. An awakening is occurring informing you to be strong and make decisions about and for yourself, and to change your image to that of success. You can do this.

TAURUS: You are awakening to the fact that you are of great value, something not realized before to such depth. As your thought of self as valuable grows, all that you value will change. I have found that without a sense of self-confidence firmly established there is less forward movement because the self doesn’t know what to choose or how to take action. This will change. Watch your finances. Always ask if your choice and actions are practical.

GEMINI: A return to a place with people previously known has, is or will be happening. You return to a neighborhood from long ago, or think about it to better understand that time in your life. You need new realities, ideas, fields of study, concepts that expose you to the future. Seeking new routines, you might dress, think, relate and express yourself differently. A new life-pattern comes forth. Read Christopher Alexander’s “A Pattern Language.”

CANCER: You’ll return to an earlier interest, work, theme concerning family and home seeing how your history and early life interface with and influence your present. Don’t be surprised if home life is somehow disrupted, if time speeds up and slows down (like the tides), if routines keep changing, if decisions are quickly called for while patience dwindles. Hold all these things within a spirit of understanding that there’s no more normal, anywhere. For all of us, this is preparation.

LEO: More and more you find yourself thinking unconventional thoughts, doing out of the ordinary activities that actually begin to describe who you really are and provide you with freedom of expression. It would be good to tell close friends and family that you’re moving into an unusual, original, perhaps eccentric period of creativeness. It’s also a time to seek more play. Unusual attractions occur, too.

VIRGO: The habitual, regular, normal, consistent, orderly and routine in daily life, work and relationships change unexpectedly. Anything confining will be liberated, including ideas and beliefs that create separations and block love, in your life. You might feel restless, and so a new rhythm will be found. Unusual methods of healing – laser light, energetic medicine, homeopathy, acupuncture – are of interest. Eventually only the unconventional (read holistic) will make sense.

LIBRA: If interactions or relationships seem confusing or difficult, you’ll quickly walk away thinking the situation too hard to bear. Cooperation is needed to understand what actions are appropriate and, if everything feels limiting, how to respond. Explore with those you love ways that bring about wonder to replace boredom. Explore the impossible, impractical, the unattainable and the unachievable. The outcome is interesting, almost magical.

SCORPIO: It’s a good idea to tend to money and resources with extra care as something could occur that’s unexpected, especially with shared resources. Keep up with all legal deadlines and matters – taxes, loans, debt. If not taken care of pleasure and ease could be limited and expenditures multiply. Something experimental and unusual will take place. Expect this and maintain balance each day through intentional Goodwill which creates Right Relations.

SAGITTARIUS: You may be traveling unexpectedly. Perhaps travel is already planned. Something unexpected will occur providing you with a sense of freedom, liberation from difficult feelings, past beliefs, and that ongoing sense of limitation. Notice as you see the world differently than most, those that you meet reflect that difference. Tradition is cast to the winds as you begin to cherish and welcome the unconventional. It’s time to study something (unusual).

CAPRICORN: There is a review occurring concerning how you live each day, what your plans have been and what you want them to be. Also, you consider your career, how you as an authority relate to others. You want to be free of the past. However the past hasn’t revealed all of its secrets yet. More of your talents will be discovered, along with recognition that you approach your work in the world with dedication and care. Wherever you are, whenever you appear on the scene, everyone feels liberated. That is quite a gift!

AQUARIUS: Your circle of friends, groups that surround and love you, accept and listen intently to your hopes, wishes and needs. They begin to study what you are teaching for they are devoted to helping you and thus creating a life filled with all things new. A review each day is necessary. It provides a foundation for the needs of the coming days and weeks. what is to come forth. This is based on listening, asking, observing needs. These are the requirements of the Aquarian Age. Uranus provides the pathway.

PISCES: Things unconscious and habitual come into your awareness. Then they are released. How do you feel about being anonymous and behind the scenes instead of being front and center? Pisces often hides away, initiating new realities from behind the scenes. Anything secret, already somewhat exposed, will have more light shed upon it. Nothing’s private anymore. The past needs shaking up and interesting coincidences continue to occur. The shimmering future eventually comes into view.