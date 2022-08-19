Leo to Virgo – Entrance to a Secret Garden August 19, 2022

We are in our last week of Leo. Leo is the light of the Soul which is the light of the Sun that bestows upon humanity and the earth richness, warmth and life. Within the rays of the Sun is the Light of Wisdom, disseminated every moment the Sun’s rays touch the earth. Disciples are taught in the Wisdom Temples to arise at dawn, stand in the light of the early morning Sun and recite morning prayers. Disciples also stand in the last rays of the Sun at twilight. During these times disciples develop the Will to Good, the Will to Love, the Will to Do Good which aligns with the Will of God.

At dawn the twelve petals of the heart open to the light of the Sun. At twilight, the heart petals slowly begin to close, preparing us for sleep. When we stand in the light of the Sun, morning and evening, we are able to connect to Shamballa, the place where the Will and Love of God is known. The lights from the Great Bear, Pleiades and Sirius all flow through the Rays of the Sun. During dawn and twilight, the Will of God aligns with the wills of men (thinkers). Life becomes harmonious. There are two paths to Shamballa. One is through Leo, the heart of the matter, the lion of courage. The other path to Shamballa is through the study of astrology.

Monday night, August 22, the Sun enters Virgo. Leo is fire, Virgo is earth. Mercury trines Pluto on Monday. It is a very potent day. Virgo is the sign of labor, of service that benefits others. This facilitates a deep inward journey, an incubation period. In Virgo, sign of form and matter, of intelligence, the Soul is gestating. The code word for the Soul is the Holy Child, appearing as the new light at winter solstice.

During Virgo, humanity transforms in secrecy and silence as the Soul gains a full spectrum of Light. These are esoteric mysteries taught in Mystery Schools and Wisdom Temples. From fire to earth, Leo to Virgo, one gains entrance to a secret garden.

ARIES: Do you feel divided between four ways, standing in the middle wondering which path to pursue next? There are several past issues that need tending before how to proceed appears. They are being presented to you now in subtle ways. Observe, assess, ponder, pray and have the intention to carefully and with focus complete all that is incomplete and unfinished. Then the next page turns.

TAURUS: You must maintain a focus on the future even though life events may seem to hold you back. The seeds of the new era must be planted now and each sign has the responsibility for a facet of that garden. As Taurus you have the illumination needed concerning how to bring forth the plans and purposes of the new era. Land is needed, a model of community is to be built, understandings of how and why must be brought forth. There are many to be saved.

GEMINI: You can experience confusion when not balanced within the center of two realities. Observe with poise both sides of every issue in order to create a triangle of synthesis. Stand at the apex. Knowledge is your path. True knowledge creates right thinking. Then symbols appear filled with revelations leading to Right Choice. Ponder upon, draw and visualize the seven pointed, six pointed, five pointed stars, then a triangle and a Cross. Draw these again and again.

CANCER: A fusion and synthesis are occurring between what you were taught and what you now seek to know. If money is a concern, know that it will always be available. Careful not to think or speak in harsh or critical ways. Do not gossip or listen to gossip. Careful of using tones of impatience. The homeopath Chamomile neutralizes impatience and anxiety. At times you feel like a rainstorm is happening within. A cleansing process is occurring.

LEO: It’s possible that thoughts and feelings from previous relationships are being evoked, remembered and recollected. Are there memories from childhood influencing your behavior in relationships? It’s good to ask what you learned in each relationship. And to also ask, “Did I love and give enough?” There’s still time to make things right. Everyone is learning from everyone else, all the time. Your self-identity shifts and changes. Love happens all over again.

VIRGO: Tend to finances; ask for assistance if puzzled, embrace the future by investing money in real goods – land, gold, supplies to sustain you and others for the times to come. Plan for many to join you. Know that when you are self-critical, heartache and weakness are the results. It’s important to know the difference between good and evil, dispassion and deception. It’s best to use words of praise, which neutralize mental and emotional illusions and criticisms. Know you are perfect.

LIBRA: Something transformative and new has been occurring in your life. Perhaps it’s a new level of service bringing forth a new creativity. This continues through autumn, winter and into the next year. Good things are coming about in your professional life. Tend with care and kindness to family. What you offer the family will sustain, nourish and fortify you so you can continue to re-enter the world each day with confidence. Your heart knows how to care for those in need and those who have been left out.

SCORPIO: It may feel that you need to structure your surroundings so that nothing is left to chance. Also, you want to nurture and build an ever-growing participation in a social sphere. You wonder what to do with your money as you are offered two choices. One grows resources, one dims them. How do you decide which to choose? Which is more sustainable? Which prepares you for the future? Which gives you pleasure. What will help you share more? What brings forth more love?

SAGITTARIUS: It’s time for something new in terms of relationships. Is it also time to travel somewhere you’ve been before to assess it with new eyes? Do be aware of how much work you’ve done, how hard it’s been, and where you are today. In the next eighteen months your usual ways of thinking and interpreting will be changing once again. Your creativity will change, too. Some of this is already occurring. Has the past year been topsy-turvy with life tumbling all about? Peace comes on little cat’s feet.

CAPRICORN: You asked for a playful column. I see why. Pluto continuing for so long in your first house of self-identity. Everything about your life is deep and profound and you need someone to bring forth more humor which then frees you from the Plutonian depths. Let’s not talk about money. You have enough. You will always have enough. You have the ability to transform all events, all interactions and environments into realms of beauty. All your prayers turn everything into a shrine. All things then become sacred.

AQUARIUS: There’s a new reality in your life as the old realities, like tumbleweeds, simply drift away. Your childhood offered you a certain reality and lens concerning money. It comes and goes. And here we are today, the monetary world collapsing and in a state of reset. You are not fearful. From the ashes emerge great opportunities. Ponder upon priorities considering the world situation. Be sure to be on the right side of history. When you are, you are free to bring the future into the present. From you, the new era unfolds.

PISCES: Things feel very complex. In your state of solitude past memories continue to surface. What appears are disappointments, sadnesses and unrealized hopes along with mistakes and how we may have rejected, not tended to and/or hurt others. It’s important to be aware of these things then to ask for forgiveness. The homeopath Ignatia Amara is excellent for helping relieve ourselves from sadnesses and hurts from the past. The deepest layers are uncovered safely. And with loving care. Then you are free.