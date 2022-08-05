Labours of Hercules – Twelve Stories & Twelve Signs August 5, 2022

We are presently under the fiery light of Leo, one of the twelve narratives or labors of Hercules. Each of the 12 Labors (zodiacal signs & Gates) of Hercules is a story about the Soul and the personality. Each sign describes a different relationship between the two. In Cancer, the personality (“dark light of matter”) awaits the light of the Soul.” In Leo, the Soul appears and must learn to overcome the strong personality (wild lion laying devastation to the land).

Leo is the 5th gate, labor and task for Hercules. We (humanity) are Hercules. These are our stories and tasks. Under Leo, Hercules is to overcome the Nemean Lion (wild uncontrolled personality). The people are afraid. Hercules is courageous, strong and brave – Leo qualities. There are two lions in the story. One is the kingly lion, Hercules himself (the Soul). The other is the animal lion (the wild personality). The animal lion (uncontrolled personality) is “destroying the countryside” (life of the humans).

And so Hercules goes on his way, passing through Gate 5, alone and unafraid. Eventually he hears the “Lion’s roar in all the land, especially in the evening air”. And comes upon a cave and entering it, faces the fierce lion whose breath is fiery hot. Hercules grasps the lion by the throat, until all the lion’s roars of hate subside. Hercules overcomes the lion with his great courage, strength and act of will.

Later, when his task is complete the great Teacher, looking on, speaks to Hercules, “The lion is dead, Hercules, but lions and serpents must be slain again and again. You have done well. Rest now. For Gate 6 (Virgo) opens soon.” In Labor Six (Virgo), Hercules steps upon the shores of a great sea where no men were found. Only a Queen and her Temple Virgins. Hercules wears a lion’s skin. It informs the Teachers he is ready for testing and training. The Sun enters Virgo August 26.

ARIES: You may struggle mentally to maintain equilibrium between hopes, wishes, dreams, desires and what is actually possible. It’s good to study the subject of sacrifice – the 1st Law of the Soul. Note sacrifice and sacred begin with the same four letters. At the center of sacrifice is Love. Love and sacrifice both come from the heart. We’re on Earth because we sacrificed ourselves (chose) to be here. You are to be a fiery warrior. Spiritual warriors always win.

TAURUS: You assess all relationships in terms of value, practical as well as spiritual values. You must also assess what you value, yourself as of value and the values you offer others. Often you sense there is more you can give. Always begin any actions with intentions for Goodwill. This intention creates Right Relations. Always offer the goodness of yourself in relationships. You know love isn’t a feeling. It’s a daily choice.

GEMINI: Tend to all things great, small and necessary in daily life. Observe all habits, agendas, actions and notice how you serve others and your environments. We evolve step-by-step, beginning with tending to our physical, then emotional, then mental bodies. Then we progress to the Soul. Each day “brood, as a Soul, upon the service for the coming day.” Emotions are then calmed. The lights of Mercury and Venus shine through you.

CANCER: You reassess goals and aspirations in the coming months. Earth (soil, trees, plants) is very important for your well-being. Make sure you’re out and about in the Sun and in nature – the most balanced kingdom. Its radiations strengthen your heart and mind, refocus your enthusiasm (“filled with God”), allowing calm practicality to emerge. Allow the devas in your garden be your daily companions.

LEO: Ponder upon how you want to be seen, known and recognized in the world. Consider your identity as one who is helping to build the new culture and civilization. Leos are to nurture the new era at its foundational stages because Leos are leaders. Begin to share with everyone your thoughts, ideas, resources, and discoveries. Cultivate all creative gifts. Leo’s talents must move from self to the community called humanity. Leo is the completion of Aquarius.

VIRGO: You’re always coming into a new state of self-identity. That makes you very interesting. Always be filled with thoughts of goodness. It’s important to tend to the home. Its value is now and in the future. A certain set of teachings holds possibilities for greater Love and Wisdom. This study allows you to enter into the life stream of humanity through understanding the mysteries. Uranus asks if you’re studying astrology seriously yet? It stabilizes you.

LIBRA: It’s a spiritual practice, especially in Libra to realize one is useful and very valuable. Is this consideration difficult to ponder? Here is an exercise. Make lists of all your gifts, abilities, talents, kindnesses, good deeds, thoughts, ideas, plans and givings. There you find your value. Place the lists on your walls, mirrors, etc., and read them aloud each day. This knowledge of self balances you. It’s the beginning of your self-identity as a Goodwill ambassador and server of humanity.

SCORPIO: Things, events, meanings, stars, people all sometimes go into hiding – especially Scorpios. Then you find someone else hiding away and make their acquaintance. There’s actually someone in your life very valuable to you. They’re knowledgeable and have the skills needed for your next creative stages. They are concerned with humanity’s future. Call forth all your resources, especially friendships and work together in helping others. Then you come out of hiding.

SAGITTARIUS: Life becomes subtler, slightly different, poignant, beautiful, feelings of sensitivity and compassion awaken. Tend to all debts and then give (tithe) to charity. Example of giving to those in need: St. Jude’s Hospital; Doctors Without Borders; Heifer Project. These are difficult financial times. The spiritual law is what we give is returned ten-fold. When we give to others our life is cared for. You always need the tenderest of care.

CAPRICORN: Things seem transformative at times, restricted other times. Then joy comes from giving and helping others. Also from the garden, through the door and into your heart. As you serve those in need, a new identity is forming. This identity is a new self, one of leadership. The river of life is guiding you downstream into new territories. Each day you help bring forth the new awareness of the new era, one of friendship and of care. This is the culture and civilization. Notice how valuable is your part.

AQUARIUS: You see the need for nourishment of self with others. One source of nourishment is financial security in terms of home and land. Visualize a home on vast amounts of land. Include a workspace for the arts, cottages, gardens, trees, ponds, communal kitchen. See friends and loved ones close by. Work daily on this thought-form through visualization. Draw and paint it. Talk about it. These are the first anchoring of your hopes, wishes and dream.

PISCES: A return to a previous, perhaps put-aside creative work allows you to reaffirm its importance in your life. There’s a renewed fire in the mind, calling you to new endeavors. Allow for laughter and a sense of play, much missed in your life since childhood. And a new level of creative work reflecting who you are now and are becoming. All parts of you yearn toward a close spiritual community. It will appear in its right timing. In paradise.