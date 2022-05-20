Mercury Retrogrades in Gemini

From May 10th to June 3rd, Mercury, planet of communication, is retrograde at 5 degrees Gemini, sign of gathering and sharing of information. Mercury is also the planet that influences thinking, ideas, driving, traveling, and interacting with ease and curiosity. When Mercury is retrograde, information (facts, plans, ideas, messages, etc.) seems to go into hiding. The reality is that all that we have encountered in the last three months has overloaded our mental processes.

We enter into a review, assessing all information and experiences from the past. Our minds (thinking) become internalized. We sift through experiences and information to eliminate what is not useful, and to absorb on deeper levels what is valuable. Mercury retrograde times (always three weeks long) can be very useful. We look at previously held information with new eyes. We review and assess.

It is important to understand retrogrades (all planets retrograde) so that we can make use of a cycle of time that assists us in evaluating our life, ideas, plans, thoughts, experiences and beliefs. Decision-making is different during Mercury retrogrades. We are in fact to put off making decisions (major ones) when Mercury is retrograde. When we understand retrogrades we no longer make ill-informed or ill-timed decisions, we can actually save time, money, and avoid difficult outcomes. Mercury retro forces us to review all aspects of our lives.

Previous relationships and situations that are incomplete come back into our lives. Our minds turning inward, we don’t see the fine print. We can miss important dates, and we can become forgetful. Since our thinking processes are internal and information can be hidden it is best to refrain from important decisions, dates, commitments, plans and transactions. We DON’T buy a house, car or large appliance. We DON’T make commitments, take out loans, promise anything, or begin to or decide to move or purchase anything of importance. The reasons are that when the planet of mind and communication (Mercury), is retrograde, many things are concealed, unseen, unknown, out of sight, secluded, and rather mysterious. When Mercury moves forward again, the previously hidden information is revealed, disclosed, laid bare, becomes public, is unveiled, and brought to light.

ARIES: The Mercury retrograde affects your thinking, communication and values. Also, your mode of transportation and all things technological. Do things need tune ups, repair, upgrades, expansions? Are all systems of contact working? Are there people you must contact, tasks to tend to, bills and correspondences waiting for your attention? Whatever must be done, do it slowly, with care and attention and give yourself more time than usual. Have intentions to complete all previous work. You have three weeks. Magical times indeed!

TAURUS: Previous financial situations not able to be tended to till now may need your attention. With all bills and monetary interactions, check and recheck the amounts for there could be mistakes. It will be important to re-evaluate your budget and spending. I think you have many valuable items, which could be sold so you have more capital to work with. Also, tend to ordering preparedness supplies. And create that environment you’re impelled to build for the times to come. A large greenhouse perhaps?

GEMINI: You ponder upon how others perceive you. Realize you have leadership abilities. In the next several weeks your thoughts will be on your self-identity and religious realities. Do not allow self-criticism to undermine your goodness. There may be a challenge between your love of self and your judgmental critical self. Let love win out. Someone else may activate this. Know that your childhood experiences were chosen by you for learning. Love underlies all happenings in our lives.

CANCER: Fears may be ready to set up housekeeping in your emotional mind. Inform them they are neither useful nor welcome. Others can assist you if you share what’s bothering you. Allow them to listen. Fear can become addictive, looping over and over in your lower mind and bringing you to your knees metaphorically. If there is lamentation and grief, that is allowed. But fear isn’t. It isn’t real and is based on non-information. Love is what heals. Call in the Soul of the matters.

LEO: Reassessing friendships and social interactions, future goals, hopes, wishes and aspirations are your currents of thought in the coming weeks. Re-evaluating these dreams and wishes keeps us in touch and aware with our internal lives. Whenever we feel tension and longing, know that new needs and aspiration are calling to be recognized. Respect this. When desires are spiritualized, they become aspirations. They inform us of the pathways to our future.

VIRGO: Your life direction comes more and more into focus along with who you want to be in the coming years. These are most important considerations and ones you have been seeking. Sometimes we don’t really know what life has in store for us. And sometimes we can’t visualize anything. What in your life are you striving toward? What things/events are most important for you? Do the environments you find yourself in, reflect you? Where would you like to be?

LIBRA: Several times in our lives we have spiritual experiences that lead us to reassess life’s purpose and our purpose within life itself. We define, refine and redefine; we ask if there is actual justice in life. There is but it’s often hidden unless we quest beneath the surface of the accepted reality. Ethics become important, morals, discernment, too. What are your ethics, morals and values? To remain on the path of Light, remember at all times to radiate Goodwill.

SCORPIO: Other people’s money and resources will be on your mind and/or money and resources you hold in common with another. Arrange a meeting specifically concerning these resources stating what both of your needs are at present and for the future. Think gold and silver. You will reassess and rearrange but it must be done with equanimity. We will begin to enter into a sharing economy. Knowing this you can better manage your need for power. Power with others works best.

SAGITTARIUS: Remembering all previous relationships may occur the next three weeks. It’s good to assess what was gained, what worked, what didn’t and how your belief systems (patterns learned in childhood) affected the outcomes. Something special is or will be occurring concerning the heart of the matter. Perhaps it’s that you understand how love works and that it’s not about how the other loves. It’s about your intentions and ability to see the life principle of livingness in action. You are to love more.

CAPRICORN: Daily work and agendas, interactions with family, friends and co-workers will be the focus. Something from the past shows up and through the intentions for right relations to occur you create a state of cooperation that surpasses all expectations. Home life on a daily basis may be changing. A previous restrictive attitude of someone near you pauses for a while. Eventually a difficulty in relationships must be faced lest something is lost forever. Schedules shift and change constantly. You have the strength to persist.

AQUARIUS: It’s good to know there’s a difference between what makes you happy and what makes others happy. They are not the same. It is a major shift within ourselves when we are able to ask what makes another soothed, comforted, happy and cared for. When we realize these we may at first have to sacrifice our own sense of comfort. But should we tend to the other with intention, joy replaces discomfort and the happiness is ours. This is Soul work.

PISCES: The following issues will be on your mind in the next three weeks. Your mother and you as mother (if you are); your relationship with children, especially daughters; concern about your home – where and how you live and what the future will bring in terms of home, family, and the quality of nurturing you give and receive. There will be conflicts felt amidst all the realities. What you truly want may not be available. But something greater is. Values are reassessed. You find a gold and silver lining that is unexpected and magical.