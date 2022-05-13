The Wesak Buddha Full Moon Festival May 13, 2022

The Wesak (waters of life) Festival is occurring this Sunday, May 15, at 9:14pm (west coast time). Wesak is the Buddha Full Moon festival, and this year we also have a lunar eclipse (something in form is complete and disappears). The Wesak Festival is the second of the three Spring Festivals supplying Earth and humanity with specific spiritual forces (extra planetary) to “restore humanity’s well-being and to help restore the Plan on Earth”.

At the Taurus solar festival (Wesak), the Forces of Enlightenment stream into the Earth illuminating humanity’s minds and aiding in the cultivation of love, harmony, discernment and discrimination. It is the “Will of God” that we develop these capacities so we can make appropriate choices, help one another, recognize the truth, build the new era (Aquarian Age), and “discover” the Path of Return.

The Buddha makes his annual return to humanity during the Wesak full moon, bringing a blessing from the Father to the Earth and the four kingdoms (mineral, plant, animal, human). Preparing the Way for the Buddha are the Great Ones (Christ, the Hierarchy, disciples from many lands, pilgrims, you and me through knowledge and intention). The Buddha is invoked using sacred song, dance, symbols, prayers, mudras all performed in a sacred protected valley in the Himalayas.

At the moment of the Full Moon the Buddha is called forth and the Great Lord of Illumination appears in the heavens. He distributes the blessings of God (the Will-to-Good) to the waters in the crystal bowl, to the Christ (Archangel from Sirius)and the Hierarchy, all of whom hold the blessing in safekeeping until the Gemini Festival, where it is distributed to humanity.

The day and night of Wesak many around the world (the New Group of World Servers) place pure-water-filled crystal bowls outside in the open air (in gardens, rooftops, ledges, porches and steps). As the Buddha blesses the world all the waters on Earth are vivified and also blessed.

And so, let us, pilgrims as we are and using our imaginations, all travel to the Wesak Valley together and experience in a “waking dream’ this festival. May we all be blessed. May we all have and radiate the Light of Taurus which is the Light of Goodwill. This is our task now. (Note: Read more on my FB page & website, www.nightlightnews.org/)

ARIES: A continuing theme is your identity and now it’s you and the group. Be aware of what you offer and provide, and how to expand the good in both self and others through group dynamics. Your future depends upon the unfoldment of your Soul. How to do this? With intention, offer all talents, gifts, interests and abilities to humanity for their safekeeping and well-being. This assures yours. A blessing, like the Buddha’s, results.

TAURUS: The Wesak Festival’s blessing occurs each year in Taurus, sign of illumination. Throughout your life you always sought illumination in what you do, see, think, feel and explore. Whether conscious of this or not (now you are), this theme is both your life purpose and life work. As the Buddha blesses humanity you are to receive that blessing personally then turn and bless others with your illumined mind and kind heart. You will then help steward the yet to unfold future.

GEMINI: You might consider your actual etheric presence at the Wesak festival (in dreams). One must have great aspiration to participate. The Wesak festival is deeply involved with Venus, your Soul ruler, and with Mercury (Ray 4, Harmony Through Conflict), your personality-building ruler. All these energies combine to bring you to the next state of awareness and spiritual consciousness. Shall we travel to the festival together?

CANCER: It’s best to maintain quiet mental contemplation so all information being received can organize itself into understanding. Realize the groups you belong to offer ways that further intuition. Group work can feel new to you, its outcomes more and more unexpected, becoming a deeply cherished experience. Much of your life is hidden on purpose. You do not know yet that you are in the deep embrace of the future.

LEO: Prior knowledge of who you are in the world, your work and leadership abilities and how you affect others are being assessed, reassessed and reformed. You will reinvent yourself, calling upon hidden gifts and abilities, adapting to behaviors of those you admire, reading into yourself more and more virtues useful for the coming revolutionary times. Relationships for you are always with people unlike yourself. They are your shadow.

VIRGO: You have been deeply focused on daily needs and this continues for the rest of the year. Sometimes your mind turns away from simple daily living as you dream about a future of comforts, people and possibilities and communities elsewhere. Perhaps it has to do with work, or prayer, a retreat or possibly a great service to be accomplished. Observe if you’re learning new values or studying something that defines a different future path.

LIBRA: You seek a greater knowledge of someone you didn’t value well before perhaps. You seek a deeper experience of love, a newer inclusive view of the world. Perhaps you are traveling. You seek to understand what travels will take you into other worlds into countries and places far away. For now, simply investigate what calls to you in your present environment, wherever you find yourself. Life is offering you different realities and opportunities than what you expect. Life is good.

SCORPIO: Be deeply observant of conversations and encounters which will profoundly affect you for the next several weeks, taking you deeper into yourself and shifting your beliefs, opinions and points of view. You will have an effect on others in this way too. This involves a responsibility – being careful what you say and do, reflecting before speaking, and tending to finances and resources with focused care. Are you walking to the Wesak Valley with us?

SAGITTARIUS: Clarification and explanations are needed the next month, to self, first, then others. Should you be concerned about anything seek the truth first and then safe counsel. Being alone is not the best. Response and deep listening from another benefits and clarifies your perspective, helps you overcome difficulties and gain the detached (dispassionate) view. You will ponder upon relationships as they relate to your well-being.

CAPRICORN: Work and health – two themes during these times. The work is mental and physical, giving attention to detail, finding the best techniques, planning carefully. You always do a good job. Health – for those who criticize a lot – criticism hampers health. Praise vivifies and stabilizes health. If nervous or anxious Chamomile (homeopath) soothes. Your garden becomes your place of retreat, a shelter, a harbor, a haven and a place of comfort and refuge.

AQUARIUS: When communicating with others, attempt to explain your decisions thoughtfully and clearly. You may think you explained yourself but the retrograde calls for more communication. During retrogrades words remain in our mind and often are not articulated. Others don’t understand us then or our actions. You need a bit of play – releasing forgotten child-like energy. Listen to others with compassion and care. Aquarians are faster than the speed of light. Do you need a teddy bear?

PISCES: It’s good to withdraw a bit, to reflect in depth on what has occurred the past several years. Examine your daily life, evaluate your next steps and assess what needs have arisen resulting from subtle life changes. Speak the truth, your deepest thoughts and feelings, allow no pressures to build. Focus inwardly. Appreciate your childhood and parents for what they gave (or did not give) – all chosen before birth. Rest more. Walk with others to the hidden valley of Wesak. You will encounter much joy on that pilgrimage.