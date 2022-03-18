A Poem for Lent – our 40 days and nights of reflection March 18, 2022



Spring begins (Sun in Aries) next Sunday, March 20th in our northern latitudes. It is also International Astrology Day. We still have about four more weeks of Lenten preparations for Easter, Resurrection Day. Lent offers us time to create new rhythms. The entire past year is available for review and recollection. Pisces gathers the past year and all previous eleven signs, and offers them to the fires of Aries to create something new. The new spiritual year begins when Spring arrives. We too are invited to create something new before the Spring season begins. Easter is the Festival of the resurrection on all of life, especially the plant kingdom.

It is good to consider cultivating a sense of giving (gifting) during Lent. Giving creates a divine circulatory flow of energies. What is given is returned 10-fold. All actions, intentions and dedications generate an energy field.

What do we give? Not necessarily things, but the gifts of praise, recognition, deep listening, thoughts of Goodwill, prayers and blessings for others.

And choosing kindness always. All acts of generosity, Goodwill and kindness create an energetic field of light that radiates outward to all that is around us.

When thinking of offering/giving money….consider community values, complementary currencies, sharing, bartering, exchange. The Right Use of Money is a major test for humanity at this time. This is part of the First Initiation for humanity – the Initiation in Bethlehem, House of Bread.

Here is a Lenten poem for contemplation.

You have traveled too fast over false ground;

Now your soul has come to take you back

Take refuge in your senses, open up to all the

small miracles you rushed through.

Become inclined to watch the way of rain when it falls slow and free.

Imitate the habit of twilight, taking time to open the color that fostered the brightness of day.

Draw alongside the silence of stone.

Until its calmness can claim you.

Be excessively gentle with yourself.

Stay clear of those vexed in spirit.

Learn to linger around someone of ease

Who feels they have all the time in the world.

Gradually, you return to yourself.

Having learned a new respect for your heart

And the joy that dwells far within.

From To Bless the Space Between Us: A Book of Blessings by John O’Donohue, published in the U.K. as Benedictus. O’Donohue was a poet, theologian & philosopher.

ARIES: You will feel “in alignment” this month as many new ideas (that become ideals) and unusual revelations are impressed upon your mind. Pay deep attention. They are important and will stabilize your actions and self-identity in the coming challenging times. View and interact in groups with discrimination. Stand tall and courageous and remember that fear just means you need more information. Research.

TAURUS: You’re ceaselessly serving others throughout much of each day. Working behind the scenes allows you to read, study, research, think and ponder on things undisturbed. Sometimes you’re far away from home tending to life and death situations or medical emergencies. You must turn toward yourself now and begin to heal, using different healing modalities, vitamins, minerals and a special healing diet. Just for you.

GEMINI: The times are preparing everyone for the future. And you’re being prepared for a particular future work. With your rulers Mercury and Venus, one preparation is right communication; the other is bringing all that is separate into a unity. Geminis are to point out the dualities of light and dark on our planet. And then assure humanity of the “love that underlies all events in their world” which will save them. Can you do this? During the coming weeks you reflect upon friends, past, present and future. The next Mercury retrograde is in May.

CANCER: You may be remembering the many friends and groups you’ve affiliated with over time. There was a recognition, a call to leadership, an ability to teach and to help others in need. Do you have a future wish and hope to be fulfilled? Are you considering people far away? Is there a community interaction you seek to participate in? Over the years you’ve developed discrimination, ethics and ideals. How is your garden? Share what you grow.

LEO: Things religious, spiritual, philosophical, legal and adventuresome along with places far from here play upon your mind. You create intentions to be better organized; you prefer plans and agendas to include culture, travel and a sustained just philosophy. It’s important to know how to handle other people’s resources (inner and outer). Seek to learn what is of value about and within each person. Then you recognize how to honor them.

VIRGO: Work continues to be a stabilizing and expansive influence. You develop new ways of relating to everyone professionally and this creates an effective level of leadership. Your power is greater than you recognize and more than most comprehend. Careful with the authority you have become. Intentionally balance discipline, structure, will and kindness. Let love rule. So all can love and give too.

LIBRA: Your heart is filled with love for another (new, present or past relationship). Love changes you. You think about money in terms of legacies, inheritances, stocks, investments, taxes or savings. Tend to debts and become resourceful. Tithe generously. Bring all ideas, concerns and information into the light for discussion. And consider what would sustain you (food, people, items, books, elixirs, etc.) if the world suddenly changed.

SCORPIO: With your present work situation, consider creating a caring work environment along with new methods of well-being, communications and trainings. Tend daily to your physical health, eliminating all sugars, most grains and gluten. Make sure to care for your financial health as well. In the meantime, remember to have fun, play more and seek the artistic, the kind and the beautiful. Then your heart expands exponentially.

SAGITTARIUS: In your daily life, be willing to listen carefully to others, agree with and participate in their ideas. Listen more than talking. Just ask questions. This creates a loving emotional balance in your life. Should you do this you will be seen as one who is wise, intelligent and thoughtful – a person of terderness and care. Begin to consciously cooperate, share and offer praise. These create Right Relations within and without. Right Relations is one of the Laws of the Aquarian Age.

CAPRICORN: Your consistent care and nourishment given to family, friends, to the past and to tradition leads to a depth of unexpected feelings along with recognition by others. You are, to family, the “love that underlies all things”. This you consistently give to them. Sometimes our families are far away. If this is the situation radiate Goodwill from your heart to those around you. Then people, walking into your radiant light, feel you are their family, too.

AQUARIUS: Watch with care all resources, finances, money. Be very aware of what your values are. Maintain communication with family and siblings. Are you moving about a lot, does your present environment need change and improvement for you to feel safe and secure? Communicate to everyone what your needs are. A new opportunity reveals itself recognizing your talents and your work in the world. Tell everyone what you want to do and be. Work transforms us.

PISCES: Sun, Mercury, Jupiter and Neptune are in Pisces. So many shifts of moods, so many remembrances, some sad, some joyful. Thoughts appear about the future. A new home, a new foundation and purpose, new work, new challenges Neptune is dropping the veils between kingdoms making you exceptionally sensitive, aware of hurts with, to and from others. Hurts in the world too. Mercury opens the door to intuition, Jupiter the heart. You miss so many things which are dissolving away. Find your place in the garden. Remain there. Especially at dawn and dusk. The devas will join you.