Guo Nian – Happy Chinese New Year! February 4, 2022



It’s Chinese New Year of the Water Tiger. Tiger is the king of all creatures and third in the Chinese order of animals. Tiger years are 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II is a Tiger.

Chinese zodiacs are based on the five elements (Metal, Water, Wood, Fire and Earth) and each year the elements change. 2022 is the Water Tiger. The last Water Tiger year was 1962. Tigers are natural leaders. They are brave, confident, strong and courageous, assertive, generous, quick and short tempered.

Water Tiger years bring great change and challenges for humanity. We are to be like the tiger this coming year, leading with assertiveness when needed. We must put our lives back in order under the new Aquarius Laws and Principles and awaken to our true identity (World Disciples) and powers (of the Soul). Working locally, we uphold the laws with truth & equanimity, while poised like a snake about to strike should danger appear. Chinese New Year celebrations last two weeks, culminating at the full moon Lantern Festival, February 16th.

This week is filled with multiple festivals – Aquarius new moon festival, lunar new year, Groundhog Day, St. Brigit’s Day, Candlemas, the cross-quarter day and finally, Mercury ending it’s retrograde and stationing direct!

Tuesday, February 1st, Chinese Year of the Water Tiger began at the new moon (12 degrees Aquarius). Wednesday, a cross- quarter day, meaning we are between winter and spring. Wednesday is also the Celtic festival of St. Brigit and the Christian Festival of Candlemas, a festival of light in the winter darkness when beeswax candles are blessed for the year. We remember bees are from Venus on that day.

Thursday evening, Mercury becomes stationary direct in the sky at 24 degrees Capricorn. Mercury remains in its shadow till the first week of March. We move slowly forward now as both Venus & Mercury will have shifted out of their retrograde phase. Friday this week the Sun will join with Saturn. We may feel quite disciplined, limited, task oriented and responsible on Friday. It is an excellent work day.

ARIES: The key thoughts for Aries this year, in order to feel victorious amidst world transformations are courage, strength, right choice, truth and right leadership. Included in these are right relations (behaviors), group work, directed by spiritual values that allow everyone’s gifts to be recognized. Take seriously the Buddha’s words. He prepared the Way for his Brother, the Christ. Sift through everything from the past. Eliminate what is no longer needed. Keep treasures. Take long trips up mountains.

TAURUS: A new artistic ability has emerged much to your shock and surprise, though you have longed for this since childhood. Make contact, a sort of networking on spiritual levels, with different and various groups of people this year. Telling the truth concerning the new era, its goals and purposes. There is a great need for resources and resourceful people. Call them forth quietly. Continue on your many paths. You have extra-planetary help. Pure foods, the Sun and the circadian rhythm alleviate all that hurts.

GEMINI: Do you know what your future goals are? Sometimes neither Gemini nor Pisces realize them to bring them into form and matter. We (Geminis and Pisces) have goals but they are often hidden, in etheric forms, remaining in a visionary stage. This is a year of spiritual principles brought into outer practice and form. You will find the Aquarian principles sustain your dreams, creating health and vitality. You may ask for no boundaries, thinking nothing is impossible. However, discipline is needed and this is the paradox.

CANCER: Whenever you find yourself in a group, observe that you have become quite able at accomplishing multiple tasks with many people. When seeking help and support, along it comes attempting in surprising ways. It’s important to live life as a cooperative and supportive participant and collaborator. As routines disappear, imagination becomes the source of help and direction. Maintain daily disciplines for health and well-being. You need strength for the future.

LEO: Work responsibilities multiply and expand. Your first work as a Leo is to cultivate your gifts. They are needed in our world now. At times you may feel overwhelmed, other times you’re glad for the recognition and reliability of work. Sometimes you are the leader. Leadership helps you focus on what gifts and skills you have developed. Now they’re needed by the world, and those close by. This is the Leo/Aquarius partnership, yin/yang, shadow/light. Actually, you’re the yang. Be fun-filled for the festivities.

VIRGO: It’s good to assess all the good acts of service you have done in your life and also for others. These are your deeply personal and creative achievements. Expand now beyond these boundaries of goodness unless you feel emotionally exhausted and out of balance. Then it’s time for rest. The focus for you is self-identity, study, journeys, goals and travel that sustain your spirit. Working with family is most important. You are their protector.

LIBRA: You have shown discipline and structure these last years and they have helped create your sense of self-identity as responsible, caring, prosperous and successful. Childhood may have felt difficult, harsh and cold, with either abandonment or strictness you didn’t understand. However, childhood was a training ground for you as a server in the world. A training ground that has taken you into the fields of humanitarian service everywhere. New resources emerge from the shadows. Someone misses you. Reinvent your childhood.

SCORPIO: What personal decisions have you made recently from listening to your instincts, intuition and that small inner voice? Do you find the information reliable and do you feel directed and protected? I often don’t refer to the intuition when writing. Because very few have evolved enough into what is called intuition. We must be directed by the Soul and have built all seven levels of our mind to enter into the intuition. Another name for intuition is the Rain Cloud of Knowable Things. That door is opening slowly.

SAGITTARIUS: Wishes are powerful. One day they finally manifest, usually when our wish has dissipated and we’re wishing for something else altogether. What have you wished for in your life? What has come true? What are you wishing for now? If our wishes are deep enough we can’t reverse their manifesting into form in our lives. Most of our wishes are good things. I wish for you Right Resources and Right Use of Money, Goodwill and Wisdom. Love, too, of course.

CAPRICORN: In the next months there are two important things to consider. You are to apply more of yourself to creative pursuits, bringing beauty out of everything. You are also to organize your money and finances. If young ones are around teaching them about values and finance: how to save, how to give, how to choose things of value, how to care for themselves and having gratitude. All Capricorns are experiencing deep transformations, like inner earthquakes. You are the unicorn on the mountaintop.

AQUARIUS: You will feel in the coming months the need for a more stable home that sustains, comforts and protects. You seek a future that enables you to feel both security and freedom. Each day prepare for that future through visualization. Visualize how you want to live, where, with whom. Visualization is your deepest creative resource. What we deeply aspire to eventually appears in right timing. Soon you will seek a new direction and bring forth new endeavors. You’ve already begun. Have fun now.

PISCES: Jupiter, Neptune and Pallas Athena (asteroid) are in Pisces. This makes Pisces very sensitive and aware of humanity and world needs. Sensitive to the abandoned, the unseen, the hungry, the homeless, the lost,the suffering, the children and the isolation many. Our world in transition calls the awakened ones to serve in greater and greater ways. Your mind seeks an alternative way of livingness, building a template of care for everyone….a monastery, a retreat, an Aquarian community. You also seek resources. Ask for them. This is a spiritual journey. A journey of White Magic