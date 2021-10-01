Healing Wounds, Our Prayers Like Incense October 1, 2021

Reminding ourselves we are now working under the Sun in Libra and Mercury retrograde in Libra, which will continue ‘til October 18 (station direct at 10 degrees Libra). We remain in the retrograde shadow through November 4th. It will seem like a long Mercury retrograde, when considering the retrograde shadow.

We remember not to begin anything new during the retrograde, sign important papers, purchase important items and not to expect people to communicate clearly. But we can have compassion for others who may be stumbling along.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 is Michaelmas, feast day of St. Michael the Archangel. Earth’s protector, Archangel Michael stands at attention, sword in hand, throughout all of Autumn. In these times of crisis and transition we too hold high a flaming sword, standing with the Forces of Light so evolution for humanity and the Earth can proceed forward and on schedule, under Truth and the Rule of Law.

Sunday, October 3 is the feast day of St. Francis of Assissi(Oct. 3, 1226), Italian poet, literary writer, and founder of the Franciscan (men) and Holy Clare’s (women) Orders. St. Francis is the patron saint of animals, the environment and of Italy. Each October 3rd Catholic & Anglican churches hold ceremonies blessing the animal kingdom.

Francis preached the teachings of the Catholic Church, that the world was created good and beautiful by God but suffers a need for redemption due to ignorance. Francis informed both people and animals that the ability and duty of all creatures was to praise God (Psalm’s theme) and taught that the duty of humanity was to protect and enjoy nature as stewards of God’s creation.

There is a legend that St. Francis, on his deathbed, thanked his donkey for carrying and helping him throughout his life, and his donkey wept. When St. Francis died he was singing Psalm 141

1 I call to You, O Lord; Hear my voice. 2 May my prayers be like incense, my hands lifted up be the evening sacrifice. 3 Set a guard over my mouth, keep watch over my lips. 4 Let not my heart be drawn to evil, let me not eat of their delicacies. 8 My eyes are fixed upon the LORD where I take refuge—

St. Francis loved the larks flying about his hilltop town. Francis wrote a Canticle of the Creatures, an ode to God’s living things.

“All praise to you, Oh Lord. For all these brother and sister creatures.”

Francis wrote of healing wounds, being united, helping those in need. “We have been called to heal wounds, to unite what has fallen apart, and to bring home those who have lost their way.” The ways of St. Francis are the Ways of Love. He tamed the fiercest of wolves by his love for it.

ARIES: Libra Sun highlights your relationships, marriage, partnerships, interactions – professional and personal. You are seen as loyal trustworthy. Or those are virtues to cultivate in order to have authentic relationships. Imbalances signify a new balance is attempting to emerge. You must bring this forth. Mercury, joining the Sun in Libra, says, “Learn Compassionate Communication (NVC)”. If already trained, practice with others is essential.

TAURUS: You’re in a new state of gathering information for the purpose of understanding the truth about our science along with humanity’s origins and history. From this information we must create the new world. You are being assisted in these discoveries by the Sun (illumination), Mercury (messages), Saturn (structure & discipline) and Venus (concrete knowledge through science). You are to illuminate the minds of others. Tend to your fall and winter gardens now. The devas are waiting.

GEMINI: You need calmness in order to sense your own creativity and quitet surroundings that allow you to cultivate your gift as the “messenger”. This is the calm before the storm, the transition before the new wave hits us. You need courage of the heart and the intelligence of a clear mind so when the revolution begins, you are not left behind. As we stand within the interlude of the old and the new, the old no longer useful, you are called to be our present day “Paul Revere.”

CANCER: Is your home in order so that you can function easily and efficiently? Your family may need to create cooperative agreements so everyone can function more effectively together. In some families there are those members who seek dominance and those who seek equality. Perhaps it’s a situation of resources, delegation of tasks and duties? You sense life is transforming quite radically and you’re at the swirling center. Gather all that creates protection and a place of refuge for all creatures.

LEO: Like Taurus, you can be a loyal loving friend, exemplary in terms of trust. But that’s only if you feel a sense of well-being, being loved and cared for unconditionally. It is only in this way that you can evolve. Strength and courage are building within you along with a new two-year cycle. Be very caring in approaching others, especially with communication. You are to bring balance – an interlude of kindness – to everyone.

Virgo: The Libra Sun highlights your sense of values, what they are, what they could be, what you want them to be. Knowing our values helps us define ourselves and understand the lens through which we see the world. Is your material world in a state of order, organization and balance? Do you project out into the world the values of kindness and beauty. Perhaps you can consider bringing a new balance into the old, a new harmony, too.

LIBRA: You sense changes occurring in all relationships, close and far away. These reflect your need for subtle shifts and changes within. A mirror reflects the inner to outer and vice-versa. Something from the past, perhaps mother, a parent, something you loved, is emotionally significant. It is a spiritually serious responsibility to bring about a healing. As you contemplate this, and begin the process of forgiveness, old patterns (karma) fall away. You close many doors. A new door opens. It’s golden.

SCORPIO: In the coming month you may feel a sense of imbalance which is really a seeking of a new better balance. It may feel difficult at first. You may be out of sorts, feel a loss of direction, things out of order and everything veiled. And no matter what you choose and feel you need, something else will materialize. Do not be fretful, fearful or feel lost. The Neptune waters are creating a new state of compassion and organization for you. This will pass. You will miss this state of being.

SAGITTARIUS: It’s a good time to consider what your ideals are. Not ideas, but ideals. They are different. Did you know the New Group of World Servers radiates to humanity’s hearts and minds spiritual ideas? These then become “ideals” within humanity. They call humanity to be the World Disciple. And so the question what are your ideals? Do you consider them? Do you compromise them? I don’t think you do. Ideals are part of a world disciple’s tool kit. Ideals direct us. Can you list yours?

CAPRICORN: The Libra Sun in your chart is helping you project and offer your creativity to the world. The time has come to bring forth all your years of creative preparations. Wherever you are in the world, you are respected, and at time, feared. But that’s what all leaders experience. You have significant influence both creatively and especially socially. Something or someone confronts you. Remain poised – like a duck happy in a rainfall. You can turn something withholding into a future promise of goodness.

AQUARIUS: Are you wishing you could journey far away? Are you wanting to travel, seek foreign lands and cultures? If that is not possible, it would be good to explore new ideas, philosophies, perhaps a new place to live. There will be great mental goings-on, assessing yes and no of all situations. Whatever the choice and outcome, everything will be in balance and in equilibrium. Most of all you need to play and have a bit of fun. You win!

PISCES: There’s lots of hard work to be accomplished each day these days. Careful of exhaustion and burn out, and of things hot and red. Life feels demanding, mysterious, bittersweet, with more tasks added each day. As you tend to others in your work, seek the essence within them. Sometimes you can see it, sometimes not. Form covers it. Sometimes you hurt. Protect yourself with mantrams & prayer, right diet and time in the Sun. And put on those new shoes.