Hercules & the Lion’s Skin & Two Full Moons July 30, 2021

We are in the month of Leo and the royal star, Regulus, the heart of Leo. Regulus is a star of first magnitude, and the star through which Sirius (Ray 2 of Love & Wisdom, the star that directs and guides the United States) flows through.

Regulus is the Ruler, the Lawgiver. Its significance is that it holds a spiritual law that man (“man” is Sanskrit for “thinker”) is to become a law unto himself, for within each human there is the capacity to be a ruler (king/queen). Hidden within Regulus are a group of stars called the “sickle” The ancient Initiates/Rishis, who comprehended the essence within all stars and planets, saw these stars as symbols of an unfolding drama in heaven and on earth, a drama vaster than they could understand.

Regulus in Leo, and its cluster of stars convey three major ideas for humanity to understand; 1) man is a ruler (steward) of the kingdoms and the Son of God; 2) man is governed by the laws of nature (Rule of Law) which is a spiritual law to which all are bound by and subject to; 3) our (humanity’s) work is with the sickle, to cut out all that hinders one from living within and applying the spiritual laws of nature so that the Soul of peoples, countries and nations can come forth. Regulus, one of the four Archangelic stars in the heavens is called the Watcher of the North, offering four “words” to humanity – purity, love, dedication and service. When one adapts these, one has attained four of the qualities of the White Magician.

In 2011-2012 Regulus, while maintaining its essential Leo energies, moved from 29 degrees Leo to 0 degrees Virgo, sign of purification for humanity. In ancient wisdom texts it is written that Regulus will bring about a situation wherein the reorientation of the legal system will take place. Its functions and duties will become purposeful and useful for the world and legislation for the care and protection of the children of the world will be the law’s motivating power. This legal step will be primarily advocated by the United States of American and by Russia. Within the next ten years.

Aries – March 21 – April 19: There’s an increase of creativity when relating to children and to those you love and are intimate with, also when you enter into the arts, play games and look in the mirror. Simultaneously, your work calls to you, makes even more plans for your future. Responsibility looms over everything in your life and you understand and accept this because love has a hold on you like never before. Just one important counsel – no risk taking, no gambling.

Taurus – April 20 – May 20: All things concerning home and partner, family and foundation, past nurturance and present, mother and father and tending to where you live (or lived) comes up for review, reassurance and replay. It’s not Mercury retro (that’s late September & October), but the present chaotic times brings these forth and the next new moon asks what will you do and how long will it take to make those momentous decisions in dire need of completion? You must be worried about the future. We stand with you.

Gemini – May 21 – June 20: What are you thinking? Are you sleeping? Are ideas being impressed upon your mind concerning your present/future? There is a bit of organizing that needs doing. Is that in your mind, at work, at home? And there’s some communication that needs communicating. What is it about? Did something from the past appear — a feeling, situation, a memory, a person? You must ponder the future seriously (Sirius). It won’t be what you expect. And prepare.

Cancer – June 21 – July 22: Resources and money will be deeply considered with new ideas on how to use your finances productively. It’s possible a new value system emerges due to your knowledge of the present world situation. As the current chaotic times presents you with new ideas and direction, observe any changes in your thinking concerning resources, their availability, source, and how you express yourself through them. Have cash on hand. Invest in real things.

Leo – July 23 – August 22: Happy Birthday to all Leos this month. How interesting to again have an eclipse in your sign. Your sign is so potent that it contains three fires and this fiery energy streams toward you from the heart of the Sun into your heart. They are creating many changes and a lasting ending to parts of your past no longer useful. Your gifts are many because they are needed by humanity. On your birthday re-commit yourself, take a vow as a world disciple.

Virgo – August 23 – September 22: The Leo planets are resting and behind the scenes offering you refuge and contemplation, spirituality and the opportunity to listen for the voice of God. Maybe some have crept into your first house of self-identity, too. It’s therefore a proper time for rest and relaxation, for pondering the future by gathering all strands of the past, and by assembling new work and daily life agendas. Things may feel a bit chaotic but you’re able to form new harmonies from any disruptions and conflicts.

Libra – September 23 – October 22: This is a most important time to review future wishes, hopes and dreams. Take time away from work and family responsibilities, from relationships and social interactions, and, in solitude, interact with your inner self. You need reacquainting with goals, desires and aspirations, priorities and true values. The planets are shedding intense light on these issues. They shape the quality and excellence of your future, the success of which depends upon you developing Right Human Relations and true Goodwill.

Scorpio – October 23 – November 21: Read and follow Libra’s instructions. Then be aware that your two rulers (Mars the tester and Pluto the transformer) are challenging you to discipleship. This challenge will be reflected and thus felt in your life with friends, finances and communication. On inner levels you may be challenged to learn how to bring more harmony and goodness, more resources and kindness into your life. Hint: give, give and give some more. Then love some more, too.

Sagittarius – November 22 – December 21: Ok, so maybe if you’re very observant you’ll have the sense you’ve awakened from a deep sleep and suddenly all you’ve longed for (others, adventure, travel, change, opportunities) may be available. And then you’ll have to make choices (not easy) about what actually enRICHes you; how best to explore the recesses of your mind, heart and the world; and what perspectives are seeking to infiltrate your very being. Blame everything on the stars.

Capricorn – December 22 – January 19: As the months of summer unfold, as Leo and Sirius flow into your heart, you easily move toward intimacy with loved ones. Intimacy isn’t just another word for sex. It means love and wisdom, contact (releases love) and sharing, giving and receiving, tending toward and moving closer to all that you love. This is an opportunity this week and the next three months. Have the intention to work consciously with and under this divine influence. The outcome is surprising.

Aquarius – January 20 – February 18: With all communication in the coming weeks and months, remember to use a tone of nurturance. You will be communicating more with others due to an emphasis in work, relationships, love affairs and all things artistic and creative. Remember to radiate kindness and conscious Goodwill. Let these define you and your ways of interacting and communicating. This is the most important guidance one could receive.

Pisces – February 19 – March 20: Health and work needs must be focused upon as you simultaneously consider what parts of the past to keep, what to eliminate and what ideas are forming concerning beginning new projects. Tend to health very carefully for the next three months. Work ceaselessly in creating a new work environment out of the old and create daily agendas, including exercise and study. You will attempt to bring harmony out of the chaos (a creative state) of continual change. Ask your angels for assistance. They are surprising beings.