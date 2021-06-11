Chiron in Aries — Humanity’s Self Identity June 11, 2021

Chiron (a small solar system, an asteroid, between Saturn & Uranus) left the Neptunian waters of Pisces and entered Aries (all things new) February 2019. Since then humanity has been on a quest for its self-identity. It’s just the beginning of that new identity. Chiron remains in Aries until February, 2027. Chiron was a Greek Centaur, a kind healer, wounded and unable to heal himself.

In astrology charts, the symbol of Chiron (K) represents our wound – where we may feel broken, inadequate, shamed, not good enough and rejected. Chiron, a Greek centaur – half godlike human/half horse – was a wise, just and noble astrologer, teacher, alchemist and doctor. Paradoxically, after Chiron was struck by a poisoned arrow, he was unable to cure himself. Thus, the name Wounded Healer was applied.

Chiron’s symbol in our charts signifies where we hurt the most. And what we seek to know, understand and heal. It is where we can feel confused, left out, injured. It is our most basic of wounds. Often it is a family wound. And, in our carrying this wound, the hope is that one of us will heal the wound forever. Over lifetimes we each have this task.

Chiron in Aries brings to humanity a sense of self identity. Chiron in Aries says, “Let’s take a new look at ourselves, this wound of not knowing ourselves. Let us become aware of who we are, our origins and purpose. And heal our wound of not knowing our true identity.” Chiron affects everyone including countries and nations.

Chiron in Aries calls us to be of courage, to take action, be pioneers, stand up for ourselves, share the story about ourselves. This brings forth our identity. Sound coming through our throat helps us identify, come to true identity. The wound builds in us new awareness, compassion and wisdom of self. On Chiron’s work we can say, “Life continues to break our hearts. Till we come to know ourselves.”

Upcoming: Thursday, solar eclipse, new moon 20 Gemini on the US Mars (reorientation of our culture).MondayFlag Day, Saturn squares Uranus, a volatile wake up call, continued political unrest, testing limits of freedom, and new colliding with the old. What will heal this is the Chiron in Aries, when humanity realizes its spiritual essence. Christ bridges Saturn and Uranus.

ARIES: It’s a most important time for Aries. Perhaps the most significant. A new self-identity is emerging. Like a lotus, with roots deep within the earth, growing into the loveliest of flowers, there is and will be over the next six years a self-unfolding that can feel both painful and profound. Read Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself” (from Leaves of Grass). It helps identify deeply with the lostness you have felt, and the new lotus of self appearing.

TAURUS: You may enter into a more poetic and/or artistic way of life. The poetic life helps to identify impressions and sensitivities we feel. With Chiron in Aries, you realize all that you do for others before tending to the self. You tend to those in need, in service to the poor, the ill and the sick with great care and compassion. It is most important to begin to care for the self. Something may be “malingering.” More rest, sunshine, the earth, gardens and homeopathics are needed.

GEMINI: Call upon friends. They love you. Some friends have fallen away or are no longer available. Reach out anyway. You may feel a resistance to this. However, bypass the limitations of fear and/or embarrassment. Ask friends to assist you, whether for physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual or psychological needs. Friends want to be asked. Allow them into your “portal” of life, no matter what changes have taken place. Know that, under Venus, you are immortal.

CANCER: It is important, like Taurus, to tend carefully and listen to the self in terms of what needs to be healed. The messages may be very subtle. Know that there is never any failure on Earth or in Heaven. Everything you do is a success. No matter what upbringing you had, no matter the parents’ expectations or yours, everything you’ve done has been a source of light, attainment and accomplishment. You are asked to humbly realize this.

LEO: What are your deepest longings and secret needs? What do you want to learn or teach? What have you never had a chance to achieve? Where do you want to travel? What people and cultures do you seek to meet? What is your religion? What are your goals? Answers to these questions allow for a potent self-healing to come forth. There is also a particular spiritual teaching from a great teacher that resonates with you. Perhaps the Buddha’s 8 Noble Paths?

VIRGO: When we love more, healing takes place and karma is released. There are two laws that create unity. 1. The Will to Good creates Goodwill within all that is around us. 2. Our intentions for Goodwill create Right Human Relations and peace. These eliminate criticisms which always hurts and harms both the self and others. Virgo, ruled by Mercury, calls us to think and speak with kindness always. Words heal or they hurt. May all your words heal.

LIBRA: Tend and care for those close to you. Teach them what you know in kind and gentle ways. Allow them to teach you in return. Unconditional love transforms a relationship into something magical. It provides a renaissance and a protection for the relationship. We become more awakened to our responsibility in relationships, more grateful. We become sensitive to the hurts of those close to us. Blocks and hindrances fall away. Everything and everyone becomes valuable and sacred.

SCORPIO: A healing occurs when you take care of yourself in all ways, purifying all levels – physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. It is important to act as mentor for all those who encounter you. Everyone is looking to be taught. Scorpio, with its deep knowledge of both light and dark, can radiate the light of health, morality and ethics into the world. In this time of conflict, chaos and confusion, your light would be a light that purifies the darkness, until the darkness is gone.

SAGITTARIUS: You learn through lovers, love affairs, children, and all that you create. Learning for you is constant, lifelong, over lifetimes. You have many different “careers.” It looks like one, but there are many facets involved. Do you feel you haven’t succeeded in your ambitions or your creative endeavors? Do you sense you could do better or more? Is there frustration or dissatisfaction? Do you feel somewhat irrelevant? Is there a wound, a suffering or inner agony? Is there an awakening you are still waiting for?

CAPRICORN: Family, tradition, roots. Did you say recently you want to begin (or continue with) the family’s genealogy? Would knowing your ancestors help you feel more relevancy in your life? Are there memories from childhood coming forth? Are you writing the family history? Read and study quilt making as a form of art, family labor, stories, lineage, purpose and community. A picture of livingness all stitched together. Creating family traditions.

AQUARIUS: There may be a sibling you turn to that offers you kindness, direction and care especially when feeling sadness and pain? Is communication an issue with someone? A misunderstanding or radically different point of view. Wanting to be understood may trigger a wound. Know this, and remember it. Everyone is on their own path of development. Everyone is doing their best to understand their lives. And those to whom you belong, they listen and understand you. The rest comes later.

Pisces: The other day, to a friend who couldn’t balance her monetary ins and outs, who had no idea how to organize her finances, I said to her, “Let me help you figure out your finances, balance your accounts, so you know what you have, what you can pay back, what you can save.”Chiron in Aries for Pisces has to do with finances and values. And Pisces is about the value of helping others. Chiron in Aries for Pisces is also about self-worth. Self as valuable. When we rest in this knowledge, there is security and comfort. Chiron teaches us. And heals us.