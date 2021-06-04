On the Mystery Temple Doors — “Know Thyself” June 4, 2021

Under the light of Gemini and especially with Mercury retrograde in Gemini, we turn inwards and learn more about ourselves – our beliefs, fears, hopes, wishes and dreams, our thinking and communication. Gemini helps us gather information about ourselves and our world, which is at present in crisis and in transition. Concerning the present evolutionary times, I suggest reading Catherine Austin Fitts at www.solari.com. Every imaginable subject about our lives during these strange times can be found on Catherine’s website.

Our present crisis concerns the minds of humanity. What does humanity believe to be true? We are presented with a duality between truth and untruth. As this crisis continues, a separation occurs. Two paths appear – one for those who know the truth and the other for those who cannot yet discern the truth. As we move into the new era, the new culture and civilization, only those who are informed, knowledgeable, educated, intelligent and “enlightened” concerning the “truth” will be able to enter.

Gemini is the sign of gathering information leading to knowledge leading to truth. Mercury presents us with dual messages. And Venus steps in to clarify and unify the dualities. During Gemini we learn more about ourselves through study and the gathering of knowledge. Jupiter is the planet of knowledge and knowledge leads us to love and wisdom. First, we must begin with the knowledge of ourselves. “Who in truth am I”? the seeker asks.

Above the Mystery Temple doors is an axiom which reads

“Know Thyself ”. Only by knowing ourselves first can we better perceive the truth. There are twelve signs and twelve types of humanity. Each sign of the zodiac comes to knowledge about itself in its own particular way. During this Gemini/Mercury retrograde time it’s good to review each sign and understand how each sign learns. When we know ourselves, we love (ourselves and others) more.

ARIES: Study is boring at first to risk-taking-never-slowing-down Aries. They need to start things, always be first, not get too deep, and use their wit and sharp mind for mental bravado and sports metaphors. In class, before the teacher finishes asking a question, notice the first-hand waving is Aries. Later in life this very same Aries will become the brilliant intellect, philosopher extraordinaire and the one who synthesizes (Ray 7) vast amounts of information.

TAURUS: They don’t talk much and can’t take pop quizzes or write long paragraphs. They’re deep thinkers and one never knows if, and when, they’ll be ready to do a class project. They gather information and when older, have more money and real estate than the rest of us, saving all they have for the seventh generation. Ask them about real estate and gold. They illuminate the rest of us.

GEMINI: They talk, talk, talk and charm us out of responsibilities. They know a lot about everything but without much depth. They’re not supposed to. They’re supposed to make us curious enough so that we go deeper, not them. They read everything from milk cartons to small bits of paper. They’re very curious and do seven things at once. They present dual realities so we can choose. They can’t.

CANCER: They know how everyone’s feeling and learn through absorbing sentiment from the air. They learn through emotion. No cold mechanical facts for them. Wherever they are, they dispense warm cookies and hot cocoa. Everywhere they go is home. All Cancers are mothers. They remember everything accurately — facts, figures, dates, events, how the past relates to the future, and how many times you hurt their feelings. They’re the gate of spirit into matter.

LEO: This is the leader in training, the dramatist, the power leader, the one with the will and stamina because they’re in direct contact with the Sun. Creativity is essential. They display themselves, their creations, and their personality passionately in order to be recognized and appreciated. Praise helps them grow, they can’t evolve without it. In a classroom they’re the shadow teacher. Someday they’ll own their own institute, academy, or church and lead with both heart and mind.

VIRGO: This is the librarian, the detailer, the one who takes all of Gemini’s books, manuscripts and unrelated facts, sets them in order and creates a card catalogue on-line. Virgos are hidden behind pursed lips and almost closed eyes since they research everything in minutest detail. They really need to run and play more instead of focusing all of their time on details, percentages, ordering things and efficiency. They never give all of themselves away.

LIBRA: These are the ones whose task is to enter a situation and create chaos. Libras bring forth harmony and balance, but only after destroying the harmony that existed before. Learning for Libra is about who’s having a relationship with whom and how does it relate to them. In a group they lead by understanding how everything connects. The optimum learning environment for Librans contains flowers, calm colors, art objects, order and beauty. They are the best relationship. And very charming.

SCORPIO: The student in the back of the classroom dressed in black or deep purple and wearing sunglasses in bright daylight is a Scorpio. Their eyes penetrate matter to its core and they know all the answers. They work alone, make excellent surgeons, and have a depth of knowledge matched only by Pisces. They don’t like to be the center of attention. Don’t ask them any questions. They don’t like anyone knowing their business. They make good detectives and often open Mystery (Wisdom) Schools.

SAGITTARIUS: These are the professors on sabbatical, even when they’re teaching. Education is something they find while traveling, carrying mail, opening a publishing house, on a pilgrimage, or being free to eat in every restaurant in the world. They love food and are hidden epicureans. Always optimistic, they glide over details better than a Gemini. In the classroom these are the students who seek the “why” of everything. Sags are the, “riders on the white horse, eyes always on the mountaintops ahead”.

CAPRICORN: This is the rational and serious student always looking ahead, climbing the corporate ladder in order to break the glass ceiling. They study for hours, slowly but surely constructing their initiate minds. Capricorn is a realist, disciplined and purposeful. They effectively and logically work towards goals. They plan and strategize. One day, like a tired goat, they fall off the Himalayas, land in the middle of a Gemini Festival of Humanity, and find spirituality. Capricorns have the keys to the kingdom. Watch them carefully and be their friend.

AQUARIUS: They come from the future so hardly anyone understands them. They learn differently than everyone else, put things off until the last moment, and anything dull (like the present time) bores them. Their inventiveness is extraordinary but they need complete freedom, time, and space for brilliance to find them. Speed and movement help them think. They make unusual artists and love things glass-like, filled with fire, or Tesla coils. Their minds function more like lightning than regular brain cells. They are the “waters of life poured forth for thirsty humanity”.

PISCES: Well, here we are at the end, which is the way Pisces often feels in the classroom. This is a perplexed sign since they often don’t know why they’re on Earth. Classrooms stifle them, assignments and deadlines aren’t understood, and time is mysterious. When given care and explanations they assemble themselves and begin to work. They learn intuitively and need everything to relate to everything else. When asked a question they know the spiritual side of a subject, which is actually the essence of the inquiry. Well-constructed shoes keep them safe.