Mercury Retrogrades — A Magical Mystery Tour May 28, 2021

Mercury begins its three-week retrograde journey Saturday, May 29th and continues in reverse ‘til June 22nd, moving from 25 to 16 degrees Gemini. It’s good to consider Mercury retrograde as an alchemical span of time when self-reflection, introspection, the ability to understand the past (since last Mercury retrograde) occurs. It’s a time of correcting misunderstandings and misconceptions, entering into a more unifying reality through inner contemplation. A true mindfulness takes place as we have time to pause and reconsider our lives – past, present and future.

Mercury retrograde asks us to consider the content and quality of our thoughts and communications. Do we talk about people, events or ideas – three different levels of the consciousness. Do we gossip, tell the truth, philosophize, practice ahimsa?

During the retro we review, revise, reappraise, reevaluate, reassess, reexamine, reread and redo just about everything. We also eliminate thoughts and ideas no longer useful. I have suggested to students through the years to create a Retrograde Journal, writing thoughts, ideas, experiences, feelings in this journal only when the planets are retrograde. That time is now and for the next three weeks.

When Mercury is retrograde we enter into an experimental cycle of time, with new realizations and understandings. Mercury retrograde, especially in Gemini, impacts our communication, developing in us new thinking, ideas and plans. It causes us to be simultaneously both more alert and reflective, observing life from a higher perspective.

The “do nots.”Remember we do not sign important papers, make important purchases, send important documents, expect agreements to be binding, understand each other or drive well. In Mercury retrograde, the rules and flow of energies are different, and everything seems to disappear.

How we can work with the retrograde is to be playful, adapt to the changing rhythms, slow down, reconnect with the past, play games, listen to everyone’s communication, be humorous and consider Mercury as the magician taking us on a magical mystery tour.

Note from Risa – Each day is filled with planetary and solar events. Read daily updates atwww.nightlightnews.org/under Daily Posting and Study.

ARIES: Overtime, Aries who works predominantly with instinct, begins with Mercury’s help to develop intuition. In the next three weeks that intuition will assume a tone, color and focus. Care needs to be taken with thinking, communication, writing and driving. Something from the past reappears. Be aware of forgetfulness. Walk in your neighborhood, be in touch with family and siblings and study the I Ching, book of Divination.

TAURUS: Do not create any shifts or waves in your financial picture. No loans (given or applied for), for example. Take this time to review finances, create new budgets (to be applied after three weeks), assess the flow of money (what’s coming in, what’s going out), the hows and whys of these transactions and review if everything monetary is proceeding as planned. Include a review of precious metals, your values. And remember to tithe.

GEMINI: Are you feeling somewhat distant, detached, reserved and unable to communicate feelings? Are others wondering where you are these days? You become internally focused, assessing all aspects of yourself – who you are, why you are, what your values are, your everyday actions, who you’re with and why. You review previous choices asking if they reflect your present wants, hopes and needs. Then the answers change within the month.

CANCER: Thoughts, ideas, beliefs, decisions and issues not tended to for a long time appear in the present seeking attention and needing re-assessment. Much of your communication may not be heard or understood by others. Therefore, try to be very clear when communicating, speak slowly, listen well. Be non-judgmental, call forth compassion, retreat. This retrograde for you is a time of deep quiet, prayer and understanding forgiveness.

LEO: With friends and in groups all plans may be delayed, changed or not happen at all. Those close to you may seem distant (everyone’s internal during retrogrades), quiet or confused. Friends, places, ideas from the past make contact and you consider returning somewhere, to a place, a group or to friendships from long ago. Allow no heartache or anguish from the past to remain in your heart. Visualize yourself in warm soothing tropical waters.

VIRGO: Notice if there is sensitivity (extra) around these subjects: money, partnerships, joint resources/finances, something from the past, speaking with superiors, thinking about career choices, communicating with co-workers, being misunderstood while in public, your life path, your future. It seems like every subject is sensitive. When you feel you’re being tested, say over and over, “Don’t worry. Be happy.”Remember, also, that you’re perfect.

LIBRA: Rest a bit for the next four weeks, make no promises or important decisions, refrain from the following – signing anything into permanence (it won’t be) or making travel plans. Thinking about communications, interactions and especially tending to your money (be careful) may be confusing, and previous realities won’t make sense. Only you will know why this is so (Mercury retrograde). Take up the Alan Watts Laughter meditation. Here it is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXWNMmj9qCk

SCORPIO: You want to be practical with money and resources. After the retrograde travel would be good. For now, consider new goals concerning money and resources, reaffirm what is of value to you. Eliminate what is no longer useful or what you haven’t used, touched or looked at in the past several months. Use this Mercury retrograde time to visualize new ways of living, building community and finding your like-minded companions. Consider all dreams as practical.

SAGITTARIUS: Maintain clear communication with partners, intimates and those close to you. All relationships may enter into a phase of mis-understanding, perhaps disappointments, criticisms, over-reactions, mixed messages and perhaps the need to call upon mediation for understanding to occur. It is a time to assess the quality and value of thoughts, decisions and needs and discriminate between the self and all others. A difficult task, but necessary. A new home might become a necessary.

CAPRICORN: Everything concerning daily life is re-evaluated. Review everyday agendas and weekly plans, check all surrounding environments – the house, the car, the garden – for needed upkeep. Make lists. Assess how you want to shift, change and adapt to make life more happy and pleasant. You realize you require more peace, quiet and beauty. Careful communication is needed. Always have Goodwill. But boundaries are essential too. Also assess the state of your health, diet, exercise and how you awaken each day.

AQUARIUS: Interesting situations and communication may occur with those close to you, with children, and your own self as a creative being. Any Issues not resolved in relationships will reappear. Try to listen to the core message within all communications. Don’t react or defend or ignore. These destroy. Listen with the heart. Unresolved issues must be dealt with or there will be a dissolving and dissolution of important connections. Assess everything with care. Take good care of yourself.

PISCES: Everything about home, family, early life, mother, real estate, things domestic, comes into focus and will need careful evaluation and assessments. Make no important decisions concerning the home unless an emergency occurs. Remember everyone in the family is experiencing the present astrological retrograde transit. And everyone is experiencing it differently. Use your compassionate Pisces mind and heart to observe and discern the differences. And helping everyone to understand.