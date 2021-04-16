Light on the Path for the Week Ahead April 16, 2021

This week (Wednesday) the Sun moves through the last days of Aries (initiating all things new) and enters comforting and sustaining Taurus on Monday. Aries is the sign of initiating all things new. Taurus takes those new ideas, tends and cares for them and makes them a sustaining force in the world. Wednesday this week has Venus entering Taurus. We seek comfort wherever we are and with whatever we are doing.If there is no comfort we turn away, find comfort elsewhere, settling into contemplation for a while.

Thursday is Gemini moon day. We begin important conversations, go out and about, walk through neighborhoods, call our siblings and/or friends, take short drives here and there. Gemini is a social sign seeking friendly, communicative like-minded people. Thursday begins with Sun/Jupiter (Aries/Aquarius), so it becomes a benevolent future-oriented day.

Friday Sun squares Pluto (Aries/Capricorn) so the day may feel deeply transformative, especially when communicating (Gemini moon) with others. Late at night Mars trines Jupiter (we may eat and drink more than usual). Careful everyone.

Saturday is a most unusual day. It has a considerable amount of moon to planet interactions (12 in all). The moon is v/c (resting, void of course) in the morning. Then after lunch the moon enters Cancer. We all want to be nurtured, nourished and at home. Mercury and Mars interact with Pluto. Another transformative afternoon and evening. Careful again, everyone. Sunday it’s best to remain at home and in the garden.

Monday Sun enters Taurus, joining Mercury & and Venus in Taurus. A sense of sustenance and comfort take place all around and within us.

Tuesday, Leo Moon, a time to recognize and gather our talents and gifts, cultivating them. At some point in our lives they will be called forth to restore the dharma, the Law, the Plan on Earth. And to use our talents and gifts to build the new era, Aquarius, the Age of Humanity itself.

We are in the Kali Yuga, when darkness is allowed to be seen. For some, it is as if the stars disappeared. When the darkness becomes too great the Great Lords appear, the Avatars, the World Teacher. We are preparing for these appearances now, each day.

ARIES: It’s a very potent time for Aries, a time for re-invention, for new ways of expression and how you present yourself. You’re busy, full of life, enthusiasm (filled with God), confident of your upward mobility and success. You strive to reveal your authentic self, know impulses lead sometimes to difficulties and disharmony, yet you go ahead anyway. It’s a brave new world out there, Aries. You are the brave one.

TAURUS: It’s important you become aware of others’ needs, important to listen deeply to their communication, seeking in their words the feelings being expressed. Not until we feel deeply listened to can we then sense understanding within ourselves. Within you there’s Soul searching, a seeking of inner comfort and peace. When we deeply hear others, that inner peace extends to ourselves as well.

GEMINI: It’s a time to make contact (contact releases Love, Gemini’s Soul purpose), network (too-used a word these days), enter, create or extend yourself into a group, reach out to others. Only within the group of like-minded others, servers, will your awareness be heightened, goals revealed, and strengths be projected and nurtured. You then do the same for others in the group.

CANCER: Let’s ask ourselves what elements of our personality we project into the world. Let’s consider if we act professionally, with Right Relations and Goodwill in all areas of life. And if we are mastering any particular discipline at this time. Responsibilities in and for the world summon you. Hopefully you’re working in a group and can share tasks. If not gather a group and give it your leadership direction.

LEO: You want to grow and expand beyond everyday life’s experiences. You want to explore, wander, journey toward new projects and activities. You want your spirit to feel adventure, your imagination to be unfettered and unobstructed. You are renewed philosophically by the hope all of this freedom and creativity incurs. You remove the blindfolds from your eyes and justice and beauty are revealed.

VIRGO: Perhaps you’re observing others more keenly, seeking to know how others make decisions, live their lives, what priorities they choose. This observation is important. It’s the first step to understanding another’s emotional and psychological make-up. Observing in this way allows you to see with accuracy, kindness, clarity and later compassion. Cultivate ahimsa(harmlessness) in thoughts, words and deeds.

LIBRA: Each month around the new moon it’s good for all relationships to re-define their purpose along with partnership rules about sharing. Notice if among intimates there’s a need for extra attention and care. Meeting that need allows for all to be nurtured and strengthened. It’s good for Libra to ask themselves these questions. “Am I graceful, gracious, forgiving and supportive in relationships? If yes, how? If not, why?” It’s good to consider each day as feast days of mercy.

SCORPIO: It’s time in your daily life that “all things new”be initiated. This includes daily regimes, choice of foods, diet, exercise, new agendas, plans, schedules, times of rest and the tending to everyday matters. The new and different is needed now. It’s time for efficiency, organization, detailed order, analysis and critical thinking. All these highlight your desires, aspirations and need for clarity of action and purpose…steps toward triumphant mastery.

SAGITTARIUS: You’re either romantically inclined or passionately creative or both at the same time. What you need is nothing serious right now, though Saturn may be making you feel deeply serious. However, what’s needed is fun-filled endeavors, playful encounters and a bit of celebration that’s filled with pleasure and other people’s approval of all that you do, are, and will be. You impact the world. A sort of radiance surrounds you. Golden hued.

CAPRICORN: Observe all feelings, reflect upon them, write about them, concentrating on understanding them. There’s a need for safety and security somewhere in the family. In what ways would you offer safety and security? Do you need it now, too? This is an important question to answer at this time. When you explore the answer more information about yourself emerges, like where you come from, where you’re going, what supports you, what are your heart’s needs? This is journaling work.

AQUARIUS: Observe your day-to-day experiences. There’s something original to learn, innovative people to meet, interact and make contact (releasing Love) with them. Tend to home tasks early each day. This allows for a heart contact with your environment. Many tasks are being presented to you. A new job perhaps? Perhaps also, it’s time to look for a new home, complete forms, begin a new course of study or service. Do call home once a week. The family loves you.

PISCES: Wherever you feel security and safety, appreciation and attunement, order and organization, value and worthiness is where you should live, work and focus and direct your life energies. Perhaps you will undertake a circuitous journey before you’re able to understand where this location is. Choose what is most beautiful, most comfortable, what will not betray, what offers you the most freedom and an open door. It’s a golden door.