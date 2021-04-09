Refuge, Divine Mercy, Forgiveness, Messages at the Speed of Light April 9, 2021

Sunday, April 11, is the Aries (all things new) new moon (22 degrees). During new moon time, disciples support the New Group of World Servers, working in the Ten Esoteric Seed Groups encompassing all endeavors of humanity.

Sunday is also Divine Mercy Sunday. It is taught that Our Lord grants forgiveness to everyone on Divine Mercy Sunday. It is the Feast Day of Mercy. Let us, in our lives, \have the mercy of forgiveness. From Christ’s heart to our hearts offering and asking forgiveness. Our mantram, “May forgiveness on the part of all be the keynote at this time.”

Mercury is once again in Aries. Messages therefore arrive with the speed of light. Mercury is the messenger, Hermes. With Mercury in Aries, new ideas come to humanity from the Mind of God. We listen for them. They are subtle. They change our world.

The Light of Aries, steaming through Mercury (Soul ruler) provides us with revelations. The Light of Taurus through Venus provides our minds with illumination. We call these forth in the days and weeks after the Aries Resurrection festival, as we move towards the Feast of the Ascension (May 13). From Resurrection to the Ascension, through Aries and Taurus, Christ teaches His Disciples the deep esoteric mysteries and meanings of spring. All that I write has the purpose of uncovering those mysteries for all of us to understand.

Christ (World Teacher of all the religions) after the Resurrection. After Christ’s Resurrection (Easter, Aries Festival), and before His Ascension (into heaven, the etheric realms of the Gobi Desert where the Lord of the World lives in Shamballa), Christ spent forty more days on Earth. During that time, He appeared to disciples all over the world, taught them the Ageless Wisdom teachings not given to the masses. Christ taught in order to prepare His Disciples to take over His work after He left the physical Earth. The Christ also prepared His Disciples to realize that one day He would leave them. But He assured them that they (we too) would never be left alone without Divine Assistance.

ARIES: Your true calling comes forth. No longer just a burning ground of aspiration, as the world begins to reorient everywhere, your initiating abilities appear, you gather philosophical beliefs and goals. Now at a high level of world work, you begin to see your career emerging in terms of how you serve the culture, build the new civilization, how you serve humanity so their gifts come forth. You’re at the doorstep.

TAURUS: So often you remained in the shadows, didn’t speak up, thinking others would do a better job. This gives you time to develop the needed strength and stamina, knowledge, awareness and abilities. Now being behind the scenes is no longer is advisable. It’s time for you to communicate, teach, lead, facilitate, and make the transition from dark room to lighted world. You offer hope to people, illuminating their minds through education, the “waters of life for thirsty humanity.”

GEMINI: Much of your life has been about observing the needs of others and stepping into a field of service. This has been good. However, there comes a time when your focus must shift from others to self. That time is now. You need rest, a new study, new people, new information. Your Soul calls for this and you’re willing to answer that call. However, sometimes you hesitate. The world will always put others in front of you. Release everyone to their own Soul.

CANCER: Who you’ve been will no longer be who you are. What you’ve been asked to do is no longer what you can do. All the responsibilities you’ve assumed for so long will begin to chafe, annoy and irritate you. You will gradually want fewer tasks, more rest and more things social. Your creative gifts seek to be recognized, seen and applauded. The larger world, beyond family, needs you now. You need more flowers around you, too.

LEO: Over and over you’ll review plans, agendas, and daily rituals in your life. And over and over you will see that these changes. They concern your work, health, home, habits and personal environments. Old concepts turn into new concepts; new discoveries break away from how you’ve worked and what you believed to be healthy. You’ll seek new ways of behavior that free you to pursue new kingdoms, settings, people, places and the very things your heart desires.

VIRGO: Three words – creativity, opportunity, options. What could these mean to you, in what areas of life? Gates will open, the sun will shine in your garden, and a new creative impulse will help you feel less alone. You’ve made many adjustments and lived on hope. Soon, new realities will appear, a new self-expression, too. Love renews itself. And a new philosophy takes you on a new journey. Be sure to have good shoes.

LIBRA: All that’s important to you, all that formed your beliefs and foundations, will be revised. This is a part of growing up and older. You took a path into a new world long ago. You learned new understandings, relieved yourself of whatever restricted your identity. You will begin to build a new path now, based upon new values, self-assurance, and knowing that this brave new world will always support you. You’re learning to be true to yourself. As you serve others, the world changes. Turn back to something left behind. Embrace it. Forgive.

SCORPIO: You will find the need to speak the truth in many situations. Usually you stand aside, allow others to be the voice of society. However, this is changing, you become the voice of reason, allowing no false information to pass you by. You are aware of the impact of untruthfulness and of speaking in ways hurtful to others. Your work becomes a response to world events. Destiny calls. It’s within your heart, written in the stars. You realize you are the truth and it sets you free.

SAGITTARIUS: Usually one thinks of Sag as philosophically minded. However, many times you become security minded, wondering, as you age, how to prepare and build a strong system of resources for later times. It feels like destiny has arrived. You sense this and attempt to bring forth solid purpose, energy and passion for whatever you believe in. And so, the question is what do you believe in? What is most important to you now? The answers may surprise you.

CAPRICORN: You have stepped into power, a most interesting situation. Authority figures, not understanding the energy of relationship or astrology, may feel you’re challenging them, which you aren’t. However, your very presence challenges previous beliefs of those in authority. You bring revolutionary change. And so what does this mean for you? A call to leadership requiring you to display your ability to lead with both love and will, while standing within the very center of power. You’ll be learning this. It’s not easy. It’s an Initiation.

AQUARIUS: As outer world realities around you continue to change, you turn inward, in order to understand events and requirements of the new world coming forth. It will only be your inner environment that can provide context to the outside world, as only your inner world understands the truth of all matters, understands Right Direction and Right Attitude and how to shine a bright new light everywhere in your world. Your work will call you forth into greater humanitarian endeavors. You will understand more of this later.

PISCES: New opportunities and decisions will present themselves concerning your work in the world, career, and how you’re recognized. You seek a change of focus, a greater usefulness and impact on humanity and a larger humanitarian picture to unfold. You are affected by the needs of humanity and will call forth new purpose, new endeavors, and the outworking of a dream held for generations. Hold on. Its time will come.