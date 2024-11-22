The Light That Shines on Earth Within the Dark Cleansing & Healing November 22, 2024

Sagittarius Sun began to shine on Earth, Thursday, November 21. This is our sojourn with the great teachers, before climbing the mountain of Capricorn. However, I am still on Pluto’s entrance into Aquarius, and my questions – what will the sounds and narratives of Aquarius, the new art, new music, new thoughts, new friendships, new trends, new order of things be? How will our innate sense of freedom evolve, grow, progress, advance, expand and display itself in daily life? So many questions about the new Aquarian era.

Aquarius’s keynote is the “light that shines on Earth and across the seas…shining within the dark, cleansing with its healing rays, that which must be purified until the dark is gone.” Cleansing first, then healing, the tasks of Aquarius. Aquarius is also the “electrical waters of life poured forth for thirsty humanity.”

We can better understand Aquarius when we read the 11th Labour (Aquarius) in the Labors of Hercules. Disciples read and discuss this story during the month of Aquarius.

However, beyond the month of the “water bearer” our Sun is entering 2,500 years of the light of Aquarius! Thus the story of Hercules facing his divine task in Aquarius is relevant. The Aquarian Labor is the “cleansing” of the stables (cleaning house/swamp of its fetid darkness). This is humanity’s talk together. We are ALL Hercules. Link to read the 11th Labor of Hercules. https://www.bailey.it/files/Labours-of-Hercules.pdf

And so, as Pluto moves forward in Aquarius, unimpeded, I am wondering what will be the responses and sounds, reverberations and expressions, the music and the arts of the people in the world as this critical shift of energy, element (air) and vibration unfold?

I am wondering these things. Perhaps we hear or sense a longing for vision, for community in humanity, impossible to describe. And the soft opening of the petals of the lotus.

Mercury retrogrades. We will contemplate these things the next three weeks as Mercury retrogrades (Mercury’s last retrograde for 2024), beginning this Monday, November 25th at 23 degrees Sagittarius (sign of truth and justice). Mercury retrogrades until December 15th. Our thoughts are internal, our communication a bit muted. And it’s best not to purchase holiday gifts for the next three weeks. They will not be useful. OK, for now. More next week.

ARIES: Speak carefully and harmoniously to loved ones. Realize you may be more critical, including self-criticism. Allow others the benefit of understanding. Always ask for an explanation and listen carefully. What you know is best and what you feel emotionally (frustration, anger, etc.) may be at odds. Choose the right course of action. Then your consciousness, awareness and love expand. Your heart opens.

TAURUS: Events happen and people are contacted that extend deep into your future. Beware of anything you or others do that steps across boundaries where uncontrolled power may be an issue. In all communications bring forth Right Relations within yourself so that the Right Relations of others can be summoned. In all endeavors maintain the highest of ethics, morals, values and intentions. How one begins a project is how it also ends.

GEMINI: You find you must change or shift your values and day-to-day ways of being. You find you must reach out to friends and loved ones and speak with them from the heart (heart to heart). You find you must alter your habits and ways of living so that health can be restored. You find that everything must change and this change is good. Each day many are supporting you on inner levels. Recite this mantram – “Every day in every way I am getting better and better.”

CANCER: New ideas are presented and they come from all different and varied parts of your life. You are learning at an accelerated pace, as if you’re in a school which Earth actually is but also, it’s that you’re concentrating on the present, the real here and now. There’s extra energy also being offered to you from the heavens. You are strong, resourceful, intuitive, and actually an excellent gardener. You are a teacher.

LEO: Let us spend a few moments in recognition and praise of you. Soon Venus will enter Aquarius (your opposite sign) December 8th. Venus has asked us ahead of time to honor you a bit more. We notice you’ve become more attractive and at times alluring. You’re glowing and flowing with generosity. You offer support when the need arises and tend to those more vulnerable than you (you understand vulnerability). You keep secrets, love to work alone, and what is that new everything coming down the road to meet you?

VIRGO: It’s important to note that the words written to Leo soon also apply to you. Every day, as your innate irritation dissolves, the Sun shines on your gifts and creative abilities, and all you’ve wanted to do feel like it can come true (slowly, here and there). You have everything you need in terms of energy, resources and time. Whereas much has been external, notice as you begin to withdraw into yourself. It will be a time of composure and peace. Tagging along with Mercury for a while.

LIBRA: You feel the need to be more social and find yourself at times in groups where everyone recognizes and loves you. And then there are times when you feel out of place, the odd one, not heard, seen, listened to or understood. During the month you will assess your self-identity, see if you’re the same person than before, and realize new needs. I think also there is a need for healing too. How are your eyes? Maintain stability and tend to all things practical. Tread (act, speak, love) with care.

SCORPIO: There may be conflict and collisions with other people’s ideas. There may be difficulties communicating and/or being understood. Before speaking, think first of your words and intentions, consider the tone, anchor yourself in thoughts of goodwill, and decide to make every situation better than it is. These are important values to remember, act on and uphold. I wouldn’t travel at this time. If you must, be cautious and take no risks. It’s not a good time to gamble, either.

SAGITTARIUS: During the month shirt trips traveling about here and there, you consider your base of operation, what your true foundations are, and how your family heritage has given you an identity that propels you forward into unknown territory. Do not be concerned if chaos becomes a companion. Chaos is the first step toward a new, higher harmony. Chaos harbors the seeds of creativity, provides excitement and experiences and shreds outworn ways of being. Chaos is sometimes beauty! Consider carving a walking stick out of chestnut or blackthorn.

CAPRICORN: Subtle shifts and changes will continue in your life, growing ever more present as the days unfold. You are being gently and quietly transformed to become the person you were born to be. Tend to all things financial. Don’t think there are unlimited funds available. A serious schedule must be applied to money earned and spent. You will notice over time that everything will have changed. New needs, new laws, new vibrations. In the retrogrades assess, review and be guided to your next endeavors. Create disciplines with family. Disciplines sustain us.

AQUARIUS: You may feel that all progress is stalled, movements forward take two steps back, and previous roads walked are tread again. This is not failure on your part. It’s simply a review, revisiting and revision that must occur for everyone in the Mercury retrograde. It’s also the umbrella under which you assess the last year and create goals for the upcoming months through the season of spring. Discussing goals, hopes, wishes and dreams with those who listen, prepares you for this. Now is a time of solitude, retreat and contemplation. Stay warm.

PISCES: Something comes to a completion and thus a rest in the upcoming weeks. The retrogrades helps us bring that which is no longer needed to a close. We then prepare for new actions and activities that define the rest of the year. Notice your thoughts, impressions, ideas and intuitions providing subtle signs and information concerning your next steps (dharma and destiny). Interactions with loved ones will be loving yet disciplined, kind yet structured. Eliminate all that’s unnecessary for soon it will be time to move on. Life is changing into events and realities yet to be.