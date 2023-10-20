8 Days a Week



Oct. 19 (Thursday)

War Eagle Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville. Admission free; $5 parking. wareaglefair.com.

War Eagle Mill Arts & Crafts Fair — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers. Admission free. 480-4449.

Sharps’ Show at War Eagle — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, across the War Eagle Bridge and behind War Eagle Mill. Admission free. 789-5683.

Pumpkin Patch Craft Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-21, United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista. Free. unitedlutheranbv.org.

It’s Fall Y’All Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 19-21, Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free admission. 756-6954.

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers’ Club — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo — With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We’re Hooked — A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour — Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Global Snacks — A snack tasting experience from around the world, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit — Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Zombies Vs. Ghosts: Senior Year Showdown” — 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

“A Doll’s House” — Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama presented by UAFS students, 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20 & 3 & 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. uafs.universitytickets.com.

“The Band’s Visit” — What happens when a traveling band from Egypt lands in a tiny town in Israel, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

Oct. 20 (Friday)

Frontier Marshals Training Academy — 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

Wishing Spring Gallery Fall Festival — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-21, outside Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. Free. wishingspringgallery.net.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 21, NWA Convention Center, 1420 S. 48th St. in Springdale. Free admission. 756-6954.

“Communion” — A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation — Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour — Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Perennials That Pack a Punch — With the Fianna Hills Garden Club, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create — Drawing with Marlie Allgood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull — 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 21 (Saturday)

Fiber Fest — With exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Maker Faire NWA — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Super Science Steve, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Curator Talk — Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms — With Annie’s Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds — Invasive species, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Bear State of Mind” — Presented by Trike Theatre, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $10-$15. triketheatre.org.

Cemeterrariums — A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Local Author Story Time — With Songju Ma Daemicke, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Thriller Night — Screening three short films by Jason Pitts, 6 p.m., followed by two Friday the 13th fan films, 8:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Coffee House, 11 N. Main St. Hosted by the River Valley Film Society. Free. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Oct. 22 (Sunday)

Art Lab — Origami talking crows, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $2.50 per person. usingart.org.

True Lit — Author Talk with Sidney Thompson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit — Teen horror writing workshop with Andrea L. Rogers, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam — A fourth Friday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meet the Artists — A fund-raising event, 5:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

Oct. 23 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together — 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community — Adult Book Club, “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, 5 p.m., Best Friends Pet Resource Center, 1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

The Mayor’s Book Club — With Mayor Stephanie Orman, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequence — “Mortmain Hall” by Martin Edwards, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit — Creative Commons for Writers & Creators, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 24 (Tuesday)

True Lit — “Goosebumps” film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club — Hosted by the NWA Chess Club, 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 25 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books Club — 9:30 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Literary Yoga — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture — Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Lit — “Goosebumps 2” film screening, 4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Spell Books — Adult arts & crafts, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Facebook Marketing for Small Businesses — With Brian Wells and Chris Baker, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 26 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion — Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter — 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Adult Crafty Corner — 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Linda Laughlin, author of “How the Wise Old Owl Got His Name,” 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour — “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club — With a guest speaker from The Bella Vista Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Arkansas PBS Premiere — “Mystery League,” 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Card Creation — Adult arts & crafts, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Join the wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit — An Evening with R.L. Stine, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Thriller on the Patio — A frightful movie night hosted by the River Valley Film Society, doors open at 6:30 p.m., “Ghosts of the Void” at 7 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

Oct. 27 (Friday)

p(ART)y After Dark — Dia de Muertos, 9 p.m. to midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 28 (Saturday)

Bentonville Con — With the singing voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi, and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Points Hotel in Bentonville. $20-$100. bentonvillecon.com.

Around The Galaxy — With story time, scavenger hunt, games, trick or treating, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.

Watercolor on the Weekend — For teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Treat Street — Carnival games, story time, face painting, candy & more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

RAM Saturday — Drop-in art projects, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Gallery Talk — Banned Books with NWACC Arts & Culture, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

KUAF’s The ‘R’ Word — “The Big Payback,” a documentary screening, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Joke Writing Workshop — For beginners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 29 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Cole Birmingham Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 31 (Tuesday)

Paint N Snack — Create a spooky haunted house, 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For ages 8-15. $15 nonmembers. Register at fsram.org.

On Show

“Our Art, Our Region, Our Time” — With 94 artworks by regional artists, through Oct. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

“N.I. (Natural Intelligence) — An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

“Dear Friend” — A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum’s CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Harold Keller: Portals” — A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show — A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History’s Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

“Seeing One Another” — “New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection,” through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Toys Well Played” — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

“Annie Leibovitz at Work” — Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“HUMAN ONE” — A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Architecture at Home” — Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Takaezu & Tawney” — “An Artist Is a Poet” exhibition, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Trace Me Back” — An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

